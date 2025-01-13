Deploying with Helm#

NIMs are intended to be run on a system with NVIDIA GPUs, with the type and number of GPUs depending on the model. To use helm, you must have a Kubernetes cluster with appropriate GPU nodes and the GPU Operator installed.

For requirements, including the type and number of GPUs, see Support Matrix.

Prerequisites#

If you haven’t set up your NGC API key and do not know exactly which NIM you want to download and deploy, see the information in Getting Started.

Once you have set your NGC API key), go to the NGC Catalog and select the nim-llm helm chart to pick a version. In most cases, you should select the latest version.

Use the following command to download the helm chart:

helm fetch https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nim/charts/nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz" --username=\$oauthtoken --password=$NGC_API_KEY

This downloads the chart as a file to your local machine.

Configuring helm#

The following helm options are the most important options to configure to deploy a NIM using Kubernetes:

  • image.repository – The container/NIM to deploy

  • image.tag – The version of that container/NIM

  • Storage options, based on the environment and cluster in use

  • model.ngcAPISecret and imagePullSecrets to communicate with NGC

  • resources – Use this option when a model requires more than the default of one GPU. See support matrix for details about the GPUs to request to meet the GPU memory requirements of the model on the available hardware.

  • env – Which is an array of environment variables presented to the container, if advanced configuration is needed

    • Note: Do not set the following environment variables using the env value. Instead, use the indicated helm options:

      Environment Variable

      Helm Value

      NIM_CACHE_PATH

      model.nimCache

      NGC_API_KEY

      model.ngcAPISecret

      NIM_SERVER_PORT

      model.openaiPort

      NIM_JSONL_LOGGING

      model.jsonLogging

      NIM_LOG_LEVEL

      model.logLevel

      In these cases, set the helm values directly instead of relying on the environment variable values. You can add other environment variables to the env section of a values file.

To adapt the chart’s deployment behavior to your cluster’s needs, refer to the helm chart’s README, which lists and describes the configuration options. This README is available on the helm command line, but the output is bare markdown. Output it to a file and open with a markdown renderer or use a command line tool such as glow to render in the terminal.

The following helm command displays the chart README and renders it in the terminal using glow:

helm show readme nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz | glow -p -

To examine all default values, run the following command:

helm show values nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz

Minimal example#

This example requires that you have already established certain Kubernetes secrets in the deployment namespace to work before proceeding. The rest of this document will assume the default namespace.

To download the NIM container image, you must set an image pull secret, which is ngc-secret in the following example. To download model engines or weights from NGC, the chart requires a generic secret that has an NGC API key as a value stored in a key named NGC_API_KEY. The following example creates these two values:

kubectl create secret docker-registry ngc-secret --docker-server=nvcr.io --docker-username='$oauthtoken' --docker-password=$NGC_API_KEY

kubectl create secret generic ngc-api --from-literal=NGC_API_KEY=$NGC_API_KEY

Create the file custom-values.yaml with the following entries. These values will work in most clusters after the secrets are created above.

image:
  repository: "nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama3-8b-instruct" # container location
  tag: 1.0.0 # NIM version you want to deploy
model:
  ngcAPISecret: ngc-api  # name of a secret in the cluster that includes a key named NGC_API_KEY and is an NGC API key
persistence:
  enabled: true
imagePullSecrets:
  - name: ngc-secret # name of a secret used to pull nvcr.io images, see https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/configure-pod-container/pull-image-private-registry/

You can adapt the previous configuration to deploy any model, such as llama3-70b-instruct, by adjusting to the model’s requirements and size. For example:

image:
  repository: "nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama3-70b-instruct" # container location -- changed for the different model
  tag: 1.0.0
model:
  ngcAPISecret: ngc-api
persistence:
  enabled: true
  size: 220Gi # the model files will be quite large
resources:
  limits:
    nvidia.com/gpu: 4  # much more GPU memory is required
imagePullSecrets:
  - name: ngc-secret

Refer to the Support Matrix section to determine whether your hardware is sufficient to run this NIM.

Storage#

Running out of storage space is always a concern when setting up NIMs, and downloading models can delay scaling in a cluster. Models can be quite large, and a cluster operator can quickly fill disk space when downloading them. Be sure to mount some type of persistent storage for the model cache on your pod. You have the following mutually-exclusive options when storing objects outside of the default of an emptyDir:

  • Persistent Volume Claims (enabled with persistence.enabled)

    • Used when persistence.accessMode is set to “ReadWriteMany” where several pods can share one PVC.

