NVIDIA Network Operator v26.1.0
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Configuration Details

Configuration details

  • numVFs: if provided, configure SR-IOV VFs via nvconfig.

    • This is a mandatory parameter.

    • E.g: if numVFs=2 then SRIOV_EN=1 and SRIOV_NUM_OF_VFS=2.

    • If numVFs=0 then SRIOV_EN=0 and SRIOV_NUM_OF_VFS=0.

  • linkType: if provided configure linkType for the NIC for all NIC ports.

    • This is a mandatory parameter.

    • E.g linkType = Infiniband then set LINK_TYPE_P1=IB and LINK_TYPE_P2=IB if second PCI function is present

  • pciPerformanceOptimized: performs PCI performance optimizations. If enabled then by default the following will happen:

    • Set nvconfig MAX_ACC_OUT_READ nvconfig parameter to 0 (use device defaults)

    • Set PCI max read request size for each PF to 4096 (note: this is a runtime config and is not persistent)

    • Users can override values via maxAccOutRead and maxReadRequest

    • IMPORTANT :

      • According to the PRM, setting MAX_ACC_OUT_READ to zero enables the auto mode, which applies the best suitable optimizations. However, there is a bug in certain FW versions, where the zero value is not available.

      • In this case, until the fix is available, MAX_ACC_OUT_READ will not be set and a warning event will be emitted for this device’s CR.

  • roceOptimized: performs RoCE related optimizations. If enabled performs the following by default:

    • Nvconfig set for both ports (can be applied from PF0)

      • Conditionally applied for second port if present

        • ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P1=255, ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P2=255

        • CNP_DSCP_P1=4, CNP_DSCP_P2=4

        • CNP_802P_PRIO_P1=6, CNP_802P_PRIO_P2=6

    • Configure pfc (Priority Flow Control) for priority 3, set trust to dscp on each PF, set ToS (Type of Service) to 0.

      • Non-persistent (need to be applied after each boot)

      • Users can override values via trust, pfc and tos parameters

    • Can only be enabled with linkType=Ethernet

  • gpuDirectOptimized: performs gpu direct optimizations. ATM only optimizations for Baremetal environment are supported. If enabled perform the following:

    • Set nvconfig ATS_ENABLED=0

    • Can only be enabled when pciPerformanceOptimized is enabled

    • Both the numeric values and their string aliases, supported by NVConfig, are allowed (e.g. REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=False, REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=0).

    • For per port parameters (suffix _P1, _P2) parameters with _P2 suffix are ignored if the device is single port.

  • spectrumXOptimized: enables Spectrum-X specific NIC optimizations. When enabled:

    • Requires linkType=Ethernet and numVfs=1

    • Cannot be combined with roceOptimized (RoCE settings are included automatically)

    • Cannot be combined with rawNvConfig

    • Only supported on ConnectX-8 (nicType: 1023) and BlueField-3 SuperNIC (nicType: a2dc)

    • version: Required. Reference Architecture version (RA1.3, RA2.0, or RA2.1)

    • overlay: Optional, default none. Set to l3 for L3 EVPN overlay

    • multiplaneMode: Optional, default none. Only available with RA2.1. Options: none, swplb, hwplb, uniplane

    • numberOfPlanes: Optional, default 1. Only available with RA2.1. Options: 1, 2, or 4

  • If a configuration is not set in spec, its non-volatile configuration parameters (if any) should be set to device default.

Spectrum-X Configuration

The NIC Configuration Operator supports Spectrum-X-specific NIC configuration for different versions of the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Reference Architecture (RA1.3, RA2.0, and RA2.1).

Supported NIC types for Spectrum-X: * ConnectX-8 (device ID 1023) – supports all multiplane modes * BlueField-3 SuperNIC (device ID a2dc) – supports all multiplane modes except hwplb

RA2.1 introduces multiplane mode support, allowing NICs to be configured with multiple data planes. Available modes:

Mode

Description

Supported NICs

Planes

none Single plane (default) ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC 1
swplb Software Packet Load Balancing ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC 2, 4
hwplb Hardware Packet Load Balancing ConnectX-8 only 2, 4
uniplane Uniplane mode ConnectX-8, BF3 SuperNIC 2

Note: Multiplane modes are only available with RA2.1. For RA1.3 and RA2.0, multiplaneMode must be none and numberOfPlanes must be 1.

Example Spectrum-X NicConfigurationTemplate with multiplane :

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apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
  name: spectrum-x-multiplane-configuration
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  nodeSelector:
      feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
  nicSelector:
      nicType: "1023" # ConnectX-8. Use "a2dc" for BlueField-3 SuperNIC (hwplb not supported on BF3)
  template:
      numVfs: 1
      linkType: Ethernet
      spectrumXOptimized:
          enabled: true
          version: "RA2.1"
          overlay: "none"
          multiplaneMode: "hwplb" # Hardware Packet Load Balancing, ConnectX-8 only
          numberOfPlanes: 4

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