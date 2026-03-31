NVIDIA Network Operator v26.1.0
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[TECH PREVIEW] Configuration Assistance with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit

NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit (l8k) is a CLI tool for deploying and managing NVIDIA cloud-native solutions on Kubernetes. The tool helps provide flexible deployment workflows for optimal network performance with SR-IOV, RDMA, and other networking technologies.

Prerequisites

For prerequisites, please refer to the NVIDIA Network Operator Deployment Guide with Kubernetes page.

You will need a Kubernetes cluster with NVIDIA Network Operator helm chart installed.

Operation Phases

Discover Cluster Configuration

Deploy a minimal Network Operator profile to automatically discover your cluster’s network capabilities and hardware configuration. This phase can be skipped if you provide your own configuration file.

Select the Deployment Profile

Specify the desired deployment profile via CLI flags or with the natural language prompt for the LLM.

Generate Deployment Files

Based on the discovered/provided configuration, generate a complete set of YAML deployment files tailored to your selected network profile.

Deploy to Cluster

Apply the generated deployment files to your Kubernetes cluster. This phase uses the --deploy flag and requires --kubeconfig to be specified. This phase is optional and can be skipped if --deploy is not provided.

Supported Deployment Profiles

Kubernetes Launch Kit supports the following deployment profiles:

Profile

Fabric

Deployment Type

Notes

SR-IOV Ethernet RDMA ethernet sriov High-performance networking with hardware acceleration and dedicated VF resources.
SR-IOV InfiniBand RDMA infiniband sriov Virtualized InfiniBand with hardware acceleration and isolated IB partitions.
IP over InfiniBand with RDMA Shared Device infiniband rdma_shared InfiniBand networking with shared RDMA resources for parallel I/O workloads.
Host Device RDMA any host_device Direct hardware access for legacy applications requiring exclusive device control.
MacVLAN with RDMA Shared Device ethernet rdma_shared Network isolation with shared RDMA capabilities for multi-tenant environments.
Spectrum-X ethernet sriov Spectrum-X networking with --spectrum-x flag. Supports hwplb, swplb, uniplane, and none multiplane modes.

Please refer to the Quick Start Guide for Kubernetes page for more details.

For Spectrum-X configuration, refer to the [TECH PREVIEW] NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC Configuration page.

Heterogeneous Cluster Support

During cluster discovery, nodes are automatically grouped by their NIC configuration. Nodes with identical PCI addresses and device IDs (the same PF fingerprint) are placed in the same group. Each group receives:

  • A unique identifier (empty string for single-group clusters, group-0, group-1, etc. for multi-group)

  • An auto-computed nodeSelector based on labels that distinguish the group from others

  • machineType and productType extracted from nvidia.com/gpu.machine and nvidia.com/gpu.product node labels

Templates that reference cluster configuration are rendered once per group, producing separate output files per group (e.g., 30-sriovnetworknodepolicy-group-0.yaml, 30-sriovnetworknodepolicy-group-1.yaml).

Use the --group flag to generate manifests for a single group:

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml \
    --fabric infiniband --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --group group-0 \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

North-South Traffic Detection

During cluster discovery, the tool automatically identifies BlueField DPU devices by matching each device’s part number against a known list of DPU product codes. Devices matching a DPU product code are classified as north-south traffic (management/external), while all other devices (SuperNICs, ConnectX NICs) are classified as east-west traffic (GPU interconnect).

North-south PFs are included in the saved cluster configuration for visibility, but are automatically filtered out during template rendering so that only east-west PFs appear in the generated deployment manifests.

Each east-west PF is assigned a sequential rail number (rail: 0, rail: 1, rail: 2, …) used for naming resources such as SriovNetworkNodePolicy and IPPool entries.

