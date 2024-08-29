NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.18.0
Logical Model REST API

Environments REST API

  • Description – manages logical environments and allow users to group servers, networks, and more within an environment

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments

  • Main operations

    • Get all environments

    • Get an environment by name

    • Create an environment

    • Update an environment

    • Delete an environment

Get All Environments

  • Description – lists all environments in the logical model

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "logical_servers": [],
        "severity": "Info",
        "total_servers": 0,
        "description": null,
        "state": "created",
        "error": "none",
        "total_alarms": 0,
        "networks": [],
        "name": "environment-cluster-1"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Environment by Name

  • Description – get a specific environment using its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>

    <name> – name of environment. If not used, all environments will be listed.

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
        "logical_servers": [],
        "severity": "Info",
        "total_servers": 0,
        "description": null,
        "state": "created",
        "error": "none",
        "total_alarms": 0,
        "networks": [],
        "name": "environment-cluster-1"
  }

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

Create Environment

  • Description – create a new environment

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/resources/environments

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
    "name": "ufm-environment",
    "description": "cluster 1 environment"
}

  • Request Data

    {
    "name": "ufm-environment"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – BAD_REQUEST

Update Environment

  • Description

  • Update an environment’s details

  • Request URL

  • PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>

  • Request Content Type

  • Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
    "description": "cluster 2 environment"
}

  • Response

    {
    "name": "ufm-environment"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – BAD_REQUEST

Delete Environment

  • Description – delete an existing environment

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – no content

    • 404 – BAD_REQUEST

Logical Servers REST API

  • Description – manages logical servers within an environment. These interfaces allow users to retrieve information on, create, update, delete, allocate to and free resources from logical servers.

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers

  • Main operations

    • Get all logical servers

    • Get a logical server by name

    • Create a logical server

    • Allocate computes manually to a logical server

    • Allocate computes automatically to a logical server

    • Free computes manually from a logical server

    • Free computes automatically from a logical server

    • Delete a logical server

Get All Logical Servers

  • Description – lists all logical servers in the model

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "description": null,
        "computes": [
            "0002c903000e0b72"
        ],
        "total_computes": 1,
        "severity": "Info",
        "network_interfaces": [
            "env1_server1_management"
        ],
        "total_interfaces": 1,
        "environment": "env1",
        "state": "allocated",
        "error": "none",
        "total_active_computes": 1,
        "os": "Linux",
        "name": "server1"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Logical Server by Name

  • Description – get a specific logical server by its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>

    <name> – name of a logical server. If not used, all logical servers will be listed.

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
        "description": null,
        "computes": [
            "0002c903000e0b72"
        ],
        "total_computes": 1,
        "severity": "Info",
        "network_interfaces": [
            "env1_server1_management"
        ],
        "total_interfaces": 1,
        "environment": "env1",
        "state": "allocated",
        "error": "none",
        "total_active_computes": 1,
        "os": "Linux",
        "name": "server1"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

Create Logical Server

  • Description – create a logical server within a given environment

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
    "name": "logical-server-1",
    "description": "logical server for cluster 1"
}

  • Response

    {
    "name": "logical-server-1"
    "environment": "ufm-environment"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Allocate Computes Manually to Logical Server

  • Description – allocates specific computes to a logical server

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/allocate-computes

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data – specifies the list of the computes using their names. Example:

    {
    "computes": ["0002c903000e0b72", "…", …]
}

  • Response – lists all the computes that are allocated to the logical server. Example:

    {
    "computes": [
        "0002c903000e0b72"
    ],
    "name": "server1"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Allocate Computes Automatically to Logical Server

  • Description – allocates computes to a logical server according to the specified number of computes

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/allocate-computes

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data – specifies the number of the computes required for allocation. Example:

    {
    "total_computes": 2
}

  • Response – lists all the computes that are allocated to the logical server. Example:

    {
    "computes": [
        "0002c903000e0b72",
        "0002c903000e0b73"
    ],
    "name": "server1"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Assign Computes Manually to Logical Server

  • Description – assign computes for logical server. As opposed to the allocate computes APIs, this API assigns only the computes sent in the request to the logical server. If an empty list is sent, all assigned computes to this logical server are removed.

