On This Page
- Install and Configure the NIC Configuration Operator
- Provision the DOCA SPC-X CC Algorithm Package
- Enable SPC-X Optimizations for Devices
- Validation rules
- Configuration Details
[TECH PREVIEW] NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC Configuration
NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator offers NVIDIA Spectrum-X-specific NIC configuration for different versions of the Reference Architecture (RA1.3, RA2.0, and RA2.1). RA2.1 introduces multiplane mode support for enhanced network performance with multiple data planes.
Currently, only ConnectX-8 (device ID
1023) and BlueField-3 SuperNIC (device ID
a2dc) devices are supported for Spectrum-X configuration. Hardware Packet Load Balancing (
hwplb) multiplane mode is only supported on ConnectX-8.
To install the operator and for more information on the CRDs, see NIC Firmware Configuration and Configuration Details.
For Spectrum-X RA2.1 and later, the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm package is included in the operator image and does not need to be deployed separately. For RA2.0 and earlier, the package must be deployed manually using the example below.
To enable the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm on NIC devices, the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for ubuntu 22.04 is required. This configuration step will be removed in the future, once the DOCA SPC-X CC algorithm is publicly available. To access the package, contact your NVIDIA CPM. The package should be available in the cluster and then its URL should be provided in the packageUrlSource field of the SpectrumXOperator CR.
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
# should point to the URL of the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for Ubuntu 22.04
docaSpcXCCUrlSource: "https://example.com/doca-spcx-cc_3.1.0105-1_amd64.deb"
Firmware Upgrade
If the firmware on the devices needs to be updated, extend the NicFirmwareSource CR with fields for ConnectX and BlueField firmware. Make sure to use the correct firmware for your devices.
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareSource
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
# should point to the URL of the DOCA SPC-X CC .deb package for Ubuntu 22.04
docaSpcXCCUrlSource: "https://example.com/doca-spcx-cc_3.1.0105-1_amd64.deb"
# a list of firmware binaries zip archives from the Mellanox website, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
binUrlSources:
- https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/firmware/fw-ConnectX8-rel-40_46_3048-900-9X85E-00NX-MC0_Ax-UEFI-14.39.14-FlexBoot-3.8.100.signed.bin.zip
# a URL to the BlueField Bundle (BFB) file, can point to any URL accessible from the cluster
bfbUrlSource:
- https://example.com/bf-fwbundle-3.1.0-77_25.07-prod.bfb
Configure and apply the NicFirmwareTemplate CR:
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicFirmwareTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nicSelector:
nicType: "a2dc" # BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Can also be "1023" for ConnectX-8
template:
nicFirmwareSourceRef: spectrum-x-configuration
updatePolicy: Update
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
nicSelector:
nicType: a2dc # BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Can also be "1023" for ConnectX-8
template:
numVfs: 1
linkType: Ethernet
spectrumXOptimized:
enabled: true
version: "RA2.0" # For Reference Architecture v1.3, use "RA1.3" value for this field.
overlay: "none" # For L3 overlay, use "l3" value for this field.
RA2.1 configuration with multiplane support
Reference Architecture 2.1 introduces multiplane mode support, allowing NICs to be configured with multiple data planes for enhanced network performance.
It is recommended to perform a NIC configuration reset before applying or switching between multiplane configurations to ensure a clean and consistent initial state. See Reset NIC Configuration to Default for details.
To enable multiplane support, set
spectrumXOptimized.version to
RA2.1 and configure the
multiplaneMode and
numberOfPlanes fields.
