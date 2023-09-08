Configuring the Appliance

Perform this step to obtain an IP address for the appliance. (eth0 is the management port of the appliance.)

If you wish the DHCP server to assign the IP address, type ‘yes’ and press <Enter>.

If you type ‘no’ (no DHCP), then you will be asked whether you wish to use the ‘zeroconf’ configuration or not. If you enter ’yes’ (yes Zeroconf), the session will continue as shown in the table below.

If you enter ’no’ (no Zeroconf), then you need to enter the following information:

Set primary IP address and network mask for eth0

Set default gateway

Set primary DNS server

Set domain name