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<server_name>assign-computes

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "computes": [
    "f452140300383a00"
  ]
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Assign Computes Automatically to Logical Server

  • Description – assign computes automatically for logical server depending on total_computes number

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<server_name>auto_assign-computes

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "total_computes": 1
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Free Computes Manually From Logical Server

  • Description – free specified computes from a logical server

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/free-computes

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data – specifies list of computes to free using the compute names. Example:

    {
    "computes": ["0002c903000e0b72", "…", …]
}

  • Response – lists all the computes that were deallocated from the logical server. Example:

    {
    "computes": [
    ],
    "name": "server1"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Free Computes Automatically From Logical Server

  • Description – free the requested amount of computes that are allocated to a logical server

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/free-computes

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data – lists the computes that are allocated to the logical server. Example:

    {
    "computes": [
        "0002c903000e0b72",
        "0002c903000e0b73"
    ],
    "name": "server1"
}

  • Response – lists all the computes that are allocated to the logical server. Example:

    {
     "total_computes": <number>
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Update Network Interfaces Assigned to Logical Server

  • Description – update the network interfaces assigned to logical server

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<logical_server_name>/network_interfaces

  • Request Data

    [
  {
    "network": "10",
    "description": "new_discreption"
  },
  {
    "network": "13",
    "description": "N/A"
  }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Update Logical Server Description

  • Description – update logical server description

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>

  • Request Data

    {
  "description": "new_disc"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

Delete Logical Server

  • Description – free computes from a logical server

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

Computes REST API

  • Description – these interfaces allow users to retrieve all or a specific compute allocated to a logical server

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/computes

  • Main operations

    • Get all computes

    • Get a compute by name

Get All Computes

  • Description – lists all computes of a logical server

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/computes

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "severity": "Info",
        "name": "0002c903000e0b72",
        "environment": "env1",
        "state": "allocated",
        "total_vifs": 0,
        "logical_server": "server1",
        "description": "Compute Element"
    },
    {
        "severity": "Info",
        "name": "0002c90300a06a70",
        "environment": "env1",
        "state": "allocated",
        "total_vifs": 0,
        "logical_server": "server1",
        "description": "Compute Element"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Compute by Name

  • Description – get a specific compute using its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/computes/<name>

    <name> – name of a compute. If not used, all computes will be listed.

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
     "severity": "Info",
     "name": "0002c903000e0b72",
     "environment": "env1",
     "state": "allocated",
     "total_vifs": 0,
     "logical_server": "server1",
     "description": "Compute Element"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Global Networks REST API

  • Description – manages global networks that can be used by all environments

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/resources/networks

  • Main operations

    • Get all global networks

    • Get a global network

    • Create a global network

    • Update a global network

    • Delete a global network

Get All Global Networks

  • Description – lists all global networks

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/networks

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "load_average": 0,
        "description": null,
        "pkey": "0x4",
        "ip_services_configuration": {
            "primary_dns": "0.0.0.0", 
            "secondary_dns": "0.0.0.0", 
            "method": "external", 
            "domain_name": ""
        }, 
        "severity": "Info",
        "interfaces": [],
        "state": "created",
        "qos_parameters": {
            "service_level": 0,
            "rate_limit": 0
        },
        "error": "none",
        "ip_configuration": {
            "ip": "0.0.0.0",
            "mask": "255.255.255.0",
            "gateway": "0.0.0.0"
        },
        "mtu_limit": 0,
        "total_alarms": 0,
        "default_membership": "full",
        "name": "global_net2"
    },
    {
        "load_average": 0,
        "description": "Primary IB management network",
        "pkey": "0x7fff",
        "ip_services_configuration": {
            "primary_dns": "0.0.0.0", 
            "secondary_dns": "0.0.0.0", 
            "method": "external", 
            "domain_name": ""
        }, 
        "severity": "Info",
        "interfaces": [],
        "state": "created",
        "qos_parameters": {
            "service_level": null,
            "rate_limit": null
        },
        "error": "none",
        "ip_configuration": {
            "ip": "192.168.60.0",
            "mask": "255.255.255.0",
            "gateway": "0.0.0.0"
        },
        "mtu_limit": 2048,
        "total_alarms": 0,
        "default_membership": "full",
        "name": "management"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Global Network by Name

