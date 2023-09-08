On This Page
Appendix – UFM-SDN Appliance Specifications
|
UFM-SDN Appliance Specification Data
|
Physical
|
Size
|
(1U)1.7”H x 17.2”W x 27.9”D
43.2mm 438 mm 709.37 mm
|
Weight
|
14.1 kg 2 PS units
|
Mounting
|
19” Rack mount
|
Air Flow
|
62 CFM
|
Max Heat Dissipation
|
750 Watt Max – 2560 BTU/hour
|
Power and Environmental
|
CPU
|
2 – Intel Xeon E5-2620 v4 CPUs
|
Input Voltage
|
750W power supply module
|
Temperature
|
|
Shock and Vibration
|
ETSI EN 300 019-2-2: 1999-09
|
Humidity
|
Operating: 90%, non-condensing at 35°C
|
Storage
|
Hard Drives
|
2 X 960GB HDD 2.5''
|
Protocol Support
|
InfiniBand/Ethernet
|
Auto-negotiation:
Ethernet: 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 200GBASE-DR4, 200GBASE-FR4, 200GBASE-LR4, 200GBASE-ER4, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 56GBASE-R4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASESR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASEKR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASEKR
SGMII Data Rate: SDR
|
Data Rate
|
InfiniBand – SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR
|
Regulatory Compliance
|
Safety/EMC (Emissions)
|
Safety:
US/Canada: cTUVus EU: CE
|
EMC
|
Environmental/Acoustic
|
Environmental:
EU: IEC 60068-2-64: Random Vibration EU: IEC 60068-2-29:
|
Acoustic:
Sound power:
|
Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability Features
|
Hot Swapability/Redundancy
|
For a list of all approved cables, please refer to this document.
The list of approved certifications per switch in different regions of the world is located on Mellanox.com.
EMC statements are also in the Regulatory and Compliance Guide.