DOCA Platform Framework v25.1.0

This patch release of the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) includes bug fixes and improvements to enhance the provisioning and orchestration of NVIDIA BlueField DPUs in Kubernetes environments.

Features

  • Enabled etcd compaction and added an etcd-defrag CronJob when using Kamaji clusters to optimize database performance.

  • Introduced a new CLI tool, , for debugging and troubleshooting DPF components.

Fixed Issues from previous release

  • Avoid race condition when multiple DPUDeployments depend on same objects

  • DPFOperatorConfig CR deletion hangs on uninstallation process

  • Changes to a DPU Object will trigger reprovisioning

  • DPU object in pending phase without clear reason

  • DPU Cluster CNI not deployed when hitting docker rate limit

  • DPUServiceInterface is not Immutable

  • [OVN-Kubernetes DPUService] Fragmented packets are silently dropped when using custom MTU

  • [OVN-Kubernetes DPUService] traffic between workloads stops working after 5 minutes

  • [OVN-Kubernetes DPUService] DPU re-provisioning or VTEP IP change may result in lost traffic between cluster components

Dependencies

Hardware and Software Requirements

Note

Refer to Prerequisites for detailed requirements.

  • DPU Hardware: NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs

  • Minimal DOCA BFB Image: DOCA v2.5 or higher (must be pre-installed on DPUs to support DPF provisioning)

  • Provisioned DOCA BFB Image: bf-bundle-2.9.1-40

Known Issues and Limitations
