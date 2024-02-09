Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from Host

Note Check the BFB version installed on your BlueField-2 DPU. If the version is 1.5.0 or lower, please see Known Issue Reference #3600716 under Known Issues section.

Note To upgrade the BMC firmware using BFB, the user must provide the current BMC credentials in the bf.cfg file.

Warning Installing the BFB does not update the NIC firmware by default. To upgrade the NIC firmware during BFB upgrade, perform the following offline before sending the BFB file: Generate the bf.cfg file and combine it with the BFB file: Copy Copied! # echo WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes > bf.cfg # cat <path_to_bfb> bf.cfg > new.bfb Utilize the newly created BFB file, new.bfb , while following the instructions below. To apply the new NIC firmware, the BFB installation process runs the mlxfwreset command. If the mlxfwreset command fails, graceful shutdown and host power cycle are required.

A pre-built BFB of Ubuntu 22.04 with DOCA Runtime and DOCA packages installed is available on the NVIDIA DOCA SDK developer zone page.

Warning All new BlueField-2 devices and all BlueField-3 are secure boot enabled, hence all the relevant SW images (ATF/UEFI, Linux Kernel and Drivers) must be signed in order to boot. All formally published SW images are signed.

To install Ubuntu BFB, run on the host side:

Copy Copied! # bfb-install -h syntax: bfb-install --bfb|-b <BFBFILE> [--config|-c <bf.cfg>] \ [--rootfs|-f <rootfs.tar.xz>] --rshim|-r <rshimN> [--help|-h]

The bfb-install utility is installed by the RShim package.

This utility script pushes the BFB image and optional configuration (bf.cfg file) to the BlueField side and checks and prints the BFB installation progress. To see the BFB installation progress, please install the pv Linux tool.

Important BFB image installation must complete before restarting the system/BlueField. Doing so may result in the BlueField DPU not operating as expected (e.g., it may not be accessible using SSH). If this happens, re-initiate the update process with bfb-install to recover the DPU.

The following is an output example of Ubuntu 20.04 installation with the bfb-install script assuming pv has been installed.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # bfb-install --bfb <BlueField-BSP>.bfb --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0 Pushing bfb + cfg 1.46GiB 0:01:11 [20.9MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop… INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim) INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: lifecycle Production INFO[BL31]: MB8: VDD adjustment complete INFO[BL31]: VDD: 743 mV INFO[BL31]: power capping disabled INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot (disabled) INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service INFO[MISC]: : Found bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: bfb_pre_install INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image INFO[MISC]: : Changing the default password for user ubuntu INFO[MISC]: : Running bfb_modify_os from bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation finished

After installation of the Ubuntu OS is complete, the following note appears in /dev/rshim0/misc on first boot:

Copy Copied! ... INFO[MISC]: Linux up INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready

"DPU is ready" indicates that all the relevant services are up and users can login the system.

After the installation of the Ubuntu 20.04 BFB, the configuration detailed in the following sections is generated.

Warning Make sure all the services (including cloud-init) are started on BlueField and to perform a graceful shutdown before power cycling the host server.

BlueField OS image version is stored under /etc/mlnx-release in the DPU.

Copy Copied! # cat /etc/mlnx-release DOCA_2.6.0_BSP_4.6.0_Ubuntu_22.04-<version>

Note For a comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize bf.cfg during BFB installation, refer to section "bf.cfg Parameters".

Ubuntu users are prompted to change the default password (ubuntu) for the default user (ubuntu) upon first login. Logging in will not be possible even if the login prompt appears until all services are up ("DPU is ready" message appears in /dev/rshim0/misc).

Warning Attempting to log in before all services are up prints the following message: "Permission denied, please try again."

Alternatively, Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BFB installation. This password would need to be defined in a bf.cfg configuration file. To set the password for the ubuntu user:

Create password hash. Run: Copy Copied! # openssl passwd -1 Password: Verifying - Password: $1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1 Add the password hash in quotes to the bf.cfg file: Copy Copied! # vim bf.cfg ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1' The bf.cfg file is used with the bfb-install script in the steps that follow. Warning Password policy: Minimum password length – 8

At least one upper-case letter

At least one lower-case letter

At least one numerical character

GRUB menu entries are protected by a username and password to prevent unwanted changes to the default boot options or parameters.