Usage

Kubernetes Launch Kit is available as a docker container:

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mkdir ~/cluster-configuration
cp /etc/kubernetes/admin.conf ~/cluster-configuration/kubeconfig
docker run -v ~/cluster-configuration:/cluster-configuration \
    --net=host \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native/k8s-launch-kit:v26.1.0 \
    --discover-cluster-config \
    --kubeconfig /cluster-configuration/kubeconfig \
    --save-cluster-config /cluster-configuration/config.yaml \
    --log-level debug \
    --save-deployment-files /cluster-configuration/deployments \
    --fabric infiniband --deployment-type rdma_shared --multirail

Note

You must enable --net=host and mount the necessary directories for input and output files with -v.

CLI Reference

General Flags

Flag

Description

--enabled-plugins <string> Comma-separated list of plugins to enable (default: network-operator)
--log-level <string> Log level: debug, info, warn, error
--log-file <string> Write logs to file instead of stderr
-h, --help Show help

Cluster Discovery Flags

Flag

Description

--discover-cluster-config Deploy a thin Network Operator profile to discover cluster capabilities
--save-cluster-config <string> Save discovered cluster configuration to the specified path (defaults to --user-config path if set, otherwise /opt/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/cluster-config.yaml)
--user-config <string> Use provided cluster configuration file (as base config for discovery or as full config without discovery)
--kubeconfig <string> Path to kubeconfig file for cluster operations
--label-selector <string> Filter nodes for discovery by label (default: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true)
--network-operator-namespace <string> Override the network operator namespace from the config file

Profile Selection Flags

Flag

Description

--fabric <string> Select the fabric type to deploy (infiniband, ethernet)
--deployment-type <string> Select the deployment type (sriov, rdma_shared, host_device)
--multirail Enable multirail deployment
--spectrum-x Enable Spectrum-X deployment
--ai Enable AI deployment
--group <string> Generate templates for a specific node group only (e.g., group-0). See Heterogeneous Cluster Support.
Note

If the configuration file provided via --user-config already contains a complete profile: section, the --fabric, --deployment-type, and other profile selection flags are not required. CLI flags override values from the configuration file when both are provided.

Spectrum-X Flags

Flag

Description

--spcx-version <string> Spectrum-X version (default: RA2.1)
--multiplane-mode <string> Multiplane mode: swplb, hwplb, uniplane, none
--number-of-planes <int> Number of planes for multiplane deployment (required when mode is not none)
Note

When --spectrum-x is specified, --fabric, --deployment-type, and --multirail are automatically set to ethernet, sriov, and true respectively. The --spcx-version defaults to RA2.1.

LLM Flags

Flag

Description

--prompt <string> Path to file with a prompt to use for LLM-assisted profile generation
--llm-interactive Enable interactive chat mode with the LLM agent
--llm-api-key <string> API key for the LLM API
--llm-api-url <string> API URL for the LLM API
--llm-vendor <string> Vendor of the LLM API (openai, openai-azure, anthropic, gemini). Default: openai-azure
--llm-model <string> Custom model name for the LLM API

Deployment Flags

Flag

Description

--save-deployment-files <string> Save generated deployment files to the specified directory (default: /opt/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/deployment)
--deploy Deploy the generated files to the Kubernetes cluster

Usage Examples

Complete Workflow

Discover cluster config, generate files, and deploy:

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l8k --discover-cluster-config --save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments \
    --deploy --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Discover Cluster Configuration

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l8k --discover-cluster-config --save-cluster-config ./my-cluster-config.yaml \
    --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Filter discovery to specific nodes using a label selector:

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l8k --discover-cluster-config --save-cluster-config ./my-cluster-config.yaml \
    --label-selector "feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true" \
    --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Discovery with User-Provided Base Config

Use your own config file (with custom network operator version, subnets, etc.) as the base for discovery. Without --save-cluster-config, the file is rewritten in place with discovery results:

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l8k --user-config ./my-config.yaml --discover-cluster-config \
    --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Save discovery results to a separate file instead:

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l8k --user-config ./my-config.yaml --discover-cluster-config \
    --save-cluster-config ./discovered-config.yaml \
    --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Use Existing Configuration

Generate and deploy with pre-existing config:

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l8k --user-config ./existing-config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --deploy --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Generate Deployment Files

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Generate Deployment Files for a Specific Node Group

In heterogeneous clusters, discovery produces multiple node groups. Use --group to generate manifests for a single group:

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml \
    --fabric infiniband --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --group group-0 \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Spectrum-X Deployment

The --spectrum-x flag automatically sets --fabric to ethernet, --deployment-type to sriov, and --multirail to true. You must specify --multiplane-mode to select the multiplane mode, and --number-of-planes when the mode is not none. The --spcx-version defaults to RA2.1.

