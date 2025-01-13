API Reference#
OpenAPI Schema#
The OpenAPI spec details the endpoints for NVIDIA NIM for LLMs:
/v1/health/ready - Health endpoint
/v1/models - Show available models
/v1/chat/completions - Chat Completions Endpoint
/v1/completions - Completions Endpoint
The
/v1/completions and
/v1/chat/completions endpoints can be found in the NIM OpenAPI Schema.
Experimental APIs#
Experimental support of LS API#
/experimental/ls/inference/chat_completion
/experimental/ls/inference/completion
The
/experimental/ls/inference/chat_completion and
/experimental/ls/inference/completion endpoints can be found in the NIM OpenAPI Schema.