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-multiplane-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
nicSelector:
nicType: "1023" # ConnectX-8. Use "a2dc" for BlueField-3 SuperNIC (hwplb not supported on BF3)
template:
numVfs: 1
linkType: Ethernet
spectrumXOptimized:
enabled: true
version: "RA2.1"
overlay: "none"
multiplaneMode: "hwplb" # Hardware Packet Load Balancing, ConnectX-8 only
numberOfPlanes: 4
Multiplane modes
The following multiplane modes are available with RA2.1:
Mode
Description
Supported NICs
Planes
|
none
|Single plane mode (no multiplane). This is the default.
|ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC
|1
|
swplb
|Software Packet Load Balancing. The NIC port is split into multiple PFs, each assigned to a separate data plane.
|ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC
|2, 4
|
hwplb
|Hardware Packet Load Balancing. Uses hardware LAG resource allocation and NIC-level plane configuration for load balancing across planes.
|ConnectX-8 only
|2, 4
|
uniplane
|Uniplane mode. Each port is configured as a separate plane without plane-level load balancing.
|ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC
|2
Multiplane modes (
swplb,
hwplb,
uniplane) are only supported with RA2.1. For RA1.3 and RA2.0,
multiplaneMode must be
none and
numberOfPlanes must be
1.
NIC type constraints
NIC Type
Device ID
Supported Multiplane Modes
|ConnectX-8
|
1023
|
none,
swplb,
hwplb,
uniplane
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC
|
a2dc
|
none,
swplb,
uniplane
The
hwplb multiplane mode is only supported on ConnectX-8 (device ID
1023). Attempting to configure
hwplb on a BlueField-3 SuperNIC will be rejected by the API validation.
Configure custom interface names
The
NicInterfaceNameTemplate CRD allows you to define custom naming patterns for RDMA and network device interfaces on Spectrum-X NICs. This is useful in multiplane and multi-rail deployments where predictable interface naming is required.
The operator deploys udev rules to the host to rename network and RDMA interfaces according to the specified naming template.
The template uses the following placeholders for device name construction:
%nic_id%: The index of the NIC in the flattened list of NICs
%plane_id%: The index of the plane of the specific NIC
%rail_id%: The index of the rail where the given NIC belongs to
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicInterfaceNameTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-interface-names
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
# Number of PFs per NIC, used to calculate the number of planes per NIC
pfsPerNic: 2
# Template for RDMA device names. Placeholders: %nic_id%, %plane_id%, %rail_id%
rdmaDevicePrefix: "rdma_%nic_id%_%plane_id%_%rail_id%"
# Template for net device names. Placeholders: %nic_id%, %plane_id%, %rail_id%
netDevicePrefix: "net_%nic_id%_%plane_id%_%rail_id%"
# PCI address to rail mapping. First dimension is rail index, second is NIC PCI addresses in the rail
railPciAddresses:
- ["0000:1a:00.0", "0000:2a:00.0"]
- ["0000:3a:00.0", "0000:4a:00.0"]
The
railPciAddresses field defines the PCI address to rail mapping. The first dimension is the rail index and the second dimension is the list of PCI addresses of the NICs in that rail.
Generated udev rules
The operator generates udev rules based on the template and writes them to the host. The rules are written to two separate files.
Example generated udev rules for net devices (
/etc/udev/rules.d/10-nic-net-interface-naming.rules):
# Auto-generated by nic-configuration-operator
# Do not edit manually
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.0", NAME="net_0_0_0"
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.1", NAME="net_0_1_0"
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.0", NAME="net_1_0_1"
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.1", NAME="net_1_1_1"
Example generated udev rules for RDMA devices (
/etc/udev/rules.d/10-nic-rdma-interface-naming.rules):
# Auto-generated by nic-configuration-operator
# Do not edit manually
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.0", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_0_0_0"
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:1a:00.1", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_0_1_0"
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.0", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_1_0_1"
ACTION=="add", KERNELS=="0000:3a:00.1", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband", RUN+="/usr/bin/rdma dev set %k name rdma_1_1_1"
The following validation rules are enforced by the API:
Spectrum-X optimizations can only be enabled when
linkTypeis
Ethernetand
numVfsis
1.
Spectrum-X optimizations can only be enabled for ConnectX-8 (
nicType: 1023) or BlueField-3 SuperNIC (
nicType: a2dc).
When Spectrum-X optimizations are enabled,
roceOptimizedmust not be enabled (RoCE settings are included in the Spectrum-X configuration).
When Spectrum-X optimizations are enabled,
rawNvConfigmust be empty.
