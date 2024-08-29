Logical Model REST API

name String Name of network Mandatory

description String None Description of the network Optional

default_membership "full", "partial" "full" full – members with full membership can communicate with all hosts (members) within the network/partition

partial – members with limited membership cannot communicate with other members with limited membership but communication is allowed between every other combination of membership types Optional

pkey 0x0-0x7fff 0x0 PKey of the network. If the PKey is not specified during the network definition process (in the Network Configuration window or by using the Logical Server wizard), UFM will select the best available PKey for the network. Optional (hexadecimal)

load_average 0, 500, ..4000 The average traffic load to the typical destination per Logical Interface in MB per second Optional

mtu_limit 0-4100 2048 Limit of maximum transmission unit Optional

rate_limit 0, 100, .., 5700 0 Rate Limit in Mbits per second. This value is converted to a standard InfiniBand enumerator, and provisioned to the SM via the partitions.conf and qos-policy.conf files. Optional

service_level 0,1, ..,7 0 Priority queue in which the traffic will always be served. 0 – Strict High

1 – High

2 – Meduim,

…

7 – Strict low Optional

method external; static static Method of assigning IP Optional

primary_dns IPv4 0.0.0.0 Primary DNS Optional

secondary_dns IPv4 0.0.0.0 Secondary DNS Optional