Mechanical Installation

Important Before installing your new appliance, please make sure to read and adhere to the safety warnings listed in the "Installation Safety Warnings" appendix.

The UFM-SDN Appliance accepts input voltages of 100-127 VAC and 200-240 VAC for all possible PS units. The UFM-SDN Appliance can be rack mounted and is designed for installation in a standard 19" rack. The power (rear) side of the appliance includes two hot-swap power supply modules.

The installer should use a rack capable of supporting the mechanical and environmental characteristics of a fully populated rack.