  • Description – get a specific global network using its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/networks/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
        "load_average": 0,
        "description": null,
        "pkey": "0x4",
        "ip_services_configuration": {
            "primary_dns": "0.0.0.0", 
            "secondary_dns": "0.0.0.0", 
            "method": "external", 
            "domain_name": ""
        }, 
        "severity": "Info",
        "interfaces": [],
        "state": "created",
        "qos_parameters": {
            "service_level": 0,
            "rate_limit": 0
        },
        "error": "none",
        "ip_configuration": {
            "ip": "0.0.0.0",
            "mask": "255.255.255.0",
            "gateway": "0.0.0.0"
        },
        "mtu_limit": 0,
        "total_alarms": 0,
        "default_membership": "full",
        "name": "global_net2"
    }

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 204 – NOT FOUND

Create Global Network

  • Description – create a new global network

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/resources/networks

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Optional/ Mandatory

    name

    String

    Name of network

    Mandatory

    description

    String

    None

    Description of the network

    Optional

    default_membership

    "full", "partial"

    "full"

    • full – members with full membership can communicate with all hosts (members) within the network/partition

    • partial – members with limited membership cannot communicate with other members with limited membership but communication is allowed between every other combination of membership types

    Optional

    pkey

    0x0-0x7fff

    0x0

    PKey of the network. If the PKey is not specified during the network definition process (in the Network Configuration window or by using the Logical Server wizard), UFM will select the best available PKey for the network.

    Optional (hexadecimal)

    load_average

    0, 500, ..4000

    The average traffic load to the typical destination per Logical Interface in MB per second

    Optional

    mtu_limit

    0-4100

    2048

    Limit of maximum transmission unit

    Optional

    rate_limit

    0, 100, .., 5700

    0

    Rate Limit in Mbits per second. This value is converted to a standard InfiniBand enumerator, and provisioned to the SM via the partitions.conf and qos-policy.conf files.

    Optional

    service_level

    0,1, ..,7

    0

    Priority queue in which the traffic will always be served.

    • 0 – Strict High

    • 1 – High

    • 2 – Meduim,

    • 7 – Strict low

    Optional

    method

    external; static

    static

    Method of assigning IP

    Optional

    primary_dns

    IPv4

    0.0.0.0

    Primary DNS

    Optional

    secondary_dns

    IPv4

    0.0.0.0

    Secondary DNS

    Optional

    domain_name

    String

    Empty

    Domain name

    Optional

  • Request Data Example

    {
      "name": " UFM-network", 
      "description": "…", 
      "default_membership": "partial",
      "pkey": "0x0", 
      "load_average": 500 
      "mtu_limit": 2048 
      "ip_services_configuration": {
          "method": "static",
          "primary_dns": "255.255.0.0",
          "secondary_dns": "255.255.0.0",
          "domain_name": "12345678901234567"
      }
      "qos_parameters": {
          "service_level": 6,     
          "rate_limit": 5700      
      }
}

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Update Global Network

  • Description – update an existing global network

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/networks

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Optional/ Mandatory

    description

    String

    None

    Description of the network

    Optional

    load_average

    0, 500, ..4000

    The average traffic load to the typical destination per Logical Interface in MB per second

    Optional

    mtu_limit

    0-4100

    2048

    Limit of maximum transmission unit

    Optional

    rate_limit

    0, 100, .., 5700

    0

    Rate Limit in Mbits per second. This value is converted to a standard InfiniBand enumerator, and provisioned to the SM via the partitions.conf and qos-policy.conf files.

    Optional

    service_level

    0,1, ..,7

    0

    Priority queue in which the traffic will always be served.