When
multiplaneModeis
none,
numberOfPlanesmust be
1.
When
multiplaneModeis not
none,
numberOfPlanesmust not be
1.
When
versionis
RA1.3or
RA2.0,
multiplaneModemust be
noneand
numberOfPlanesmust be
1.
The
hwplbmultiplane mode can only be enabled for ConnectX-8 (
nicType: 1023).
The Spectrum-X configuration parameters depend on the Reference Architecture version. The operator applies the following NVConfig and runtime parameters based on the selected version.
When spectrumXOptimized.enabled == true and spectrumXOptimized.version == “RA2.1” the following configuration parameters are applied:
swplb:
2:
- name: Number of PFs
value: 2
dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
valueType: int
- name: Number of Planes
value: 0
mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
- name: LAG Resource Allocation
value: 0
mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
# CX8-specific parameters
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
value: "0..3"
alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
value: "4..7"
alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
value: "8..15"
alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
# BF3-specific parameters
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
value: "0..1"
alternativeValue: "[0,1]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
value: "2..3"
alternativeValue: "[2,3]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
value: "4..15"
alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
4:
- name: Number of PFs
value: 4
dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
valueType: int
- name: Number of Planes
value: 0
mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
- name: LAG Resource Allocation
value: 0
mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
# CX8-specific parameters
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
value: "0..1"
alternativeValue: "[0,1]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
value: "2..3"
alternativeValue: "[2,3]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 3
value: "4..5"
alternativeValue: "[4,5]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 4
value: "6..7"
alternativeValue: "[6,7]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
value: "8..15"
alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
# BF3-specific parameters
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
value: "0..0"
alternativeValue: "[0]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
value: "1..1"
alternativeValue: "[1]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 3
value: "2..2"
alternativeValue: "[2]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=3]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 4
value: "3..3"
alternativeValue: "[3]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=4]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
value: "4..15"
alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
hwplb:
2:
- name: Number of PFs
value: 2
dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
valueType: int
- name: Number of Planes
value: 2
mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
- name: LAG Resource Allocation
value: 1
mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
# CX8-specific parameters
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
value: "0..7"
alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
value: "8..15"
alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
4:
- name: Number of PFs
value: 4
dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
valueType: int
- name: Number of Planes
value: 4
mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
- name: LAG Resource Allocation
value: 1
mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
# CX8-specific parameters
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
value: "0..7"
alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
value: "8..15"
alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
uniplane:
2:
- name: Number of PFs
value: 2
dmsPath: /nvidia/physical-functions/config/num-of-pf
valueType: int
- name: Number of Planes P1
value: 0
mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P1"
- name: Number of Planes P2
value: 0
mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_PLANES_P2"
- name: LAG Resource Allocation
value: 0
mlxconfig: "LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION"
# CX8-specific parameters
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
value: "0..3"
alternativeValue: "[0,1,2,3]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
value: "4..7"
alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
value: "8..15"
alternativeValue: "[8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
deviceId: "1023"
# BF3-specific parameters
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 1
value: "0..1"
alternativeValue: "[0,1]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=1]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 2
value: "2..3"
alternativeValue: "[2,3]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=2]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: Lanes for Module 0 and Port 255
value: "4..15"
alternativeValue: "[4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15]"
valueType: string
dmsPath: /nvidia/device/config/module[module-id=0]/port[port-id=255]/lanes
deviceId: "a2dc"
nvConfig:
- name: Ethernet mode
value: 2
mlxconfig: "LINK_TYPE_P1"
- name: Enable SR-IOV
value: 1
mlxconfig: "SRIOV_EN"
- name: Set NUM_OF_VFS
value: 1
mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_VFS"
- name: NIC mode
value: NIC
dmsPath: /nvidia/mode/config/mode
valueType: string
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: RoCE Adaptive Routing
value: true
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing
valueType: bool
- name: Programmable Congestion Control
value: true
dmsPath: /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable
valueType: bool
- name: RoCE TX Scheduling Locality Mode
value: TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode
valueType: string
- name: RoCE CC Steering Ext
value: ENABLED
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/cc-steering-ext
valueType: string
# swplb/uniplane/none-specific settings (via DMS)
- name: CNP DSCP
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
valueType: int
multiplane: swplb
- name: CNP DSCP
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
valueType: int
multiplane: uniplane
- name: CNP DSCP
