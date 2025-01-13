API Reference#

OpenAPI Schema#

The OpenAPI spec details the endpoints for NVIDIA NIM for LLMs:

  • /v1/health/ready - Health endpoint

  • /v1/models - Show available models

  • /v1/chat/completions - Chat Completions Endpoint

  • /v1/completions - Completions Endpoint

The /v1/completions and /v1/chat/completions endpoints can be found in the NIM OpenAPI Schema.

Experimental APIs#

Experimental support of LS API#

  • /experimental/ls/inference/chat_completion

  • /experimental/ls/inference/completion

The /experimental/ls/inference/chat_completion and /experimental/ls/inference/completion endpoints can be found in the NIM OpenAPI Schema.

On this page