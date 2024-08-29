On This Page
Links REST API
Description – returns information on all links in the fabric, on all links connected to a specific system, or on one link or all links with their cable information
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/links
Main Operations
Get all links
Get all links connected to a specific system
Get all link/s with their cable information
Description – returns information on all links in the fabric
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/links
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"source_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"source_port":
"29",
"destination_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"destination_port":
"28",
"source_port_dname":
"29",
"destination_port_dname":
"28",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"name":
"0002c903007b78b0_28:0002c903007b78b0_29",
"capabilities": [ ] }, ] ...
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – returns information on all links connected to a system identified by the system name
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/links?system=<system-name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"destination_port_dname":
"HCA-1/2",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"source_port_dname":
"20",
"source_port":
"20",
"destination_port":
"2",
"destination_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"name":
"248a070300f88fe0_20:ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2"}, {
"destination_port_dname":
"HCA-1/1",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"source_port_dname":
"19",
"source_port":
"19",
"destination_port":
"1",
"destination_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"name":
"248a070300f88fe0_19:ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1"}, {
"destination_port_dname":
"HCA-2/1",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"source_port_dname":
"19",
"source_port":
"19",
"destination_port":
"1",
"destination_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"name":
"0002c903007b78b0_19:b8599f03000a77d0_1"}, {
"destination_port_dname":
"HCA-2/2",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"source_port_dname":
"20",
"source_port":
"20",
"destination_port":
"2",
"destination_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"name":
"0002c903007b78b0_20:b8599f03000a77d1_2"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – returns information on one link or all links with their cable information
Request URL
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_info=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
or
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?system=<system-name>&cable_info=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Possible Filters – optional request parameter that can be used as filter:
Parameter
Value
Description
monitoring_counters_info
true
Return all the monitoring counters info for source and destination ports
Response
[ {
"destination_port_dname":
"HCA-1/2",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"source_port_dname":
"20",
"source_port":
"20",
"cable_info": {
"part_number":
"MCP1600-E002E30",
"length":
"2 m",
"serial_number":
"MT1917VS00386",
"identifier":
"QSFP+",
"technology":
"Copper cable- unequalized",
"revision":
"A2"},
"destination_port":
"2",
"destination_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"name":
"248a070300f88fe0_20:ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2"}, {
"destination_port_dname":
"HCA-1/1",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_guid":
"248a070300f88fe0",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"source_port_dname":
"19",
"source_port":
"19",
"cable_info": {
"part_number":
"MCP1600-E002E30",
"length":
"2 m",
"serial_number":
"MT1917VS00440",
"identifier":
"QSFP+",
"technology":
"Copper cable- unequalized",
"revision":
"A2"},
"destination_port":
"1",
"destination_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"name":
"248a070300f88fe0_19:ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1"}, {
"destination_port_dname":
"HCA-2/1",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"source_port_dname":
"19",
"source_port":
"19",
"cable_info": {
"part_number":
"MCP1600-E002E30",
"length":
"2 m",
"serial_number":
"MT1917VS00395",
"identifier":
"QSFP+",
"technology":
"Copper cable- unequalized",
"revision":
"A2"},
"destination_port":
"1",
"destination_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"name":
"0002c903007b78b0_19:b8599f03000a77d0_1"}, {
"destination_port_dname":
"HCA-2/2",
"severity":
"Info",
"source_guid":
"0002c903007b78b0",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"source_port_dname":
"20",
"source_port":
"20",
"cable_info": {
"part_number":
"MCP1600-E002E30",
"length":
"2 m",
"serial_number":
"MT1917VS00384",
"identifier":
"QSFP+",
"technology":
"Copper cable- unequalized",
"revision":
"A2"},
"destination_port":
"2",
"destination_guid":
"b8599f03000a77d0",
"name":
"0002c903007b78b0_20:b8599f03000a77d1_2"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – returns information on one cable or multiple cables
Request URL –
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_serial=<S/N of the cable>
Or
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_serial=<S/N of cable#1, S/N of cable#2, S/N of cable#3>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ {
"source_guid":
"248a0703002e6222",
"source_port":
"1",
"destination_guid":
"e41d2d0300062380",
"destination_port":
"3",
"source_port_dname":
"HCA-1\/1",
"destination_port_dname":
"3",
"width":
"IB_4x",
"severity":
"Info",
"name":
"248a0703002e6222_1:e41d2d0300062380_3"} ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – retrieve cable information for switch ports
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{
"params": {
"port_id":
"0002c9030060dc20_11"},
"action":
"get_cables_info",
"object_ids": [
"0002c9030060dc20"],
"object_type":
"System",
"description":
"",
"identifier":
"id"}
Response
{
"troubleshooting_info": {
"Recommendation":
"No issue was observed.",
"Status Opcode":
"0",
"Group Opcode":
"N/A"},
"module_info": {
"Attenuation (5g,7g,12g) [dB]":
"4,5,9",
"Rev":
"A2",
"CDR RX":
"",
"Voltage [mV]":
"N/A",
"Vendor Part Number":
"MCP1600-E001",
"Rx Power Current [dBm]":
"N/A",
"OUI":
"Mellanox",
"Digital Diagnostic Monitoring":
"No",
"Transfer Distance [m]":
"1",
"LOS Alarm":
"N/A",
"Temperature [C]":
"N/A",
"Cable Technology":
"Copper cable unequalized",
"Tx Power Current [dBm]":
"N/A",
"Bias Current [mA]":
"N/A",
"Power Class":
"1.5 W max",
"Compliance":
"N/A",
"Vendor Serial Number":
"MT1623VS01862",
"Wavelength [nm]":
"N/A",
"Identifier":
"QSFP+",
"FW Version":
"N/A",
"CDR TX":
"",
"Cable Type":
"Passive copper cable",
"Vendor Name":
"Mellanox"},
"operational_info": {
"FEC":
"No FEC",
"Auto Negotiation":
"ON",
"Loopback Mode":
"No Loopback",
"Physical state":
"LinkUp",
"Width":
"0x",
"State":
"Active",
"Speed":
"IB-EDR"},
"supported_info": {
"Enabled Link Speed":
"0x0000003f (EDR,FDR,FDR10,QDR,DDR,SDR)",
"Supported Cable Speed":
"0x0000003f (EDR,FDR,FDR10,QDR,DDR,SDR)"} }
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED
400 – BAD_REQUEST
404 – NOT_FOUND
403 – FORBIDDEN