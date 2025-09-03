DOCA Platform Framework v25.4.0

Connectivity issues between workload pods to control plane components or K8S services may occur after the following events: DPU reboot without host reboot, high speed port flapping (link down/up), ovs restart, DPU network configuration change (for example using "netplan apply" command on DPU). The issues are caused by network configuration that was applied by ovn CNI on DPUs and won't get reapplied automatically. When rebooting DPU without the host, or high speed port link is going down/up, or manually changing dpu network ( for example with netplan apply), network configuration which was applied by the dpu CNI components may be lost and won’t reapply automatically.