For more information on Spectrum-X configuration, refer to the [TECH PREVIEW] NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC Configuration page.

Note

NIC type constraints for multiplane modes:

  • ConnectX-8 (device ID 1023): supports swplb, hwplb, and uniplane modes

  • BlueField-3 SuperNIC (device ID a2dc): only supports none mode

HWPLB Mode

Hardware Plane Load Balancing for larger-scale clusters with 2-tier or 3-tier switch topologies.

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml --spectrum-x \
    --multiplane-mode hwplb --number-of-planes 4 \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

SWPLB Mode

Software Plane Load Balancing generates separate resources per-rail per-plane. Suitable for smaller-scale clusters.

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml --spectrum-x \
    --multiplane-mode swplb --number-of-planes 2 \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Uniplane Mode

Unified plane mode with no plane separation. Simplest topology for ConnectX-8. Forces --number-of-planes to 1.

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml --spectrum-x \
    --multiplane-mode uniplane \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Single Plane (None)

No multiplane separation. Use with BlueField-3 SuperNIC or simple topologies.

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml --spectrum-x \
    --multiplane-mode none \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

LLM-Assisted Profile Selection

Kubernetes Launch Kit supports LLM-assisted profile generation. An AI agent analyzes your cluster configuration and requirements to recommend the optimal deployment profile.

Supported LLM vendors:

  • openai — OpenAI API

  • openai-azure — Azure OpenAI Service

  • anthropic — Anthropic API

  • gemini — Google Gemini API

Non-Interactive Mode

Provide a prompt file with --prompt for single-shot profile generation.

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echo "I want to enable multirail networking in my AI cluster" > requirements.txt
l8k --user-config ./config.yaml \
    --prompt requirements.txt --llm-vendor openai-azure \
    --llm-api-key <OPENAI_API_KEY> --llm-api-url <OPENAI_API_URL> \
    --llm-model <OPENAI_MODEL> \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Using Anthropic:

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml \
    --prompt requirements.txt --llm-vendor anthropic \
    --llm-api-key <ANTHROPIC_API_KEY> --llm-api-url <ANTHROPIC_API_URL> \
    --llm-model <ANTHROPIC_MODEL> \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Using Gemini:

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml \
    --prompt requirements.txt --llm-vendor gemini \
    --llm-api-key <GEMINI_API_KEY> --llm-api-url <GEMINI_API_URL> \
    --llm-model <GEMINI_MODEL> \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Interactive Chat Mode

Use --llm-interactive for a back-and-forth conversation with the AI agent. The agent will ask clarifying questions and help you select the optimal profile. Type generate to confirm and generate manifests.

Note

--prompt and --llm-interactive cannot be used together.

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l8k --user-config ./config.yaml \
    --llm-interactive --llm-vendor anthropic \
    --llm-api-key <KEY> --llm-api-url <API_URL> \
    --llm-model <LLM_MODEL> \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

HTML Overview Generation

An overview.html file is generated alongside the YAML deployment files. It contains the profile description, notes, collapsible file contents, and a link to the deployment guide. The path to the generated HTML file is automatically printed to the console.

Configuration File Format

After the cluster configuration is discovered, the tool will save the configuration to a file. You can use this file as a starting point for your own configuration. A custom configuration file can be provided to the tool using the --user-config flag — either as a standalone config (skipping discovery) or as a base config combined with --discover-cluster-config (discovery takes network operator parameters from the file and adds discovered cluster config).

