UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin REST APIs
The following authentication types are supported:
basic (/ufmRest)
client (/ufmRestV2)
token (/ufmRestV3)
Description: Gets the current streaming configurations
URL: GET ufmRest/plugin/bright/conf
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{
"bright-config": {
"certificate":
"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nXXXXXXX\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----\n",
"certificate_key":
"-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\nXXXXXXX\n-----END PRIVATE KEY-----\n",
"data_retention_period":
"30d",
"enabled":
true,
"host":
"10.209.36.79",
"port":
8081,
"status": {
"err_message":
"",
"status":
"Healthy"},
"timezone":
"Europe/Amsterdam"},
"logs-config": {
"log_file_backup_count":
5,
"log_file_max_size":
10485760,
"logs_file_name":
"/log/bright_plugin.log",
"logs_level":
"INFO"} }
Description: Updates the current bright configurations
URL: PUT ufmRest/plugin/bright/conf
Request Data:
{
"bright-config": {
"certificate":
"-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nXXXXXXX\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----\n",
"certificate_key":
"-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\nXXXXXXX\n-----END PRIVATE KEY-----\n",
"data_retention_period":
"30d",
"enabled":
true,
"host":
"10.209.36.79",
"port":
8081,
"status": {
"err_message":
"",
"status":
"Healthy"},
"timezone":
"Europe/Amsterdam"},
"logs-config": {
"log_file_backup_count":
5,
"log_file_max_size":
10485760,
"logs_file_name":
"/log/bright_plugin.log",
"logs_level":
"INFO"} }
Response: string “Set configurations has been done successfully”
Status Codes:
200 – Ok.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
Configurations parameter details:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Host
|
Hostname or IP of the BCM server
|
Port
|
Port of the BCM server, normally will be 8081
|
Certificate
|
BMC client certificate content that could be located in the BMC server machine under .cm/XXX.pem
|
Certificate key
|
BMC client certificate key that could be located in the BMC server machine under .cm/XXX.key
|
Data retention period
|
UFM erases the data gathered in the database after the configured retention period. By default, after 30 days.
Description: Gets the cached nodes from the Bright Cluster Manager
URL: GET ufmRest/plugin/bright/data/nodes
Request Data: N/A
Response:
[
"node001",
"swx-tor01"]
Description: Gets the cached jobs from the Bright Cluster Manager nodes
URL: GET ufmRest/plugin/bright/data/jobs[?nodes=<node1,node2,…>]&from=timestamp1&to=timestamp2&tz=”requested_client_timezone”
Request Data: N/A
Response:
[ {
"account":
"root",
"arguments":
"",
"arrayID":
"",
"baseType":
"Job",
"cgroup":
"",
"childType":
"SlurmJob",
"commandLineInterpreter":
"",
"comment":
"",
"debug":
false,
"dependencies": [],
"endtime":
"2023-04-13T14:08:59",
"environmentVariables": [],
"executable":
"",
"exitCode":
0,
"inqueue":
"",
"jobID":
"166",
"jobname":
"interactive",
"mailList":
"",
"mailNotify":
false,
"mailOptions":
"",
"maxWallClock":
"UNLIMITED",
"memoryUse":
0,
"minMemPerNode":
0,
"modified":
false,
"modules": [],
"nodes": [
"node001"],
"numberOfNodes":
1,
"numberOfProcesses":
8,
"oldLocalUniqueKey":
0,
"parallelEnvironment":
"",
"parentID":
"",
"pendingReasons": [
"NonZeroExitCode"],
"placement":
"",
"priority":
"4294901759",
"project":
"",
"refJobQueueUniqueKey":
77309411329,
"refWlmClusterUniqueKey":
163208757249,
"requestedCPUCores":
0,
"requestedCPUs":
8,
"requestedGPUs":
0,
"requestedMemory":
0,
"requestedSlots":
0,
"resourceList": [],
"revision":
"",
"runWallClock":
3,
"rundirectory":
"/root",
"scriptFile":
"",
"starttime":
"2023-04-13T14:08:56",
"status":
"FAILED",
"stderrfile":
"",
"stdinfile":
"",
"stdoutfile":
"",
"submittime":
"2023-04-13T14:08:56",
"taskID":
"",
"toBeRemoved":
false,
"uniqueKey":
70368744177830,
"userdefined": [],
"usergroup":
"root",
"username":
"root"} ]
Please be aware that the following filters are available as options (as indicated in the URL):
To filter jobs by node(s) name, use the parameter "nodes" followed by a comma-separated list of nodes (e.g. nodes=node1,node2,etc...).
To filter jobs by their creation timestamp, specify a start and end time in integer timestamp format (in milliseconds).