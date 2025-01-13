Support Matrix#

Hardware#

NVIDIA NIMs for large-language models will run on any NVIDIA GPU, as long as the GPU has sufficient memory, or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and CUDA compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16). Some model/GPU combinations, including vGPU, are optimized. See the following Supported Models section for further information.

Software#

  • Linux operating systems (Ubuntu 20.04 or later recommended)

  • NVIDIA Driver >= 535

  • NVIDIA Docker >= 23.0.1

GPUs#

The GPU listed in the following sections have the following specifications.

GPU

Family

Memory

H100

SXM/NVLink

80GB

A100

SXM/NVLink

80GB

L40S

PCIe

48GB

A10G

PCIe

24GB

General Guidelines#

In general, NVIDIA recommends the following guidelines for models that NVIDIA NIMs support, but have not been either optimized for our TRT-LLM runtime nor tested against all of our GPUs in our lab. The values in these two tables are based on the number of parameters used during training.

Note

These values are estimates not guarantees.

GPUs#

Both H100 and A100 should be 80GB SXM/NVLink models, L40S should be 48GB PCIe models, and A10G should be 24GB PCIe models.

Billion Parameters

H100

A100

L40S

A10G

8 or fewer

1

1

1

1

8 to 70

1

1

2

4

70 to 300

4

4

8

16

300+

8

8

16

32

Disk Space#

In general you can expect the vLLM runtime and a model to take up about 4X the billions of parameters in GB. Therefore, given a 400B model and vLLM runtime, the combination should occupy about 1.6TB of disk space.

Supported Models#

The following models are optimized using TRT-LLM and are available as pre-built, optimized engines on NGC and should use the Chat Completions Endpoint. For vGPU environment, the GPU memory values in the following sections refers to the total GPU memory, including the reserved GPU memory for vGPU setup.

Llama 3 Swallow 70B Instruct V0.1#

Optimized configurations#

The Profile is for what the model is optimized; **LoRA is whether the model supports LoRA.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

LoRA

A100

fp16

Latency

8

A100

fp16

Throughput

4

A100

fp16

Throughput

4

Y

H100

fp8

Latency

8

H100

fp16

Latency

8

H100

fp8

Throughput

4

H100

fp16

Throughput

4

H100

fp16

Throughput

4

Y

L40S

fp8

Latency

8

L40S

fp16

Throughput

8

L40S

fp8

Throughput

4

L40S

fp16

Throughput

8

Y

A10G

fp16

Throughput

8

Llama 3 Taiwan 70B Instruct#

Optimized configurations#

The Profile is for what the model is optimized; **LoRA is whether the model supports LoRA.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

LoRA

A100

fp16

Latency

8

A100

fp16

Throughput

4

A100

fp16

Throughput

4

Y

H100

fp8

Latency

8

H100

fp16

Latency

8

H100

fp8

Throughput

4

H100

fp16

Throughput

4

H100

fp16

Throughput

4

Y

L40S

fp8

Latency

8

L40S

fp16

Throughput

8

L40S

fp8

Throughput

4

L40S

fp16

Throughput

8

Y

A10G

fp16

Throughput

8

Llama 3.1 8B Base#

Optimized configurations#

NVIDIA recommends at least 50GB disk space for the container and model.

The Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

H100

BF16

Latency

2

H100

FP8

Latency

2

H100

BF16

Throughput

1

H100

FP8

Throughput

1

H100

BF16

Throughput

1

A100

BF16

Latency

2

A100

BF16

Throughput

1

A100

BF16

Throughput

1

L40S

BF16

Latency

2

L40S

BF16

Throughput

2

L40S

BF16

Throughput

2

A10G

BF16

Latency

4

A10G

BF16

Throughput

2

A10G

BF16

Throughput

4

Non-optimized configuration#

The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.

GPUs

GPU Memory

Precision

Disk Space

Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory

24

FP16

15

Llama 3.1 8B Instruct#

Optimized configurations#

NVIDIA recommends at least 50GB disk space for the container and model.

The Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

H100

BF16

Latency

2

H100

FP8

Latency

2

H100

BF16

Throughput

1

H100

FP8

Throughput

1

H100

BF16

Throughput

1

A100

BF16

Latency

2

A100

BF16

Throughput

1

A100

BF16

Throughput

1

L40S

BF16

Latency

2

L40S

BF16

Throughput

2

L40S

BF16

Throughput

1

L40S

BF16

Throughput

2

A10G

BF16

Latency

4

A10G

BF16

Throughput

2

A10G

BF16

Throughput

4

Non-optimized configuration#

The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.

