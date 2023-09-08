NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Hardware User Manual Gen 2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Hardware User Manual Gen 2.0  Basic Operation and Installation

On This Page

Basic Operation and Installation

UFM-SDN® Appliance Hardware Overview

The figure below shows the front and rear sides of the appliance.

The system supports the following:

  • 4 RJ-45 connectors

  • 5 USB connectors

  • Status LEDs

  • 2 hot-swap power modules

  • 2 hot-swap HDD

System Status LEDs

UFM-SDN Appliance Front and Rear Side Panels

fig3.png

fig4.png

The System Status Indicators are located on the front side panel.

System Status Indicators

image2020-11-23_3-48-21.png

Legend

Label

Description

A

System ID Button w/Integrated LED

B

NIC-1 Activity LED

C

NIC-2 Activity LED

D

System Cold Reset Button

E

System Status LED

F

Power Button w/Integrated LED

G

Hard Drive Activity LED

Appliance Status LED

This is a green and amber

image2020-11-23_3-52-2.png

bicolor LED. Two matching activity LEDs are located on each side of the appliance.

Status LED Configurations

LED Color

Status

Off

No power to the appliance.

Solid Green

OK – the appliance is up and running normally.

Flashing Green (at a rate of 1Hz)

Noncritical error – the appliance is running yet in a reduced state. Attention required.

Flashing Amber (at a rate of 1Hz)

Warning – impending critical state. Need to attend to this problem before it becomes fatal.

Amber

Fatal Error occurred – non-recoverable condition system stopped!

Power LEDs

UFM-SDN Appliance Front and Rear Side Panels

fig5.png


fig6.png

System Power and On/Off Button and Indicators

fig7.png

The primary power supply unit (PS1) is located on the left side of the rear side panel, with PS2 on the right of the PS1.

Power Supply Unit Status LEDs

fig8.png

Each power supply (PS) unit has a one built-in fan and a single two-color LED on the right side of the PS unit that indicates the internal status of the unit.

The figure "System Power and On/Off Button and Indicators" shows the On/Off switch which contains an integral LED to show the power status of the appliance.

PS Unit Status LED Configurations

LED Color

Status

Solid Green

OK – the Power supply is delivering the correct voltage.

Off

Off – no power to any of the PS units.

Flashing Green (at a rate of 1Hz)

PSU off or in cold-redundant state.

Flashing Green (at a rate of 2Hz)

Firmware is being updated on the PSU.

Flashing Amber (at a rate of 1Hz)

Power supply warning events where the power supply continues to operate yet with high temp, high power, high current, and slow fan.
Your immediate attention is required to avoid fatal errors.

Amber

PS failure (including voltage out of range and power cord disconnected).
Your immediate attention is required to avoid fatal errors.

Appliance Identifier ID LED and Button

This appliance has a combination of button and ID LED identification

image2020-11-23_9-33-48.png

. The LED can be lit by pushing the button or by using the remote management.

Identification LED and Identifier Button

image2020-11-23_9-35-13.png


3.5 Inch Hard Drive LEDs

Hard Drive LEDs

fig9.png

Amber
Status LED

Off

No access, no activity

Solid Amber

A hard drive failure has occurred

Flashing Amber

Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) is being rebuilt. This happens after replacing a faulty drive

Green
Activity LED

Condition

Drive Type

Behavior

Power on with no drive activity

SAS

LED stays on

SATA

LED stays off

Power on with drive activity

SAS

LED blinks off when processing a command

SATA

LED blinks on when processing a command

Power on and drive spun down

SAS

LED stays off

SATA

LED stays off

Power on and drive spinning up

SAS

LED blinks

SATA

LED stays off

Hard Drive Activity LED

This LED indicates activity of the on-board hard disk controllers

image2020-11-23_9-42-50.png

. When lit, it indicates activity of the on-board hard disk controllers.

Reset Button

Cold Reset Button

fig10.png

The appliance has a system cold reset button. Pressing this button performs a forced reset of the appliance hardware. For a graceful shutdown of the system (stopping all services, closing all files, flushing all caches etc.) use the relevant CLI command.

NIC Activity LED Indicators

The numbered LEDs display the NICs' activity.

NIC Activity LEDs

image2020-11-23_9-47-31.png

NIC Activity Indications

LED Configuration

LED Description

Off

Physical link down / default

Solid Green

Physical link up with no traffic

Flashing Green

Physical link up with traffic

Flashing Orange

Physical errors

Air Flow

The appliance comes with a single air flow pattern; a front (hard-drive) side to back (power-supply) side.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here