DOCA Platform Framework v25.7.0

Starting with DPF v25.7, all Helm dependencies have been removed from the DPF chart. This means that all dependencies must be installed manually before installing the DPF chart itself.

For detailed installation instructions and configuration values, refer to the Helm Prerequisites documentation.

DPF v25.7 does not support upgrades from previous versions. Users must completely uninstall/purge all DPF components and install on a fresh system.

Note Future Upgrade Support: Starting with DPF v25.10, we plan to introduce proper upgrade support that will allow seamless upgrades between compatible versions.



