NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Hardware User Manual Gen 2.0

About This Document
This document describes the installation and basic use of the UFM-SDN (Unified Fabric Manager for Software Defined Networks) Appliance.
Relevant Models
UFM-SDN Appliance version: 2.0
|Model
|Legacy OPN
|
MUA950
|
920-9B020-00F7-0D5
|
MUA9402E-2SF-100
|
920-9B020-09F7-0D0
|
MUA9402E-2SF-1K
|
920-9B020-00F7-0D6
|
MUA9402E-2SF-250
|
920-9B020-00F7-0D1
|
MUA9402E-2SF-2K
|
920-9B020-00F7-0D2
|
MUA9402E-2SF-4K
|
920-9B020-00F7-0D3
|
MUA9402E-2SF-500
|
920-9B020-00F7-0D4
|
MUA9402E-2SF-HA
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for software and hardware engineers, users and system administrators responsible for fabrics management.
The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification and with the Ethernet specification.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
- E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
- Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
Additional Documentation available from NVIDIA:
|
Document Name
|
Description
|
InfiniBand Architecture Specification, Vol. 1, Release 1.2.1
|
The InfiniBand Architecture Specification that is provided by IBTA.
|
Quick Start Guide (QSG)
|
This document contains information regarding setting up and configuring the UFM-SDN Appliance.
|
UFM User Manual
|
This document contains information regarding the use of UFM software.
|
Remote Management User Manual
|
This document contains information regarding Mellanox Technologies' remote management for the UFM®-SDN Appliance.
All of these documents can be found on the Mellanox Website. They are available either through the product pages or through the support page with a login and password.