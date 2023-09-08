Troubleshooting
As soon as the appliance is plugged in, make sure that the green power LEDs on the PS units are on. See section “Basic Operation and Installation” on page for the names and locations of the various LEDs.
Troubleshooting Issues and Resolutions
Issue
Resolution
System Status LED is RED
Unplug the appliance and call your Mellanox representative.
Power Supply Unit Status LED is not lit or is RED
|
The Power Button w/Integrated LED for the appliance shuts off
|
The link LED for the Ethernet connector does not come on
|
The activity LEDs do not come on
Check that UFM has been started.
The appliance is off
Press the Power Button w/Integrated LED,
Hard drive LED is constant amber
HDD is faulty, replace according to instructions in section "Removing a Hard Disk Drive from a 3.5” Hard Drive Carrier".
Hard drive LED is blinking amber
RAID is rebuilding, wait for this operation to complete (might take up to 48 hours). Please refer to Section "3.5 Inch Hard Drive LEDs" and section "Removing a Hard Disk Drive from a 3.5” Hard Drive Carrier" for additional information.
The appliance is not working and is unresponsive
Reset the appliance.