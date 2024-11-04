NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Hardware User Manual Gen 2.0
About This Document

This document describes the installation and basic use of the UFM-SDN (Unified Fabric Manager for Software Defined Networks) Appliance.

Relevant Models

UFM-SDN Appliance version: 2.0

Model


NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

MUA950
920-9B020-00F7-0D5
MUA9402E-2SF-100

920-9B020-09F7-0D0
MUA9402E-2SF-1K

920-9B020-00F7-0D6
MUA9402E-2SF-250

920-9B020-00F7-0D1
MUA9402E-2SF-2K

920-9B020-00F7-0D2
MUA9402E-2SF-4K

920-9B020-00F7-0D3
MUA9402E-2SF-500

920-9B020-00F7-0D4
MUA9402E-2SF-HA

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for software and hardware engineers, users and system administrators responsible for fabrics management.

The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification and with the Ethernet specification.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

Additional Documentation available from NVIDIA:


Document Name
Description

InfiniBand Architecture Specification, Vol. 1, Release 1.2.1
The InfiniBand Architecture Specification that is provided by IBTA.

Quick Start Guide (QSG)
This document contains information regarding setting up and configuring the UFM-SDN Appliance.

UFM User Manual
This document contains information regarding the use of UFM software.

Remote Management User Manual
This document contains information regarding Mellanox Technologies' remote management for the UFM®-SDN Appliance.

All of these documents can be found on the Mellanox Website. They are available either through the product pages or through the support page with a login and password.
Networking / Communications Networking NVIDIA Networking