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
valueType: int
multiplane: none
- name: CNP DSCP mode
value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
valueType: string
multiplane: swplb
- name: CNP DSCP mode
value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
valueType: string
multiplane: uniplane
- name: CNP DSCP mode
value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
valueType: string
multiplane: none
- name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
valueType: string
alternativeValue: "unknown"
ignoreError: true
multiplane: swplb
- name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
valueType: string
alternativeValue: "unknown"
ignoreError: true
multiplane: uniplane
- name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
valueType: string
alternativeValue: "unknown"
ignoreError: true
multiplane: none
# hwplb-specific settings (via mlxconfig)
- name: CNP DSCP
value: 48
mlxconfig: "ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_P1"
multiplane: hwplb
- name: CNP DSCP mode
value: 1
mlxconfig: "ROCE_RTT_RESP_DSCP_MODE_P1"
multiplane: hwplb
- name: Flex Parser Profile
value: 10
mlxconfig: "FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE"
multiplane: hwplb
- name: Disable RDE
value: 1
mlxconfig: "RDE_DISABLE"
multiplane: hwplb
- name: VF LOG BAR size
value: 5
mlxconfig: "VF_LOG_BAR_SIZE"
multiplane: hwplb
runtimeConfig:
roce:
- name: Trust
value: dscp
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode
valueType: string
alternativeValue: QOS_TRUST_MODE_DSCP
- name: PFC
value: "00010000"
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/pfc
valueType: string
# TODO: figure out if NIC operator or RDMA cni needs to set the tos
# - name: Type of Service
# value: 96
# dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tos
# valueType: int
adaptiveRouting:
- name: Enable CC per plane
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/cc-per-plane
valueType: bool
multiplane: hwplb
- name: Adaptive Retransmission
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission
valueType: bool
- name: Tx Window
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window
valueType: bool
- name: Slow Restart
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart
valueType: bool
- name: Slow Restart Idle
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle
valueType: bool
- name: CC Probe MP mode
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/cc-probe-mp-mode
valueType: bool
multiplane: hwplb
- name: Adaptive Routing Force
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force
valueType: bool
congestionControl:
- name: Congestion Control on RP points
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/rp_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
valueType: bool
alternativeValue: "1"
- name: Congestion Control on NP points
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/np_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
valueType: bool
alternativeValue: "1"
- name: Congestion Control
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/enabled
valueType: bool
- name: Congestion Control with Counters
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/counter_enable
valueType: bool
- name: DCQCN
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=15]/config/enabled
valueType: bool
# Bandwidth configuration for different cases
- name: Bandwidth
value: 400
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
valueType: int
deviceId: "1023"
breakout: 2
- name: Bandwidth
value: 200
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
valueType: int
deviceId: "1023"
breakout: 4
- name: Bandwidth
value: 200
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
valueType: int
deviceId: "a2dc"
breakout: 2
- name: Bandwidth
value: 100
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
valueType: int
deviceId: "a2dc"
breakout: 4
- name: Responsiveness Alpha Factor
value: 6553
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=1]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Maximum Decrease Factor
value: 63570
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=2]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Maximum Increase Factor
value: 69468
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=3]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Additive Increase Step Size
value: 96
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=4]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: High Additive Increase Step Size
value: 1700
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=5]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: High Additive Increase Interval Period
value: 2000000
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=6]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: ZTR_CC_CONGESTION_DELAY_THRESHOLD
value: 13000
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=7]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Maximum Queuing Delay
value: 250000
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=8]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Rate on First Congestion
value: 524288
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=9]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Delay Only
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=10]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: CNP Validity
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=11]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Transmit Rate Decrement Step
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=12]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Fixed Transmission Rate
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=13]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Fast Scheduling Factor
value: 2097152
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=14]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Topology Awareness
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=15]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Advanced Features
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=16]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Troubleshooting Capabilities
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=17]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: CC_FIXED_CWND
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=18]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Enable CC Plane Failure Detection