GPUs

GPU Memory

Precision

Disk Space

Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory

24

FP16

15

Llama 3.1 70B Instruct#

NVIDIA recommends at least 350GB disk space for the container and model.

Optimized configurations#

The Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

H100

BF16

Latency

8

H100

FP8

Latency

8

H100

BF16

Throughput

4

H100

FP8

Throughput

4

H100

BF16

Throughput

4

A100

BF16

Latency

8

A100

BF16

Throughput

4

A100

BF16

Throughput

4

L40S

BF16

Throughput

8

L40S

BF16

Throughput

8

Llama 3.1 405B Instruct#

NVIDIA recommends at least 1.5TB disk space for the container and model.

Note

Only optimized profiles are available for Llama 3.1 405B Instruct.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

H100

FP16

Latency

16

H100

FP8

Latency

16

H100

FP8

Throughput

8

A100

FP16

Latency

16

Meta-Llama-3-8B-Instruct#

Optimized configurations#

The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

Disk Space

H100

FP16

Throughput

1

28

H100

FP16

Latency

2

28

A100

FP16

Throughput

1

28

A100

FP16

Latency

2

28

L40S

FP8

Throughput

1

20.5

L40S

FP8

Latency

2

20.5

L40S

FP16

Throughput

1

28

A10G

FP16

Throughput

1

28

A10G

FP16

Latency

2

28

Non-optimized configuration#

Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory.

Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct#

Optimized configurations#

The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

Disk Space

H100

FP8

Throughput

4

82

H100

FP8

Latency

8

82

H100

FP16

Throughput

4

158

H100

FP16

Latency

8

158

A100

FP16

Throughput

4

158

Non-optimized configuration#

The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.

GPUs

GPU Memory

Precision

Disk Space

Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory

240

FP16

100

Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.3#

Optimized configurations#

The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

Disk Space

H100

FP8

Latency

2

7.16

H100

FP16

Latency

2

13.82

H100

FP8

Throughput

1

7.06

H100

FP16

Throughput

1

13.54

A100

FP16

Latency

2

13.82

A100

FP16

Throughput

1

13.54

L40S

FP8

Latency

2

7.14

L40S

FP16

Latency

2

13.82

L40S

FP8

Throughput

1

7.06

L40S

FP16

Throughput

1

13.54

Non-optimized configuration#

The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.

GPUs

GPU Memory

Precision

Disk Space

Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory

24

FP16

16

Mixtral-8x7B-v0.1#

Optimized configurations#

The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

Disk Space

H100

FP8

Latency

4

7.16

H100

FP8

Throughput

2

7.06

H100

FP16

Latency

4

13.82

H100

FP16

Throughput

2

13.54

A100

FP16

Throughput

4

13.82

A100

FP16

Throughput

2

13.54

L40S

FP16

Throughput

4

13.82

Non-optimized configuration#

The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.

GPUs

GPU Memory

Precision

Disk Space

Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory

24

FP16

16

Mistral-NeMo-12B-Instruct#

Optimized configurations#

The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.

The GPU Memory values are in GB; the Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

Disk Space

H100

FP16

Throughput

1

23.35

H100

FP16

Latency

2

25.14

H100

FP8

Latency

2

13.82

A100

FP16

Throughput

1

23.35

A100

FP16

Latency

2

25.14

L40S

FP16

Throughput

2

25.14

L40S

FP16

Latency

4

28.71

L40S

FP8

Throughput

2

13.83

L40S

FP8

Latency

4

15.01

A10G

FP16

Throughput

4

28.71

A10G

FP16

Latency

4

35.87

Non-optimized configuration#

Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory.

Mixtral-8x22B-v0.1#

Optimized configurations#

The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

Disk Space

H100

FP8

Throughput

8

132.61

H100

Int4wo

Throughput

8

134.82

H100

FP16

Throughput

8

265.59

A100

FP16

Throughput

8

265.7

Nemotron 4 340B Instruct#

Optimized configurations#

The Profile is for what the model is optimized.

GPU

Precision

Profile

# of GPUs

H100

FP16

Latency

16

A100

FP16

Latency

16

Non-optimized configuration#

Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory.

On this page