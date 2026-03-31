Configuration Details
numVFs: if provided, configure SR-IOV VFs via nvconfig.
This is a mandatory parameter.
E.g: if
numVFs=2then
SRIOV_EN=1and
SRIOV_NUM_OF_VFS=2.
If
numVFs=0then
SRIOV_EN=0and
SRIOV_NUM_OF_VFS=0.
-
linkType: if provided configure
linkTypefor the NIC for all NIC ports.
This is a mandatory parameter.
E.g
linkType = Infinibandthen set
LINK_TYPE_P1=IBand
LINK_TYPE_P2=IBif second PCI function is present
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pciPerformanceOptimized: performs PCI performance optimizations. If enabled then by default the following will happen:
Set nvconfig
MAX_ACC_OUT_READnvconfig parameter to
0(use device defaults)
Set PCI max read request size for each PF to
4096(note: this is a runtime config and is not persistent)
Users can override values via
maxAccOutReadand
maxReadRequest
IMPORTANT :
According to the PRM, setting
MAX_ACC_OUT_READto zero enables the auto mode, which applies the best suitable optimizations. However, there is a bug in certain FW versions, where the zero value is not available.
In this case, until the fix is available,
MAX_ACC_OUT_READwill not be set and a warning event will be emitted for this device’s CR.
-
-
roceOptimized: performs RoCE related optimizations. If enabled performs the following by default:
Nvconfig set for both ports (can be applied from PF0)
Conditionally applied for second port if present
ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P1=255,
ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P2=255
CNP_DSCP_P1=4,
CNP_DSCP_P2=4
CNP_802P_PRIO_P1=6,
CNP_802P_PRIO_P2=6
-
-
Configure pfc (Priority Flow Control) for priority 3, set trust to dscp on each PF, set ToS (Type of Service) to 0.
Non-persistent (need to be applied after each boot)
Users can override values via
trust,
pfcand
tosparameters
-
Can only be enabled with
linkType=Ethernet
-
gpuDirectOptimized: performs gpu direct optimizations. ATM only optimizations for Baremetal environment are supported. If enabled perform the following:
Set nvconfig
ATS_ENABLED=0
Can only be enabled when
pciPerformanceOptimizedis enabled
Both the numeric values and their string aliases, supported by NVConfig, are allowed (e.g.
REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=False,
REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=0).
For per port parameters (suffix
_P1,
_P2) parameters with
_P2suffix are ignored if the device is single port.
-
spectrumXOptimized: enables Spectrum-X specific NIC optimizations. When enabled:
Requires
linkType=Ethernetand
numVfs=1
Cannot be combined with
roceOptimized(RoCE settings are included automatically)
Cannot be combined with
rawNvConfig
Only supported on ConnectX-8 (
nicType: 1023) and BlueField-3 SuperNIC (
nicType: a2dc)
version: Required. Reference Architecture version (
RA1.3,
RA2.0, or
RA2.1)
overlay: Optional, default
none. Set to
l3for L3 EVPN overlay
multiplaneMode: Optional, default
none. Only available with RA2.1. Options:
none,
swplb,
hwplb,
uniplane
numberOfPlanes: Optional, default
1. Only available with RA2.1. Options:
1,
2, or
4
-
If a configuration is not set in spec, its non-volatile configuration parameters (if any) should be set to device default.
The NIC Configuration Operator supports Spectrum-X-specific NIC configuration for different versions of the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Reference Architecture (RA1.3, RA2.0, and RA2.1).
Supported NIC types for Spectrum-X: * ConnectX-8 (device ID
1023) – supports all multiplane modes * BlueField-3 SuperNIC (device ID
a2dc) – supports all multiplane modes except
hwplb
RA2.1 introduces multiplane mode support, allowing NICs to be configured with multiple data planes. Available modes:
Mode
Description
Supported NICs
Planes
|
none
|Single plane (default)
|ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC
|1
|
swplb
|Software Packet Load Balancing
|ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC
|2, 4
|
hwplb
|Hardware Packet Load Balancing
|ConnectX-8 only
|2, 4
|
uniplane
|Uniplane mode
|ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC
|2
Note: Multiplane modes are only available with RA2.1. For RA1.3 and RA2.0,
multiplaneMode must be
none and
numberOfPlanes must be
1.
Example Spectrum-X NicConfigurationTemplate with multiplane :
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-multiplane-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
nicSelector:
nicType: "1023" # ConnectX-8. Use "a2dc" for BlueField-3 SuperNIC (hwplb not supported on BF3)
template:
numVfs: 1
linkType: Ethernet
spectrumXOptimized:
enabled: true
version: "RA2.1"
overlay: "none"
multiplaneMode: "hwplb" # Hardware Packet Load Balancing, ConnectX-8 only
numberOfPlanes: 4