NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Hardware User Manual Gen 2.0
Appendix – UFM-SDN Appliance Specifications

UFM-SDN Appliance Specification Data

Physical

Size

(1U)1.7”H x 17.2”W x 27.9”D

43.2mm 438 mm 709.37 mm

Weight

14.1 kg 2 PS units

Mounting

19” Rack mount

Air Flow

62 CFM

Max Heat Dissipation

750 Watt Max – 2560 BTU/hour

Power and Environmental

CPU

2 – Intel Xeon E5-2620 v4 CPUs

Input Voltage

750W power supply module

  • 100 – 127 V at 50/60 Hz 8.2 A

  • 200 – 240 V at 50/60 Hz 4.4 A

Temperature

  • Operating: +10°C to +40°C with the maximum rate of change not to exceed 10°C per hour

  • Non-operating:-40° to 70° C

Shock and Vibration

ETSI EN 300 019-2-2: 1999-09

Humidity

Operating: 90%, non-condensing at 35°C

Storage

Hard Drives

2 X 960GB HDD 2.5''

Protocol Support

InfiniBand/Ethernet

Auto-negotiation:

  • X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

  • DDR (5Gb/s per lane)

  • QDR (10Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane)

  • EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port

  • HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 200GBASE-DR4, 200GBASE-FR4, 200GBASE-LR4, 200GBASE-ER4, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 56GBASE-R4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASESR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASEKR2, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASEKR

SGMII Data Rate: SDR

Data Rate

InfiniBand – SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR
Ethernet – 1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s

Regulatory Compliance

Safety/EMC (Emissions)

Safety:

US/Canada: cTUVus EU: CE
International: CB Russia: GOST-R Argentina: S-mark DoC

EMC
(Emissions):

  • USA: FCC, Class A

  • Canada: ICES-003, Class A

  • EU: EN55022, Class A

  • EU: EN55024,

  • EU: EN61000-3-2,

  • EU: EN61000-3-3,

  • Japan: VCCI, Class A

  • Australia / New-Zealand: C-Tick, AS/NZS CISPR 22 class A

  • Korea: KCC Class A

  • Taiwan: BCCI Class A

Environmental/Acoustic

Environmental:

EU: IEC 60068-2-64: Random Vibration EU: IEC 60068-2-29:
Shocks, Type I / II EU: IEC 60068-2-32: Fall Test

Acoustic:

Sound power:
7.0 BA in operating conditions at typical office ambient temperature. (23 +/- 2 degrees C)

Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability Features

Hot Swapability/Redundancy

  • Hot-swappable: 1+1 power supplies

  • N+N redundant

Approved Cables

For a list of all approved cables, please refer to this document.

The list of approved certifications per switch in different regions of the world is located on Mellanox.com.

EMC statements are also in the Regulatory and Compliance Guide.

Regulatory Label (Example)

regulatory-label.jpg