The default credentials are as follows:

Username admin Password BlueField

The password can be changed during BFB installation by providing a new grub_admin_PASSWORD parameter in bf.cfg:

Copy Copied! # vim bf.cfg grub_admin_PASSWORD=’ grub.pbkdf2.sha512.10000.5EB1FF92FDD89BDAF3395174282C77430656A6DBEC1F9289D5F5DAD17811AD0E2196D0E49B49EF31C21972669D180713E265BB2D1D4452B2EA9C7413C3471C53.F533423479EE7465785CC2C79B637BDF77004B5CC16C1DDE806BCEA50BF411DE04DFCCE42279E2E1F605459F1ABA3A0928CE9271F2C84E7FE7BF575DC22935B1’

To get a new encrypted password value use the command grub-mkpasswd-pbkdf2.

After the installation, the password can be updated by editing the file /etc/grub.d/40_custom and then running the command update-grub which updates the file /boot/grub/grub.cfg.

Warning mlxfwreset is not supported in this release. Please perform a graceful shutdown, and power cycle the host where mlxfwreset is requested.

To upgrade firmware:

Set a temporary static IP on the host. Run: Copy Copied! sudo ip addr add 192.168.100.1/24 dev tmfifo_net0 SSH to your DPU via 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured). The default credentials for Ubuntu are as follows. Username Password ubuntu Set during installation For example: Copy Copied! ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2 Password: <unique-password> Upgrade the firmware on the DPU. Run: Copy Copied! sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update Example output: Copy Copied! Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField-2 [...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW> Warning Important! To apply NVConfig changes, stop here and follow the steps in section "Updating NVConfig Params". Perform a graceful shutdown and power cycle the host for the changes to take effect.

Reset the nvconfig params to their default values:

Copy Copied! # sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-id> -y reset Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/<device-name>? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations. Warning To learn the device ID of the DPUs on your setup, run: Copy Copied! mst start mst status -v Example output: Copy Copied! MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded PCI devices: ------------ DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA BlueField2(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1 3b:00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens1f1 0 BlueField2(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 3b:00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens1f0 0 BlueField3(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 e2:00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens7f1np1 4 BlueField3(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 e2:00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens7f0np0 4 The device IDs for the BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 DPUs in this example are /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 and /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 respectively. (Optional) Enable NVMe emulation. Run: Copy Copied! sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 Skip this step if your BlueField DPU is Ethernet only. Please refer to section "Supported Platforms and Interoperability" under the Release Notes to learn your DPU type. If you have a VPI DPU, the default link type of the ports will be configured to IB. If you want to change the link type to Ethernet, please run the following configuration: Copy Copied! sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 Perform a graceful shutdown and power cycle the host for the mlxconfig settings to take effect.

Using configuration parameters in the bf.cfg file, the BlueField's boot options and OS can be further customized. For a full list of the supported parameters to customize your DPU system during BFB installation, refer to section "bf.cfg Parameters". In addition to parameters, the bf.cfg file offers control over customization of the BlueField firmware and OS through scripting.

Add any of the following functions to the bf.cfg file for them to be called by the install.sh script embedded in the BFB:

bfb_modify_os – called after file the system is extracted on the target partitions. It can be used to modify files or create new files on the target file system mounted under /mnt. So the file path should look as follows: /mnt/<expected_path_on_target_OS>. This can be used to run a specific tool from the target OS (remember to add /mnt to the path for the tool).

bfb_pre_install – called before eMMC/SSD partitions format and OS filesystem is extracted

bfb_post_install – called as a last step before reboot. All eMMC/SSD partitions are unmounted at this stage.

For example, the bf.cfg script below disables OVS bridge creation upon boot:

Copy Copied! # cat /root/bf.cfg bfb_modify_os() { log ===================== bfb_modify_os ===================== log "Disable OVS bridges creation upon boot" sed -i -r -e 's/(CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=).*/\1"no"/' /mnt/etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf } bfb_pre_install() { log ===================== bfb_pre_install ===================== } bfb_post_install() { log ===================== bfb_post_install ===================== }

Warning After modifying files on the BlueField DPU, run the command sync to flush file system buffers to eMMC/SSD flash memory to avoid data loss during reboot or power cycle.

The /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure script runs automatically with ib_umad kernel module loaded (see /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf) and performs the following configurations:

