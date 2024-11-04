NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Hardware User Manual Gen 2.0

PDF You can download a PDF version of the document here.

This document describes the installation and basic use of the UFM-SDN (Unified Fabric Manager for Software Defined Networks) Appliance.

UFM-SDN Appliance version: 2.0

Model

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN

MUA950

920-9B020-00F7-0D5

MUA9402E-2SF-100

920-9B020-09F7-0D0

MUA9402E-2SF-1K

920-9B020-00F7-0D6

MUA9402E-2SF-250

920-9B020-00F7-0D1

MUA9402E-2SF-2K

920-9B020-00F7-0D2

MUA9402E-2SF-4K

920-9B020-00F7-0D3

MUA9402E-2SF-500

920-9B020-00F7-0D4

MUA9402E-2SF-HA

This manual is intended for software and hardware engineers, users and system administrators responsible for fabrics management.

The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification and with the Ethernet specification.