    • If statefulSet.enabled is set to false (default is true), this will create a PVC with a deployment, but if the access mode is not ReadWriteMany, such as with an NFS provisioner, scaling beyond one pod will likely fail.

  • Persistent Volume Claim templates (enabled with persistence.enabled and leaving statefulSet.enabled as default)

    • Useful for scaling using a strategy of scaling up the StatefulSet to download the model to each PVC created for a maximum replicas desired, and then scaling down again, leaving those PVCs in place to allow fast scaling up.

  • Direct NFS (enabled with nfs.enabled)

    • Kubernetes does not allow setting of mount options on direct NFS, so some special cluster setup may be required.

  • hostPath (enabled with hostPath.enabled)

    • Know the security implications of using hostPath and understand that this will also tie pods to one node.

Multi-node Models#

Note

Requires NIM version 1.1.0+

Two options exist for deploying multi-node NIMs on Kubernetes: LeaderWorkerSets and MPI Jobs using the MPI Operator.

LeaderWorkerSet#

Note

Requires Kubernetes version >1.26

LeaderWorkerSet (LWS) deployments are the recommended method for deploying Multi-Node models with NIM. To enable LWS deployments, see the installation instructions in the LWS documentation. The helm chart defaults to LWS for multi-node deployment.

With LWS deployments, you will see Leader and Worker pods that coordinate together to run your multi-node models.

LWS deployments support manual scaling and auto scaling, where the entire set of pods are treated as a single replica. However, there are some limitations to scaling when using LWS deployments. If scaling manually (autoscaling is not enabled), you cannot scale above the initial number of replicas set in the helm chart.

Use the following example values file to deploy the Llama 3.1 405B model using this method. Refer to the Support Matrix section to determine whether your hardware is sufficient to run this model.

image:
  # Adjust to the actual location of the image and version you want
  repository: nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama-3.1-405b-instruct
  tag: 1.1.2
imagePullSecrets:
  - name: ngc-secret
model:
  name: meta/llama-3_1-405b-instruct
  ngcAPISecret: ngc-api
# NVIDIA recommends using an NFS-style read-write-many storage class.
# All nodes will need to mount the storage. In this example, we assume a storage class exists name "nfs".
persistence:
  enabled: true
  size: 1000Gi
  accessMode: ReadWriteMany
  storageClass: nfs
  annotations:
    helm.sh/resource-policy: "keep"
# This should match `multiNode.gpusPerNode`
resources:
  limits:
    nvidia.com/gpu: 8
multiNode:
  enabled: true
  workers: 2
  gpusPerNode: 8
# Downloading the model will take quite a long time. Give it as much time as ends up being needed.
startupProbe:
  failureThreshold: 1500

MPI Job#

MPI Jobs using the MPI Operator are an alternative deployment option for clusters that don’t support LeaderWorkerSet (Kubernetes version less than v1.27). To enable MPI Jobs, install the MPI operator. This is a custom-values.yaml file example that disables LeaderWorkerSets and launches an MPI Job:

image:
  # Adjust to the actual location of the image and version you want
  repository: nvcr.io/nim/meta/llama-3.1-405b-instruct
  tag: 1.1.2
imagePullSecrets:
  - name: ngc-secret
model:
  name: meta/llama-3_1-405b-instruct
  ngcAPISecret: ngc-api
# NVIDIA recommends using an NFS-style read-write-many storage class.
# All nodes will need to mount the storage. In this example, we assume a storage class exists name "nfs".
persistence:
  enabled: true
  size: 1000Gi
  accessMode: ReadWriteMany
  storageClass: nfs
  annotations:
    helm.sh/resource-policy: "keep"
# This should match `multiNode.gpusPerNode`
resources:
  limits:
    nvidia.com/gpu: 8
multiNode:
  enabled: true
  leaderWorkerSet:
    enabled: False
  workers: 2
  gpusPerNode: 8
# Downloading the model will take quite a long time. Give it as much time as ends up being needed.
startupProbe:
  failureThreshold: 1500

For MPI Jobs, you will see a launcher pod and one or more worker pods deployed for your model. The launcher pod does not require any GPUs, and deployment logs will be available through the launcher pod.

When deploying with MPI Jobs you can set a number of replicas, however dynamic scaling is not supported without redeploying the helm chart. MPI Jobs also do not automatically restart, so if any pod in the multi-node set fails, the job must be manually uninstalled and reinstalled to start it back up.

Launching NIM in Kubernetes#

You are now ready to launch the chart.

helm install my-nim nim-llm-<version_number>.tgz -f path/to/your/custom-values.yaml

Wait for the pod to reach “Ready” status.

