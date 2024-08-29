On This Page
Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin REST API
Description: Triggers system dump to collect data from ALM
URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump
Request Data: N/A
Status Code:
200 - System_dump ID located at the location field in the header
Description: Gets system dump for ALM
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump/<system_dup_id>
Request Data: N/A
Status Code:
200 - Ok - Once the system dump procedure is completed, a compressed file containing the system dump is provided
404 - "Not Found" - The system dump is not found
409 - "Conflict - The system dump procedure is in progress
Description: Gets the status for the cluster.
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/cluster_status
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"number_of_ports":{
"switch_host":
6,
"switch_switch":
8,
"total":
14},
"number_of_isolated_ports":{
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
0,
"total":
0},
"number_of_ports_in_active_predict_mode":{
"switch_host":
1,
"switch_switch":
0,
"total":
1},
"number_of_ports_in_shadow_predict_mode":{
"switch_host":
5,
"switch_switch":
8,
"total":
13},
"number_of_ports_in_active_noc_mode":{
"switch_host":
1,
"switch_switch":
0,
"total":
1},
"number_of_ports_in_shadow_noc_mode":{
"switch_host":
5,
"switch_switch":
8,
"total":
13},
"out_of_noc":{
"switch_host":
0,
"switch_switch":
0,
"total":
0} }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Gets statistics about Events
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/events_summary
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"number_of_isolation":{
"switch_host":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0} },
"number_of_de-isolation":{
"switch_host":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0} },
"number_of_isolation_actions_not_taken_from_prediction":{
"switch_host":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0} },
"number_of_isolation_actions_not_taken_from_noc":{
"switch_host":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0},
"switch_switch":{
"hour":
0,
"week":
0,
"month":
0} } }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Gets the status for the ports
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/port_level_status
Request Data: N/A
Response:
[ {
"node_guid":
"0x0c42a103005bf438",
"port_guid":
"0x0c42a103005bf438",
"port_number":
1,
"last_isolation":
"NA",
"last_deisolation":
"NA",
"last_health":
"NA",
"link_type":
"host_switch",
"last_recommendation":
"NA",
"last_recommendation_time":
"NA",
"last_action":
"NA",
"last_action_time":
"NA",
"last_reason":
"NA",
"isolation_status":
"Health",
"dst_port_guid":
"0xec0d9a0300234fc0",
"dst_port_number":
1,
"noc_mode":
"active",
"prediction_mode":
"shadow"} ]
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Gets the model performance
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/model/performance
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"all_time":{
"switch_switch":{
"precision":
"0.5",
"recall":
"0.6",
"true_positives":
"4",
"false_positives":
"5",
"false_negatives":
"6",
"undetermined":
"3",
"high_plr_events":
"6"},
"switch_host":{
"precision":
"0.5",
"recall":
"0.6",
"true_positives":
"4",
"false_positives":
"5",
"false_negatives":
"6",
"undetermined":
"3",
"high_plr_events":
"6"} },
"past_month":{
"switch_switch":{
"precision":
"0.5",
"recall":
"0.6",
"true_positives":
"4",
"false_positives":
"5",
"false_negatives":
"6",
"undetermined":
"3",
"high_plr_events":
"6"},
"switch_host":{
"precision":
"0.5",
"recall":
"0.6",
"true_positives":
"4",
"false_positives":
"5",
"false_negatives":
"6",
"undetermined":
"3",
"high_plr_events":
"6"} } }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: Gets the configuration
URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/alm/configuration
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"max_num_of_isolated_port":
100,
"min_active_ports_per_switch":
4,
"min_links_per_switch_pair":
1,
"max_num_of_isolation_per":{
"hour":
5,
"day":
20,
"week":
40,
"month":
60},
"max_num_of_de_isolation_per":{
"hour":
20},
"min_healthy_time_before_de_isolation":
30,
"prediction":{
"mode":
"shadow",
"exception_list":[
"0x1070fd03001769b4_1"] },
"noc":{
"mode":
"shadow",
"exception_list":[
"0x0c42a103005bf438_1"] },
"ml_conf":{
"model_threshold":
0.65} }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
Description: update the configuration
URL: PUT ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/alm/configuration
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"max_num_of_isolated_port":
100,
"min_active_ports_per_switch":
4,
"min_links_per_switch_pair":
1,
"max_num_of_isolation_per":{
"hour":
5,
"day":
20,
"week":
40,
"month":
60},
"max_num_of_de_isolation_per":{
"hour":
20},
"min_healthy_time_before_de_isolation":
30,
"prediction":{
"mode":
"shadow",
"exception_list":[
"0x1070fd03001769b4_1"] },
"noc":{
"mode":
"shadow",
"exception_list":[
"0x0c42a103005bf438_1"] },
"ml_conf":{
"model_threshold":
0.65} }
Status Code:
200 - Ok
400 Bad Request