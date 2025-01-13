Structured Generation#

You can constrain the output to follow a particular JSON schema by using the guided_json parameter in the nvext extension to the OpenAI schema. This approach is particularly useful in several scenarios:

NVIDIA recommends that you specify a JSON schema using the guided_json parameter instead of setting response_format={"type": "json_object"} . Using the response_format parameter with type "json_object" enabless the model to generate any valid JSON, including empty JSON.

"Review: Inception is a really well made film. I rate it four stars out of five."

"Return the title and the rating based on the following movie review according to this JSON schema:

"GPS tracking, and water resistance up to 50 meters. The product is currently in stock and ships within 2-3 business days."

"Description: The XYZ Smartwatch is our latest offering, priced at $299.99. It features a heart rate monitor, "

"Extract product information from the following description according to this JSON schema:

This example demonstrates a more complex schema for extracting detailed product information:

Example: Nested Structures for Event Planning#

This example showcases how JSON schemas can handle nested structures, which is useful for complex data representations:

json_schema = { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "event_name" : { "type" : "string" }, "date" : { "type" : "string" , "format" : "date" }, "attendees" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" }, "role" : { "type" : "string" }, "confirmed" : { "type" : "boolean" } }, "required" : [ "name" , "role" , "confirmed" ] } }, "venue" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" }, "address" : { "type" : "string" }, "capacity" : { "type" : "integer" } }, "required" : [ "name" , "address" , "capacity" ] } }, "required" : [ "event_name" , "date" , "attendees" , "venue" ] } prompt = ( f "Create an event plan based on the following information using this JSON schema: { str ( json_schema ) } .

" f "Information: We're planning the Annual Tech Conference on 2024-09-15. John Doe (Speaker, confirmed) and Jane Smith (Organizer, confirmed) will attend. " f "Alice Johnson (Volunteer, not confirmed yet) might join. The event will be held at Tech Center, 123 Innovation St., with a capacity of 500 people." ) messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt }, ] response = client . chat . completions . create ( model = "meta/llama-3.1-70b-instruct" , messages = messages , extra_body = { "nvext" : { "guided_json" : json_schema }}, stream = False ) assistant_message = response . choices [ 0 ] . message . content print ( assistant_message ) # Prints: # { # "event_name": "Annual Tech Conference", # "date": "2024-09-15", # "attendees": [ # {"name": "John Doe", "role": "Speaker", "confirmed": true}, # {"name": "Jane Smith", "role": "Organizer", "confirmed": true}, # {"name": "Alice Johnson", "role": "Volunteer", "confirmed": false} # ], # "venue": { # "name": "Tech Center", # "address": "123 Innovation St.", # "capacity": 500 # } # }

By using JSON schemas, you can ensure that the LLM’s output adheres to a specific structure, making it easier to process and validate the generated data in your application’s workflow.