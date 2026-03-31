SOS-Report Collection Script

The Network Operator SOS-report script collects comprehensive diagnostic data from a Kubernetes cluster running the NVIDIA Network Operator. It gathers all relevant configuration, logs, status information, and diagnostic output into a single archive, making it easier to troubleshoot issues and share context with support teams.

The script is fully backward compatible and is designed to work with any version of the Network Operator, including all previous releases. Components or resources that are not present in a given release are gracefully skipped without errors.

The script and full README are available on GitHub at scripts/sosreport.