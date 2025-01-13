Multi-Node Deployment with Kubernetes#

Note Requires NIM version 1.1.0+

Some models are too large to be deployed on a single node, even when using multiple GPUs. For these models, you can split the model weights across the different nodes—and across the different GPUs with each node—by deploying NIM on multiple different nodes with access to the model weights.

To determine whether your model requires multi-node deployment, find the number of GPUs required for your desired model in the Model Support Matrix. If you don’t have a single node with the at least the specified number of GPUs, you must use multi-node deployment.