    • 0 – Strict High

    • 1 – High

    • 2 – Meduim,

    • 7 – Strict low

    Optional

  • Request Data Example

    {
      "description": "…", 
      "load_average": 500 
      "mtu_limit": 2048 
      "qos_parameters": {
         "service_level": 6, 
         "rate_limit": 5700 
      }
}

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
   "name": "UFM-network"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Delete Global Network

  • Description – delete an existing global network

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/resources/networks/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Local Networks REST API

  • Description – manages networks of local logical environments

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/networks

  • Main operations

    • Get all local networks

    • Get a local network

    • Create a local network

    • Update a local network

    • Delete a local network

Get All Local Networks

  • Description – lists all local networks

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/networks

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "load_average": 0,
        "description": null,
        "pkey": "0x4",
        "ip_services_configuration": {
            "primary_dns": "0.0.0.0", 
            "secondary_dns": "0.0.0.0", 
            "method": "external", 
            "domain_name": ""
        }, 
        "severity": "Info",
        "interfaces": [],
        "state": "created",
        "qos_parameters": {
            "service_level": 0,
            "rate_limit": 0
        },
        "error": "none",
        "ip_configuration": {
            "ip": "0.0.0.0",
            "mask": "255.255.255.0",
            "gateway": "0.0.0.0"
        },
        "mtu_limit": 0,
        "total_alarms": 0,
        "default_membership": "full",
        "name": "global_net2"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Local Network by Name

  • Description – get a specific local network using its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/networks/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
        "load_average": 0,
        "description": null,
        "pkey": "0x4",
        "severity": "Info",
        "interfaces": [],
        "state": "created",
        "qos_parameters": {
            "service_level": 0,
            "rate_limit": 0
        },
        "error": "none",
        "ip_configuration": {
            "ip": "0.0.0.0",
            "mask": "255.255.255.0",
            "gateway": "0.0.0.0"
        },
        "mtu_limit": 0,
        "total_alarms": 0,
        "default_membership": "full",
        "name": "global_net2"
    }

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 204 – NOT FOUND

Create Local Network

  • Description – create a new local network

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/networks

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Optional/ Mandatory

    name

    String

    Name of network

    Mandatory

    description

    String

    None

    Description of the network

    Optional

    default_membership

    "full", "partial"

    "full"

    • full – members with full membership can communicate with all hosts (members) within the network/partition

    • partial – members with limited membership cannot communicate with other members with limited membership but communication is allowed between every other combination of membership types

    Optional

    pkey

    0x0-0x7fff

    0x0

    PKey of the network. If the PKey is not specified during the network definition process (in the Network Configuration window or by using the Logical Server wizard), UFM will select the best available PKey for the network.

    Optional (hexadecimal)

    load_average

    0, 500, ..4000

    The average traffic load to the typical destination per Logical Interface in MB per second

    Optional

    mtu_limit

    0-4100

    2048

    Limit of maximum transmission unit

    Optional

    rate_limit

    0, 100, .., 5700

    0

    Rate Limit in Mbits per second. This value is converted to a standard InfiniBand enumerator, and provisioned to the SM via the partitions.conf and qos-policy.conf files.

    Optional

    service_level

    0,1, ..,7

    0

    Priority queue in which the traffic will always be served.

    • 0 – Strict High

    • 1 – High

    • 2 – Meduim,

    • 7 – Strict low

    Optional

    method

    external; static

    static

    Method of assigning IP

    Optional

    primary_dns

    IPv4

    0.0.0.0

    Primary DNS

    Optional

    secondary_dns

    IPv4

    0.0.0.0

    Secondary DNS

    Optional

    domain_name

    String

    Empty

    Domain name

    Optional

  • Request Data Example

    {
      "name": " UFM-network",                
      "description": "…",              
      "default_membership": "partial",
      "pkey": "0x0",              
      "load_average": 500          
      "mtu_limit": 2048            
      "ip_services_configuration": {
          "method": "static",
          "primary_dns": "255.255.0.0",
          "secondary_dns": "255.255.0.0",
          "domain_name": "12345678901234567"
      }
      "qos_parameters": {
         "service_level": 6,     
         "rate_limit": 5700      
      }
}

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
   "name": "UFM-network"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Update Local Network

  • Description – update an existing local network

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/networks

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Optional/ Mandatory

    description

    String

    None

    Description of the network

    Optional

    load_average

    0, 500, ..4000

    The average traffic load to the typical destination per Logical Interface in MB per second

    Optional

    mtu_limit

    0-4100

    2048

    Limit of maximum transmission unit

    Optional

    rate_limit

    0, 100, .., 5700

    0

    Rate Limit in Mbits per second. This value is converted to a standard InfiniBand enumerator, and provisioned to the SM via the partitions.conf and qos-policy.conf files.