Running inference#

In the previous example the OpenAI compatible API endpoint is exposed on port 8000 through the Kubernetes service of the default type with no ingress, since authentication is not handled by the NIM itself. The following commands assume the Llama 3 8B Instruct model was deployed. Adjust the “model” value in the request JSON body to use a different model.

Use the following command to port-forward the service to your local machine to test inference.

kubectl port-forward service/my-nim-nim-llm 8000:http-openai

Then try a request:

curl -X 'POST' \
  'http://localhost:8000/v1/chat/completions' \
  -H 'accept: application/json' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
  "messages": [
    {
      "content": "You are a polite and respectful chatbot helping people plan a vacation.",
      "role": "system"
    },
    {
      "content": "What should I do for a 4 day vacation in Spain?",
      "role": "user"
    }
  ],
  "model": "meta/llama3-8b-instruct",
  "max_tokens": 16,
  "top_p": 1,
  "n": 1,
  "stream": false,
  "stop": "\n",
  "frequency_penalty": 0.0
}'

Troubleshooting FAQ#

Q: What should I do if my pod is stuck in a “Pending” state? A: Try running kubectl describe pod <pod name>, and check the Events section to see what the scheduler is waiting for. Node taints that may need to be tolerated, insufficient GPUs, and storage mount issues are all common reasons.

Q: I tried to scale or upgrade a deployment using statefulset.enabled: false and persistence.enabled: true. Why are pods never starting? A: To scale or upgrade without using StatefulSet PVC templates, which is not very efficient in either time or storage, you must use a ReadWriteMany storage class so that it can be mounted on separate nodes, manually cloned ReadOnlyMany volumes or something like direct NFS storage. Without persistence, every starting pod must download its model to an emptyDir volume. A ReadWriteMany storage class such NFS PVC provisioner or CephFS provisioner is ideal.

Q: One of the last log messages was about, “Preparing model workspace. This step might download additional files to run the model.” Why did it fail during that? A: It is likely that the model weights had not finished downloading, but Kubernetes hit a threshold of failures for startup probes. Try increasing startupProbe.failureThreshold. This is especially likely with large models or very slow network connections.

Additional information#

The helm chart’s internal README includes the following parameters. NVIDIA recommends that you use the chart version within the downloaded README as it has the most correct and up to date version of these parameters for that chart version.

Parameters#

Deployment parameters#

Name

Description

Value

affinity

[default: {}] Affinity settings for deployment.

{}

containerSecurityContext

Sets privilege and access control settings for container (Only affects the main container, not pod-level)

{}

customCommand

Overrides command line options sent to the NIM with the array listed here.

[]

customArgs

Overrides command line arguments of the NIM container with the array listed here.

[]

env

Adds arbitrary environment variables to the main container

[]

extraVolumes

Adds arbitrary additional volumes to the deployment set definition

{}

extraVolumeMounts

Specify volume mounts to the main container from extraVolumes

{}

image.repository

NIM-LLM Image Repository

""

image.tag

Image tag or version

""

image.pullPolicy

Image pull policy

""

imagePullSecrets

Specify list of secret names that are needed for the main container and any init containers.

initContainers

Specify model init containers, if needed.

initContainers.ngcInit

Legacy containers only. Instantiate and configure an NGC init container. It should either have NGC CLI pre-installed or wget + unzip pre-installed – must not be musl-based (alpine).

{}

initContainers.extraInit

Fully specify any additional init containers your use case requires.

[]

healthPort

Specifies health check port. – for use with models.legacyCompat only since current NIMs have no separate port

8000

nodeSelector

Sets node selectors for the NIM – for example nvidia.com/gpu.present: "true"

{}

podAnnotations

Sets additional annotations on the main deployment pods

{}

podSecurityContext

Specify privilege and access control settings for pod

podSecurityContext.runAsUser

Specify user UID for pod.

1000

podSecurityContext.runAsGroup

Specify group ID for pod.

1000

podSecurityContext.fsGroup

Specify file system owner group id.

1000

replicaCount

Specify static replica count for deployment.

1

resources

Specify resources limits and requests for the running service.

resources.limits.nvidia.com/gpu

Specify number of GPUs to present to the running service.

1

serviceAccount.create

Specifies whether a service account should be created.

false

serviceAccount.annotations

Sets annotations to be added to the service account.

{}

serviceAccount.name

Specifies the name of the service account to use. If it is not set and create is true, a name is generated using a fullname template.