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=19]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: CC Plane Failure Threshold
value: 3
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=20]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: CC Plane Recovery Threshold
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=21]/config/value
valueType: int
interPacketGap:
pureL3:
- name: Inter Packet Gap for no overlay
value: 25
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
valueType: int
l3EVPN:
- name: Inter Packet Gap for L3 EVPN overlay
value: 33
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
valueType: int
docaCCVersion: 3.3.0
useSoftwareCCAlgorithm: true
When spectrumXOptimized.enabled == true and spectrumXOptimized.version == “RA2.0” the following configuration parameters are applied:
- name: Ethernet mode
value: 2
mlxconfig: "LINK_TYPE_P1"
- name: Enable SR-IOV
value: 1
mlxconfig: "SRIOV_EN"
- name: Set NUM_OF_VFS
value: 1
mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_VFS"
- name: NIC mode
value: NIC
dmsPath: /nvidia/mode/config/mode
valueType: string
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: RoCE Adaptive Routing
value: true
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing
valueType: bool
- name: Programmable Congestion Control
value: true
dmsPath: /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable
valueType: bool
- name: RoCE TX Scheduling Locality Mode
value: TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode
valueType: string
- name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
valueType: string
- name: CNP DSCP
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
valueType: int
- name: CNP DSCP mode
value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
valueType: string
- name: RoCE CC Steering Ext
value: ENABLED
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/cc-steering-ext
valueType: string
runtimeConfig:
roce:
- name: Trust
value: dscp
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode
valueType: string
alternativeValue: QOS_TRUST_MODE_DSCP
- name: PFC
value: "00010000"
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/pfc
valueType: string
# TODO: figure out if NIC operator or RDMA cni needs to set the tos
# - name: Type of Service
# value: 96
# dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tos
# valueType: int
adaptiveRouting:
- name: Adaptive Retransmission
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission
valueType: bool
- name: Tx Window
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window
valueType: bool
- name: Slow Restart
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart
valueType: bool
- name: Slow Restart Idle
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle
valueType: bool
- name: Adaptive Routing Force
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force
valueType: bool
congestionControl:
- name: Congestion Control on RP points
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/rp_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
valueType: bool
alternativeValue: "1"
- name: Congestion Control on NP points
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/np_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
valueType: bool
alternativeValue: "1"
- name: Congestion Control
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/enabled
valueType: bool
- name: Congestion Control with Counters
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/counter_enable
valueType: bool
- name: DCQCN
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=15]/config/enabled
valueType: bool
- name: Bandwidth
value: 400
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Responsiveness Alpha Factor
value: 6553
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=1]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Maximum Decrease Factor
value: 63570
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=2]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Maximum Increase Factor
value: 69468
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=3]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Additive Increase Step Size
value: 36
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=4]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: High Additive Increase Step Size
value: 1200
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=5]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: High Additive Increase Interval Period
value: 7000000
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=6]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Base Round Trip Time
value: 15000
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=7]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Maximum Queuing Delay
value: 250000
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=8]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Rate on First Congestion
value: 524288
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=9]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Delay Only
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=10]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: CNP Validity
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=11]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Transmit Rate Decrement Step
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=12]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Fixed Transmission Rate
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=13]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Fast Scheduling Factor
value: 2097152
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=14]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Topology Awareness
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=15]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Advanced Features
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=16]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Troubleshooting Capabilities
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=17]/config/value
valueType: int
interPacketGap:
pureL3:
- name: Inter Packet Gap for no overlay
value: 25
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
valueType: int
- name: Shut down interface
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
valueType: bool
- name: Bring up interface to apply IPG settings
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
valueType: bool
l3EVPN:
- name: Inter Packet Gap for L3 EVPN overlay
value: 33
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
