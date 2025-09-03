DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.7.0
DOCA Platform Framework v25.1.1

This patch release of the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) includes bug fixes and improvements to enhance the provisioning and orchestration of NVIDIA BlueField DPUs in Kubernetes environments.

Fixed Issues from previous release

Detailed information about the fixed issues can be found in the release notes for v25.1.

Known issues with new workarounds

  • [HBN + OVN-Kubernetes DPUServices] HBN service restarts on DPU causes worker to lose traffic

    • If the HBN pod on the DPU will reset then the workloads on the host (any traffic on the OVN overlay) will not receive traffic.

    • Internal Ref #4220185, #4223176

    • Workaround: Deploy the HBN DPUService with the below values to update the helm chart and image tag: yaml spec: helmChart: source: repoURL: $NGC_HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0.3 chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 2.4.2-doca2.9.2-32

Supported DPU Services:

Dependencies

Hardware and Software Requirements

Refer to Prerequisites for detailed requirements.

  • DPU Hardware: NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs

  • Minimal DOCA BFB Image: DOCA v2.5 or higher (must be pre-installed on DPUs to support DPF provisioning)

  • Provisioned DOCA BFB Image: bf-bundle-2.9.1-40

Known Issues and Limitations