Ports are configured with switchdev mode and software steering. RDMA device isolation in network namespace is enabled. Two scalable function (SF) interfaces are created (one per port) if BlueField is configured with Embedded CPU mode (default): Copy Copied! # mlnx-sf -a show SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.0/229408 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.0 Representor netdev: en3f0pf0sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:61:f6:21:32:8c Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.2 netdev: enp3s0f0s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_2 SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.1/294944 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.1 Representor netdev: en3f1pf1sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:30:13:6a:2d:2c Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.3 netdev: enp3s0f1s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_3 The parameters for these SFs are defined in configuration file /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf. Copy Copied! /sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.0 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:61:f6:21:32:8c /sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.1 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:30:13:6a:2d:2c Warning To avoid repeating a MAC address in the your network, the SF MAC address is set randomly upon BFB installation. You may choose to configure a different MAC address that better suit your network needs. Two OVS bridges are created: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl show f08652a8-92bf-4000-ba0b-7996c772aff6 Bridge ovsbr2 Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal Port p1 Interface p1 Port en3f1pf1sf0 Interface en3f1pf1sf0 Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf Bridge ovsbr1 Port p0 Interface p0 Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port ovsbr1 Interface ovsbr1 type: internal Port en3f0pf0sf0 Interface en3f0pf0sf0 ovs_version: "2.14.1" The parameters for these bridges are defined in configuration file /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf: Copy Copied! CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes" OVS_BRIDGE1="ovsbr1" OVS_BRIDGE1_PORTS="p0 pf0hpf en3f0pf0sf0" OVS_BRIDGE2="ovsbr2" OVS_BRIDGE2_PORTS="p1 pf1hpf en3f1pf1sf0" OVS_HW_OFFLOAD="yes" OVS_START_TIMEOUT=30 Warning If failures occur in /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure or configuration changes happen (e.g. switching to separated host mode) OVS bridges are not created even if CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes" . OVS HW offload is configured.

The BFB installation process as well as the content and configuration of the target OS can be customized during BFB installation process using the bf.cfg file. The bf.cfg file is passed to the DPU via RShim or using PXE configuration and is sourced by BFB's installation script at the beginning of the BFB installation process.

Note Information is available under " bf.cfg Parameters".

A number of helper functions are available in the BFB's install.sh script to enable customization.

bfb_modify_os – the shell function is called after file the system is extracted on the target partitions. It can be used to modify files or create new files on the target file system mounted under /mnt. So the file path should look something like the following: /mnt/<expected_path_on_target_OS>. This can be used to run a specific tool from the target OS (remember to add /mnt to the path for the tool).

bfb_pre_install – the shell function is called before the partitions format and OS filesystem is extracted.

bfb_post_install – the shell function is called as a last step before reboot. All partitions are unmounted at this stage.

The BFB installation process includes the following tasks:



Installing target OS if UPDATE_DPU_OS="yes" (default) Creating and formatting partitions on the SSD (default) or EMMC drive. Extracting target OS file system from the tarball file coming with the BFB. Configuring target OS depending on the underlying hardware and provided configuration. Building initramfs for the target OS to make sure all the requirements for boot drivers are included. Updating ATF and UEFI if UPDATE_ATF_UEFI="yes" (default). Note This is relevant for PXE installation only as ATF and UEFI are updated automatically via RShim. Updating BMC components: Note Requires BMC username and password to be provided. Bringing up VLAN 4040 network interface on top of oob_net0. VLAN 4040 is configured with static IP 192.168.240.2/29. The timeout for bringing up the connection with the DPU's BMC VLAN 4040 interface (192.168.240.1) is set to BMC_IP_TIMEOUT (default is 600 seconds). Updating BMC firmware if a different version is available and UPDATE_BMC_FW="yes" (default). The timeout for the BMC firmware update task is BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT (default is 1800 seconds). Updating CEC firmware if a different version is available and UPDATE_CEC_FW="yes" (default). Updating the DPU golden image if a different version is available and UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes" (default). Updating the NIC firmware golden image if a different version is available and $UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes" (default). Rebooting BMC if its firmware was updated and BMC_REBOOT="yes" (disabled by default). Warning BMC reboot is required to apply the new BMC firmware version, but BMC reboot resets the BMC console which is used to monitor the BFB installation process. This is why BMC reboot is disabled by default and should be done after the BFB installation process if using the BFB console. NIC firmware update if WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE="yes" (disabled by default). Reboot.

A complete installation log becomes available on the target file system after the installation process is finished (e.g., /root/Ubuntu.installation.log).