""

statefulSet.enabled

Enables statefulset deployment. Enabling statefulSet allows PVC templates for scaling. If using central PVC with RWX accessMode, this isn’t needed.

true

tolerations

Specify tolerations for pod assignment. Allows the scheduler to schedule pods with matching taints.

Autoscaling parameters#

Values used for creating a Horizontal Pod Autoscaler. If autoscaling is not enabled, the rest are ignored. NVIDIA recommends usage of the custom metrics API, commonly implemented with the prometheus-adapter. Standard metrics of CPU and memory are of limited use in scaling NIM.

Name

Description

Value

autoscaling.enabled

Enables horizontal pod autoscaler.

false

autoscaling.minReplicas

Specify minimum replicas for autoscaling.

1

autoscaling.maxReplicas

Specify maximum replicas for autoscaling.

10

autoscaling.metrics

Array of metrics for autoscaling.

[]

Ingress parameters#

Name

Description

Value

ingress.enabled

Enables ingress.

false

ingress.className

Specify class name for Ingress.

""

ingress.annotations

Specify additional annotations for ingress.

{}

ingress.hosts

Specify list of hosts each containing lists of paths.

ingress.hosts[0].host

Specify name of host.

chart-example.local

ingress.hosts[0].paths[0].path

Specify ingress path.

/

ingress.hosts[0].paths[0].pathType

Specify path type.

ImplementationSpecific

ingress.hosts[0].paths[0].serviceType

Specify service type. It can be can be nemo or openai – make sure your model serves the appropriate port(s).

openai

ingress.tls

Specify list of pairs of TLS secretName and hosts.

[]

Probe parameters#

Name

Description

Value

livenessProbe.enabled

Enables `livenessProbe``

true

livenessProbe.method

LivenessProbe http or script, but no script is currently provided

http

livenessProbe.command

`LivenessProbe`` script command to use (unsupported at this time)

["myscript.sh"]

livenessProbe.path

`LivenessProbe`` endpoint path

/v1/health/live

livenessProbe.initialDelaySeconds

Initial delay seconds for livenessProbe

15

livenessProbe.timeoutSeconds

Timeout seconds for livenessProbe

1

livenessProbe.periodSeconds

Period seconds for livenessProbe

10

livenessProbe.successThreshold

Success threshold for livenessProbe

1

livenessProbe.failureThreshold

Failure threshold for livenessProbe

3

readinessProbe.enabled

Enables readinessProbe

true

readinessProbe.path

Readiness Endpoint Path

/v1/health/ready

readinessProbe.initialDelaySeconds

Initial delay seconds for readinessProbe

15

readinessProbe.timeoutSeconds

Timeout seconds for readinessProbe

1

readinessProbe.periodSeconds

Period seconds for readinessProbe

10

readinessProbe.successThreshold

Success threshold for readinessProbe

1

readinessProbe.failureThreshold

Failure threshold for readinessProbe

3

startupProbe.enabled

Enables startupProbe

true

startupProbe.path

StartupProbe Endpoint Path

/v1/health/ready

startupProbe.initialDelaySeconds

Initial delay seconds for startupProbe

40

startupProbe.timeoutSeconds

Timeout seconds for startupProbe

1

startupProbe.periodSeconds

Period seconds for startupProbe

10

startupProbe.successThreshold

Success threshold for startupProbe

1

startupProbe.failureThreshold

Failure threshold for startupProbe

180

Metrics parameters#

Name

Description

Value

metrics

Opens the metrics port for the triton inference server on port 8002.

metrics.enabled

Enables metrics endpoint – for legacyCompat only since current NIMs serve metrics on the OpenAI API port.

true

serviceMonitor

Options for serviceMonitor to use the Prometheus Operator and the primary service object.

metrics.serviceMonitor.enabled

Enables serviceMonitor creation.

false

metrics.serviceMonitor.additionalLabels

Specify additional labels for ServiceMonitor.

{}

Models parameters#

Name

Description

Value

model.nimCache

Path to mount writeable storage or pre-filled model cache for the NIM

""

model.name

Specify name of the model in the API (name of the NIM). This is mostly used for tests and is usually otherwise optional. This must match the name from /v1/models to allow helm test <release-name> to work. In legacyCompat, this is required and sets the name of the model in /v1/models

meta/llama3-8b-instruct

model.ngcAPISecret

Name of pre-existing secret with a key named NGC_API_KEY that contains an API key for NGC model downloads

""

model.ngcAPIKey

NGC API key literal to use as the API secret and image pull secret when set

""

model.openaiPort

Specify Open AI Port.

8000

model.labels

Specify extra labels to be added on deployed pods.