valueType: int
- name: Shut down interface
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
valueType: bool
- name: Bring up interface to apply IPG settings
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
valueType: bool
docaCCVersion: 3.1.0
useSoftwareCCAlgorithm: true
When spectrumXOptimized.enabled == true and spectrumXOptimized.version == “RA1.3” the following configuration parameters are applied:
- name: Ethernet mode
value: 2
mlxconfig: "LINK_TYPE_P1"
- name: Enable SR-IOV
value: 1
mlxconfig: "SRIOV_EN"
- name: Set NUM_OF_VFS
value: 1
mlxconfig: "NUM_OF_VFS"
- name: NIC mode
value: NIC
dmsPath: /nvidia/mode/config/mode
valueType: string
deviceId: "a2dc"
- name: RoCE Adaptive Routing
value: true
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing
valueType: bool
- name: Programmable Congestion Control
value: true
dmsPath: /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable
valueType: bool
- name: RoCE TX Scheduling Locality Mode
value: TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode
valueType: string
- name: RoCE Multipath DSCP
value: MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp
valueType: string
- name: CNP DSCP
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp
valueType: int
- name: CNP DSCP mode
value: RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode
valueType: string
- name: RoCE CC Steering Ext
value: ENABLED
dmsPath: /nvidia/roce/config/cc-steering-ext
valueType: string
runtimeConfig:
roce:
- name: Trust
value: dscp
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode
valueType: string
alternativeValue: QOS_TRUST_MODE_DSCP
- name: PFC
value: "00010000"
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/qos/config/pfc
valueType: string
# TODO: figure out if NIC operator or RDMA cni needs to set the tos
# - name: Type of Service
# value: 96
# dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tos
# valueType: int
adaptiveRouting:
- name: Adaptive Retransmission
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission
valueType: bool
- name: Tx Window
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window
valueType: bool
- name: Slow Restart
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart
valueType: bool
- name: Slow Restart Idle
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle
valueType: bool
- name: Adaptive Routing Force
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force
valueType: bool
congestionControl:
- name: Congestion Control on RP points
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/rp_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
valueType: bool
alternativeValue: "1"
- name: Congestion Control on NP points
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/config/priority/np_enabled # priority[id=0..7]
valueType: bool
alternativeValue: "1"
- name: Congestion Control
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/enabled
valueType: bool
- name: Congestion Control with Counters
value: true
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/config/counter_enable
valueType: bool
- name: DCQCN
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=15]/config/enabled
valueType: bool
- name: Bandwidth
value: 400
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=0]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Responsiveness Alpha Factor
value: 6553
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=1]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Maximum Decrease Factor
value: 63570
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=2]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Maximum Increase Factor
value: 69468
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=3]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Additive Increase Step Size
value: 36
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=4]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: High Additive Increase Step Size
value: 1200
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=5]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: High Additive Increase Interval Period
value: 7000000
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=6]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Base Round Trip Time
value: 15000
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=7]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Maximum Queuing Delay
value: 250000
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=8]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Rate on First Congestion
value: 524288
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=9]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Delay Only
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=10]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: CNP Validity
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=11]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Transmit Rate Decrement Step
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=12]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Fixed Transmission Rate
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=13]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Fast Scheduling Factor
value: 2097152
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=14]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Topology Awareness
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=15]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Advanced Features
value: 1
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=16]/config/value
valueType: int
- name: Troubleshooting Capabilities
value: 0
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/nvidia/cc/slot[id=0]/param[id=17]/config/value
valueType: int
interPacketGap:
pureL3:
- name: Inter Packet Gap for no overlay
value: 25
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
valueType: int
- name: Shut down interface
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
valueType: bool
- name: Bring up interface to apply IPG settings
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
valueType: bool
l3EVPN:
- name: Inter Packet Gap for L3 EVPN overlay
value: 33
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap
valueType: int
- name: Shut down interface
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
valueType: bool
- name: Bring up interface to apply IPG settings
value: false
dmsPath: /interfaces/interface/config/enabled
valueType: bool
docaCCVersion: 3.1.0
useSoftwareCCAlgorithm: true