The following is a comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize the bf.cfg file for BFB installation:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! ############################################################################### # Configuration which can also be set in # UEFI->Device Manager->System Configuration ############################################################################### # Enable SMMU in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_SMMU = TRUE # Enable I2C0 in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_I2C0 = FALSE # Disable SPMI in ACPI. #SYS_DISABLE_SPMI = FALSE # Enable the second eMMC card which is only available on the BlueField Reference Platform. #SYS_ENABLE_2ND_EMMC = FALSE # Enable eMMC boot partition protection. #SYS_BOOT_PROTECT = FALSE # Enable SPCR table in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_SPCR = FALSE # Disable PCIe in ACPI. #SYS_DISABLE_PCIE = FALSE # Enable OP-TEE in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_OPTEE = FALSE ############################################################################### # Boot Order configuration # Each entry BOOT<N> could have the following format: # PXE: # BOOT<N> = NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>-<IPV4 | IPV6> # PXE over VLAN (vlan-id in decimal): # BOOT<N> = NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>[.<vlan-id>]-<IPV4 | IPV6> # UEFI Shell: # BOOT<N> = UEFI_SHELL # DISK: boot entries created during OS installation. # BOOT<N> = DISK ############################################################################### # This example configures PXE boot over the 2nd ConnectX port. # If fails, it continues to boot from disk with boot entries created during OS # installation. #BOOT0 = NET-NIC_P1-IPV4 #BOOT1 = DISK # UPDATE_ATF_UEFI - Updated ATF/UEFI (Default: yes) # Relevant for PXE installation only as while using RSHIM interface ATF/UEFI # will always be updated using capsule method UPDATE_ATF_UEFI="yes" # UPDATE_DPU_OS - Update/Install DPU Operating System (Default: yes) UPDATE_DPU_OS="yes" ############################################################################### # BMC Component Update ############################################################################### # BMC_USER - User name to be used to access BMC (Default: root) BMC_USER="root" # BMC_PASSWORD - Password used by the BMC user to access BMC (Default: None) BMC_PASSWORD="" # BMC_IP_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for the connection to the # BMC to be established (Default: 600) BMC_IP_TIMEOUT=600 # BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for BMC task (BMC/CEC # Firmware update) to complete (Default: 1800) BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT=1800 # UPDATE_BMC_FW - Update BMC firmware (Default: yes) UPDATE_BMC_FW="yes" # BMC_REBOOT - Reboot BMC after BMC firmware update to apply the new version # (Default: no). Note that the BMC reboot will reset the BMC console. BMC_REBOOT="no" # UPDATE_CEC_FW - Update CEC firmware (Default: yes) UPDATE_CEC_FW="yes" # UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE - Update DPU Golden Image (Default: yes) UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes" # UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE- Update NIC firmware Golden Image (Default: yes) UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes" # pre_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh before # updating BMC components (no communication to the BMC is established at this # point) # post_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh after # updating BMC components ############################################################################### # NIC Firmware update ############################################################################### # WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE - Update NIC Firmware (Default: no) # Note: If UPDATE_DPU_OS=no in bf.cfg then WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes is ignored. WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE="no" ############################################################################### # Other misc configuration ############################################################################### # MAC address of the rshim network interface (tmfifo_net0). #NET_RSHIM_MAC = 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 # DHCP class identifier for PXE (arbitrary string up to 32 characters) #PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID = NVIDIA/BF/PXE # Create dual boot partition scheme (Ubuntu only) # DUAL_BOOT=yes # Upgrade NIC firmware # WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes # Target storage device for the DPU OS (Default SSD: /dev/nvme0n1) device=/dev/nvme0n1 # bfb_modify_os – SHELL function called after file the system is extracted on the target partitions. # It can be used to modify files or create new files on the target file system mounted under # /mnt. So the file path should look as follows: /mnt/<expected_path_on_target_OS>. This # can be used to run a specific tool from the target OS (remember to add /mnt to the path for # the tool). # bfb_pre_install – SHELL function called before partitions format # and OS filesystem is extracted # bfb_post_install – SHELL function called as a last step before reboot. # All partitions are unmounted at this stage.

Network interfaces are configured using the netplan utility:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # cat /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml # This file is generated from information provided by the datasource. Changes # to it will not persist across an instance reboot. To disable cloud-init's # network configuration capabilities, write a file # /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-disable-network-config.cfg with the following: # network: {config: disabled} network: ethernets: tmfifo_net0: addresses: - 192.168.100.2/30 dhcp4: false nameservers: addresses: - 192.168.100.1 routes: - metric: 1025 to: 0.0.0.0/0 via: 192.168.100.1 oob_net0: dhcp4: true renderer: NetworkManager version: 2 # cat /etc/netplan/60-mlnx.yaml network: ethernets: enp3s0f0s0: dhcp4: 'true' enp3s0f1s0: dhcp4: 'true' renderer: networkd version: 2

BlueField DPUs also have a local IPv6 (LLv6) derived from the MAC address via the STD stack mechanism. For a default MAC, 00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01, the LLv6 address would be fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01.

For multi-device support, the LLv6 address works with SSH for any number of DPUs in the same host by including the interface name in the SSH command:

Copy Copied! ssh -6 ubuntu@fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01%tmfifo_net<n>