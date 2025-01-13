Models#
The following are the LLMs available as NIM. Click the model name link to view the hardware requirements for each model.
|
Model(Hardware Requirements)
|
Organization
|
Docker Image
|
Versions Supported
|
LoRA Support
|
Meta
|
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
Meta
|
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
Meta
|
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
Meta
|
|
|
-
|
Meta
|
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
Meta
|
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
Meta
|
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
Meta
|
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
Mistral
|
|
|
Hugging Face, NeMo Formats
|
Mistral
|
|
|
-
|
Mistral
|
|
|
-
|
NVIDIA
|
|
|
-