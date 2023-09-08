Interfaces

These 2 QSFP ports are found on the rear side of the appliance. See the figure above. They should be connected to an IB switch in the fabric, it is recommended to connect to two different switches for redundancy. The appliance can be connected only to a single IB fabric.

There is one I/O LED per port. See Table 10 below for LED functionality in InfiniBand mode.

Physical and Logical Link Indication LED Function Off Physical link has not been established. Solid Yellow Indicates an active physical link. Blinking Yellow Indicates a problem with the physical link. Solid Green Indicates a valid logical (data activity) link with no active traffic. Blinking Green Indicates a valid logical link with active traffic.