{}

model.jsonLogging

Turn JSON lines logging on or off. Defaults to true.

true

model.logLevel

Log level of NIM service. Possible values of the variable are TRACE, DEBUG, INFO, WARNING, ERROR, CRITICAL.

INFO

Deprecated and Legacy Model parameters#

Name

Description

Value

model.legacyCompat

Set true to enable compatibility with pre-release NIM versions prior to 1.0.0.

false

model.numGpus

(deprecated) Specify GPU requirements for the model.

1

model.subPath

(deprecated) Specify path within the model volume to mount if not the root – default works with ngcInit and persistent volume. (legacyCompat only)

model-store

model.modelStorePath

(deprecated) Specify location of unpacked model.

""

Storage parameters#

Name

Description

Value

persistence

Specify settings to modify the path /model-store if model.legacyCompat is enabled else /.cache volume where the model is served from.

persistence.enabled

Enables the use of persistent volumes.

false

persistence.existingClaim

Specifies an existing persistent volume claim. If using existingClaim, run only one replica or use a ReadWriteMany storage setup.

""

persistence.storageClass

Specifies the persistent volume storage class. If set to "-", this disables dynamic provisioning. If left undefined or set to null, the cluster default storage provisioner is used.

""

persistence.accessMode

Specify accessMode. If using an NFS or similar setup, you can use ReadWriteMany.

ReadWriteOnce

persistence.stsPersistentVolumeClaimRetentionPolicy.whenDeleted

Specifies persistent volume claim retention policy when deleted. Only used with Stateful Set volume templates.

Retain

persistence.stsPersistentVolumeClaimRetentionPolicy.whenScaled

Specifies persistent volume claim retention policy when scaled. Only used with Stateful Set volume templates.

Retain

persistence.size

Specifies the size of the persistent volume claim (for example 40Gi).

50Gi

persistence.annotations

Adds annotations to the persistent volume claim.

{}

hostPath

Configures model cache on local disk on the nodes using hostPath – for special cases. You should understand the security implications before using this option.

hostPath.enabled

Enable hostPath.

false

hostPath.path

Specifies path on the node used as a hostPath volume.

/model-store

nfs

Configures the model cache to sit on shared direct-mounted NFS. NOTE: you cannot set mount options using direct NFS mount to pods without a node-intalled nfsmount.conf. An NFS-based PersistentVolumeClaim is likely better in most cases.

nfs.enabled

Enable direct pod NFS mount

false

nfs.path

Specify path on NFS server to mount

/exports

nfs.server

Specify NFS server address

nfs-server.example.com

nfs.readOnly

Set to true to mount as read-only

false

Service parameters#

Name

Description

Value

service.type

Specifies the service type for the deployment.

ClusterIP

service.name

Overrides the default service name

""

service.openaiPort

Specifies Open AI Port for the service.

8000

service.annotations

Specify additional annotations to be added to service.

{}

service.labels

Specifies additional labels to be added to service.

{}

Multi-node parameters#

Large models that must span multiple nodes do not work on plain Kubernetes with the GPU Operator alone at this time. Optimized TensorRT profiles, when selected automatically or by environment variable, require either LeaderWorkerSets or the [MPI Operator]](https://github.com/kubeflow/mpi-operator)’s MPIJobs to be installed. Since MPIJob is a batch-type resource that is not designed with service stability and reliability in mind, you should use LeaderWorkerSets if your cluster version allows it. Only optimized profiles are supported for multi-node deployment at this time.

Name

Description

Value

multiNode.enabled

Enables multi-node deployments

false

multiNode.clusterStartTimeout

Sets a number of seconds to wait for worker nodes to come up before failing

300

multiNode.gpusPerNode

Number of GPUs that will be presented to each pod. In most cases, this should match resources.limits.nvidia.com/gpu

1

multiNode.workers

Specifies how many worker pods per multi-node replica to launch

1

multiNode.leaderWorkerSet.enabled

NVIDIA recommends you use LeaderWorkerSets to deploy. If disabled, defaults to using MPIJob from mpi-operator

true

multiNode.mpiJob.workerAnnotations

Annotations only applied to workers for MPIJob, if used. This may be necessary to ensure the workers connect to CNIs offered by multus and the network operator, if used.

{}

multiNode.mpiJob.launcherResources

Resources section to apply only to the launcher pods in MPIJob, if used. Launchers do not get the chart resources restrictions. Only workers do, since they require GPUs.

{}

multiNode.optimized.enabled

Enables optimized multi-node deployments (currently the only option supported)

true
