Support Matrix#
Hardware#
NVIDIA NIMs for large-language models will run on any NVIDIA GPU, as long as the GPU has sufficient memory, or on multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory and CUDA compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16). Some model/GPU combinations, including vGPU, are optimized. See the following Supported Models section for further information.
Software#
Linux operating systems (Ubuntu 20.04 or later recommended)
NVIDIA Driver >= 535
NVIDIA Docker >= 23.0.1
GPUs#
The GPU listed in the following sections have the following specifications.
|
GPU
|
Family
|
Memory
|
H100
|
SXM/NVLink
|
80GB
|
A100
|
SXM/NVLink
|
80GB
|
L40S
|
PCIe
|
48GB
|
A10G
|
PCIe
|
24GB
General Guidelines#
In general, NVIDIA recommends the following guidelines for models that NVIDIA NIMs support, but have not been either optimized for our TRT-LLM runtime nor tested against all of our GPUs in our lab. The values in these two tables are based on the number of parameters used during training.
Note
These values are estimates not guarantees.
GPUs#
Both H100 and A100 should be 80GB SXM/NVLink models, L40S should be 48GB PCIe models, and A10G should be 24GB PCIe models.
|
Billion Parameters
|
H100
|
A100
|
L40S
|
A10G
|
8 or fewer
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
8 to 70
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
70 to 300
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
16
|
300+
|
8
|
8
|
16
|
32
Disk Space#
In general you can expect the vLLM runtime and a model to take up about 4X the billions of parameters in GB. Therefore, given a 400B model and vLLM runtime, the combination should occupy about 1.6TB of disk space.
Supported Models#
The following models are optimized using TRT-LLM and are available as pre-built, optimized engines on NGC and should use the Chat Completions Endpoint. For vGPU environment, the GPU memory values in the following sections refers to the total GPU memory, including the reserved GPU memory for vGPU setup.
Llama 3 Swallow 70B Instruct V0.1#
Optimized configurations#
The Profile is for what the model is optimized; **LoRA is whether the model supports LoRA.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
LoRA
|
A100
|
fp16
|
Latency
|
8
|
A100
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
A100
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
Y
|
H100
|
fp8
|
Latency
|
8
|
H100
|
fp16
|
Latency
|
8
|
H100
|
fp8
|
Throughput
|
4
|
H100
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
H100
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
Y
|
L40S
|
fp8
|
Latency
|
8
|
L40S
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
L40S
|
fp8
|
Throughput
|
4
|
L40S
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
Y
|
A10G
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
8
Llama 3 Taiwan 70B Instruct#
Optimized configurations#
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
LoRA
|
A100
|
fp16
|
Latency
|
8
|
A100
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
A100
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
Y
|
H100
|
fp8
|
Latency
|
8
|
H100
|
fp16
|
Latency
|
8
|
H100
|
fp8
|
Throughput
|
4
|
H100
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
H100
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
Y
|
L40S
|
fp8
|
Latency
|
8
|
L40S
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
L40S
|
fp8
|
Throughput
|
4
|
L40S
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
Y
|
A10G
|
fp16
|
Throughput
|
8
Llama 3.1 8B Base#
Optimized configurations#
NVIDIA recommends at least 50GB disk space for the container and model.
The Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
H100
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
2
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
2
|
H100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
H100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
A100
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
2
|
A100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
A100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
L40S
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
2
|
L40S
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
L40S
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
A10G
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
4
|
A10G
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
A10G
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
4
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory
|
24
|
FP16
|
15
Llama 3.1 8B Instruct#
Optimized configurations#
NVIDIA recommends at least 50GB disk space for the container and model.
The Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
H100
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
2
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
2
|
H100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
H100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
A100
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
2
|
A100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
A100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
L40S
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
2
|
L40S
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
L40S
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
L40S
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
A10G
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
4
|
A10G
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
A10G
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
4
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory
|
24
|
FP16
|
15
Llama 3.1 70B Instruct#
NVIDIA recommends at least 350GB disk space for the container and model.
Optimized configurations#
The Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
H100
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
8
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
8
|
H100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
4
|
H100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
A100
|
BF16
|
Latency
|
8
|
A100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
A100
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
L40S
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
L40S
|
BF16
|
Throughput
|
8
Llama 3.1 405B Instruct#
NVIDIA recommends at least 1.5TB disk space for the container and model.
Note
Only optimized profiles are available for Llama 3.1 405B Instruct.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
16
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
16
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
8
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
16
Meta-Llama-3-8B-Instruct#
Optimized configurations#
The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
28
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
28
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
28
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
28
|
L40S
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
20.5
|
L40S
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
2
|
20.5
|
L40S
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
28
|
A10G
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
28
|
A10G
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
28
Non-optimized configuration#
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory.
Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct#
Optimized configurations#
The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
4
|
82
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
8
|
82
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
158
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
8
|
158
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
158
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory
|
240
|
FP16
|
100
Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.3#
Optimized configurations#
The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
2
|
7.16
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
13.82
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
7.06
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
13.54
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
13.82
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
13.54
|
L40S
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
2
|
7.14
|
L40S
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
13.82
|
L40S
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
1
|
7.06
|
L40S
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
13.54
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory
|
24
|
FP16
|
16
Mixtral-8x7B-v0.1#
Optimized configurations#
The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
4
|
7.16
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
2
|
7.06
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
4
|
13.82
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
13.54
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
13.82
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
13.54
|
L40S
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
13.82
Non-optimized configuration#
The GPU Memory and Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model.
|
GPUs
|
GPU Memory
|
Precision
|
Disk Space
|
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory
|
24
|
FP16
|
16
Mistral-NeMo-12B-Instruct#
Optimized configurations#
The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
23.35
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
25.14
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
2
|
13.82
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
1
|
23.35
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
2
|
25.14
|
L40S
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
2
|
25.14
|
L40S
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
4
|
28.71
|
L40S
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
2
|
13.83
|
L40S
|
FP8
|
Latency
|
4
|
15.01
|
A10G
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
4
|
28.71
|
A10G
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
4
|
35.87
Non-optimized configuration#
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory.
Mixtral-8x22B-v0.1#
Optimized configurations#
The Disk Space values are in GB; Disk Space is for both the container and the model; Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
Disk Space
|
H100
|
FP8
|
Throughput
|
8
|
132.61
|
H100
|
Int4wo
|
Throughput
|
8
|
134.82
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
265.59
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Throughput
|
8
|
265.7
Nemotron 4 340B Instruct#
Optimized configurations#
The Profile is for what the model is optimized.
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
Profile
|
# of GPUs
|
H100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
16
|
A100
|
FP16
|
Latency
|
16
Non-optimized configuration#
Any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory or multiple, homogeneous NVIDIA GPUs with sufficient aggregate memory, compute capability > 7.0 (8.0 for bfloat16), and at least one GPU with 95% or greater free memory.