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 networkOperator:
   version: v26.1.0
   componentVersion: network-operator-v26.1.0
   repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
   namespace: nvidia-network-operator
   docsBaseURL: https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/kubernetes2610

 docaDriver:
   version: doca3.3.0-26.01-1.0.0.0-0
   unloadStorageModules: false
   enableNFSRDMA: false

 nvIpam:
   poolName: nv-ipam-pool
   subnets:
   - subnet: 192.168.2.0/24
     gateway: 192.168.2.1
   - subnet: 192.168.3.0/24
     gateway: 192.168.3.1
   - subnet: 192.168.4.0/24
     gateway: 192.168.4.1
   - subnet: 192.168.5.0/24
     gateway: 192.168.5.1

 sriov:
   ethernetMtu: 9000
   infinibandMtu: 4000
   numVfs: 8
   priority: 90
   resourceName: sriov_resource
   networkName: sriov-network

 hostdev:
   resourceName: hostdev-resource
   networkName: hostdev-network

 rdmaShared:
   resourceName: rdma_shared_resource
   hcaMax: 63

 ipoib:
   networkName: ipoib-network

 macvlan:
   networkName: macvlan-network

 spectrumX:
   nicType: "1023"    # "1023" for ConnectX-8, "a2dc" for BlueField-3 SuperNIC
   overlay: "none"
   rdmaPrefix: "roce_p%plane%_r%rail%"
   netdevPrefix: "eth_p%plane%_r%rail%"

 profile:
   fabric: ethernet   # infiniband, ethernet
   deployment: sriov  # rdma_shared, sriov, host_device
   multirail: false
   spectrumX:          # Spectrum-X configuration (set to null or omit if not using Spectrum-X)
     spcxVersion: "RA2.1"        # CLI override: --spcx-version
     multiplaneMode: swplb       # CLI override: --multiplane-mode (swplb, hwplb, uniplane, none)
     numberOfPlanes: 4           # CLI override: --number-of-planes
   ai: false

 clusterConfig:
 - identifier: "group-0"
   machineType: "DGX-B200"
   productType: "NVIDIA-B200"
   labelSelector:
     feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true"
   capabilities:
     nodes:
       sriov: true
       rdma: true
       ib: false
   workerNodes: ["worker-0", "worker-1"]
   nodeSelector:
     nvidia.com/gpu.machine: "DGX-B200"
   pfs:
   - deviceID: "1023"
     pciAddress: "0000:05:00.0"
     rdmaDevice: "mlx5_0"
     networkInterface: "net1"
     traffic: east-west
     rail: 0
   - deviceID: "1023"
     pciAddress: "0000:75:00.0"
     rdmaDevice: "mlx5_1"
     networkInterface: "net2"
     traffic: east-west
     rail: 1
   - deviceID: "1023"
     pciAddress: "0000:6a:00.0"
     rdmaDevice: "mlx5_4"
     networkInterface: "net5"
     traffic: north-south
 - identifier: "group-1"
   machineType: "PowerEdge-XE9680"
   productType: "NVIDIA-H100"
   labelSelector:
     feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present: "true"
   capabilities:
     nodes:
       sriov: true
       rdma: true
       ib: false
   workerNodes: ["worker-2", "worker-3"]
   nodeSelector:
     nvidia.com/gpu.machine: "PowerEdge-XE9680"
   pfs:
   - deviceID: "a2dc"
     pciAddress: "0000:1a:00.0"
     rdmaDevice: ""
     networkInterface: ""
     traffic: east-west
     rail: 0
   - deviceID: "a2dc"
     pciAddress: "0000:3c:00.0"
     rdmaDevice: ""
     networkInterface: ""
     traffic: east-west
     rail: 1

Note

The clusterConfig section is an array of node groups. In heterogeneous clusters, each group contains nodes with identical NIC configurations (same PCI addresses and device IDs). Each PF entry includes a traffic field (east-west or north-south) and a rail field (sequential index for east-west PFs). North-south PFs do not have a rail field. See Heterogeneous Cluster Support for details.
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