    Optional

    service_level

    0,1, ..,7

    0

    Priority queue in which the traffic will always be served.

    • 0 – Strict High

    • 1 – High

    • 2 – Meduim,

    • 7 – Strict low

    Optional

  • Request Data Example

    {
      "description": "…",              
      "load_average": 500          
      "mtu_limit": 2048            
      "qos_parameters": {
         "service_level": 6,     
         "rate_limit": 5700      
      }
}

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
   "name": "UFM-network"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Delete Local Network

  • Description – delete an existing local network

  • Request URL – DELETE /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/networks/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Network Interfaces REST API

  • Description – manages the interfaces (association) between the networks and the logical servers

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/network_interfaces

  • Main operations

    • Get all network interfaces

    • Get a network interface

    • Create a network interface

    • Update a network interface

    • Delete a network interface

Get All Network Interfaces

  • Description – lists all network interfaces for a specified logical server

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/network_interfaces

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "load_average": null,
        "severity": "Info",
        "ip": "192.168.60.1",
        "description": "Management NetIfc",
        "membership": "parent",
        "name": "environment-1_server-1_management",
        "state": "created",
        "qos_parameters": {
            "service_level": 0,
            "rate_limit": 0
        },
        "id": 1,
        "logical_server": "server1",
        "port": 0,
        "network": "management"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Network Interface by Name

  • Description – get a specific network interface using its name

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/network_interfaces/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
        "load_average": null,
        "severity": "Info",
        "ip": "192.168.60.1",
        "description": "Management NetIfc",
        "membership": "parent",
        "name": "env1_server1_management",
        "state": "created",
        "qos_parameters": {
            "service_level": 0,
            "rate_limit": 0
        },
        "id": 1,
        "logical_server": "server1",
        "port": 0,
        "network": "management"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 204 – NOT FOUND

Create Network Interface

  • Description – create an interface between a logical server and a local/global network

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/network_interfaces

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Optional/ Mandatory

    network

    String

    Name of network

    Mandatory

    description

    String

    None

    Description of the network interface

    Optional

  • Request Data Example

    {
      "network": "UFM-network",
      "description": "Interface to UFM main network"                
}

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
    "name": "environment-1-server-1-UFM-network"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Update Network Interface

  • Description – update an existing network interface

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/network_interfaces

  • Request Data Parameters

    Name

    Values

    Default

    Description

    Optional/ Mandatory

    description

    String

    None

    Description of the network

    Optional

    default_membership

    "full", "partial"

    "full"

    • full – members with full membership can communicate with all hosts (members) within the network/partition

    • partial – members with limited membership cannot communicate with other members with limited membership but communication is allowed between every other combination of membership types

    Optional

    load_average

    0, 500, .. 4000

    The average traffic load to the typical destination per Logical Interface in MB per second

    Optional

    mtu_limit

    0-4100

    2048

    Limit of maximum transmission unit

    Optional

    rate_limit

    0, 100, .. 5700

    0

    Rate Limit in Mbits per second. This value is converted to a standard InfiniBand enumerator, and provisioned to the SM via the partitions.conf and qos-policy.conf files.

    Optional

    service_level

    0,1, .. 7

    0

    Priority queue in which the traffic will always be served.

    • 0 – Strict High

    • 1 – High

    • 2 – Meduim,

    • 7 – Strict low

    Optional

  • Request Data Example

    {
      "description": "Interface to UFM network", 
      "load_average": 500          
      "qos_parameters": {
         "service_level": 6,     
         "rate_limit": 5700      
      }
}

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
    "name": "environment-1-server-1-UFM-network"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Delete Network Interface

  • Description – delete an existing network interface

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/resources/environments/<name>/logical_servers/<name>/network_interfaces/<name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST
