Basic Operation and Installation

The figure below shows the front and rear sides of the appliance.

The system supports the following:

4 RJ-45 connectors

5 USB connectors

Status LEDs

2 hot-swap power modules

2 hot-swap HDD

System Status LEDs

UFM-SDN Appliance Front and Rear Side Panels

The System Status Indicators are located on the front side panel.

System Status Indicators

Legend Label Description A System ID Button w/Integrated LED B NIC-1 Activity LED C NIC-2 Activity LED D System Cold Reset Button E System Status LED F Power Button w/Integrated LED G Hard Drive Activity LED

This is a green and amber

bicolor LED. Two matching activity LEDs are located on each side of the appliance.

Status LED Configurations LED Color Status Off No power to the appliance. Solid Green OK – the appliance is up and running normally. Flashing Green (at a rate of 1Hz) Noncritical error – the appliance is running yet in a reduced state. Attention required. Flashing Amber (at a rate of 1Hz) Warning – impending critical state. Need to attend to this problem before it becomes fatal. Amber Fatal Error occurred – non-recoverable condition system stopped!





The primary power supply unit (PS1) is located on the left side of the rear side panel, with PS2 on the right of the PS1.

Power Supply Unit Status LEDs

Each power supply (PS) unit has a one built-in fan and a single two-color LED on the right side of the PS unit that indicates the internal status of the unit.

The figure "System Power and On/Off Button and Indicators" shows the On/Off switch which contains an integral LED to show the power status of the appliance.

PS Unit Status LED Configurations LED Color Status Solid Green OK – the Power supply is delivering the correct voltage. Off Off – no power to any of the PS units. Flashing Green (at a rate of 1Hz) PSU off or in cold-redundant state. Flashing Green (at a rate of 2Hz) Firmware is being updated on the PSU. Flashing Amber (at a rate of 1Hz) Power supply warning events where the power supply continues to operate yet with high temp, high power, high current, and slow fan.

Your immediate attention is required to avoid fatal errors. Amber PS failure (including voltage out of range and power cord disconnected).

Your immediate attention is required to avoid fatal errors.

This appliance has a combination of button and ID LED identification

. The LED can be lit by pushing the button or by using the remote management.





Amber

Status LED Off No access, no activity Solid Amber A hard drive failure has occurred Flashing Amber Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) is being rebuilt. This happens after replacing a faulty drive

Green

Activity LED Condition Drive Type Behavior Power on with no drive activity SAS LED stays on SATA LED stays off Power on with drive activity SAS LED blinks off when processing a command SATA LED blinks on when processing a command Power on and drive spun down SAS LED stays off SATA LED stays off Power on and drive spinning up SAS LED blinks SATA LED stays off

This LED indicates activity of the on-board hard disk controllers

. When lit, it indicates activity of the on-board hard disk controllers.



The appliance has a system cold reset button. Pressing this button performs a forced reset of the appliance hardware. For a graceful shutdown of the system (stopping all services, closing all files, flushing all caches etc.) use the relevant CLI command.

The numbered LEDs display the NICs' activity.