Getting Started#
Prerequisites#
Setup#
NVIDIA AI Enterprise License: NVIDIA NIM for LLMs are available for self-hosting under the NVIDIA AI Enterprise (NVAIE) License. Sign up for NVAIE license.
NVIDIA GPU(s): NVIDIA NIM for LLMs (NIM for LLMs) runs on any NVIDIA GPU with sufficient GPU memory, but some model/GPU combinations are optimized. Homogeneous multi-GPUs systems with tensor parallelism enabled are also supported. See the Support Matrix for more information.
CPU: x86_64 architecture only for this release
OS: any Linux distributions which:
Have
glibc>= 2.35 (see output of
ld -v)
CUDA Drivers: Follow the installation guide. We recommend:
Using a network repository as part of a package manager installation, skipping the CUDA toolkit installation as the libraries are available within the NIM container, then
Installing the open kernels for a specific version:
Major Version
EOL
Data Center & RTX/Quadro GPUs
GeForce GPUs
> 550
TBD
X
X
550
Feb. 2025
X
X
545
Oct. 2023
X
X
535
June 2026
X
525
Nov. 2023
X
470
Sept. 2024
X
-
Install Docker
Install the NVIDIA Container Toolkit
Note
After installing the toolkit, follow the instructions in the Configure Docker section in the NVIDIA Container Toolkit documentation.
To ensure that your setup is correct, run the following command:
docker run --rm --runtime=nvidia --gpus all ubuntu nvidia-smi
This command should produce output similar to one of the following, where you can confirm CUDA driver version, and available GPUs.
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 550.54.14 Driver Version: 550.54.14 CUDA Version: 12.4 |
|-----------------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+
| GPU Name Persistence-M | Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap | Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. |
| | | MIG M. |
|=========================================+========================+======================|
| 0 NVIDIA H100 80GB HBM3 On | 00000000:1B:00.0 Off | 0 |
| N/A 36C P0 112W / 700W | 78489MiB / 81559MiB | 0% Default |
| | | Disabled |
+-----------------------------------------+------------------------+----------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes: |
| GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory |
| ID ID Usage |
|=========================================================================================|
| No running processes found |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Installing WSL2 for Windows#
Certain downloadable NIMs can be used on an RTX Windows system with Windows System for Linux (WSL). To enable WSL2, perform the following steps.
Be sure your computer is capable of running WSL2 as described in the Prerequisites section of the WSL2 documentation.
Enable WSL2 on your Windows computer by following the steps listed in Install WSL command. By default these steps install the Ubuntu distribution of Linux. For a list of alternative installations, see Change the default Linux distribution installed.
Launch NVIDIA NIM for LLMs#
You can download and run the NIM of your choice from either the API catalog or the NGC.
Option 1: From API Catalog#
Checkout this video, which illustrates the following steps.
Generate an API Key#
Navigate to the LLM you wish to deploy from the API Catalog.
Select “Docker” in the upper right pane.
Select “Get API Key” and login if prompted.
Select “Generate Key”
Copy your key and store it in a secure place. Do not share it.
Login to Docker#
Use the
docker login command, as shown in the following screenshot, to log in to Docker. Replace the placeholders for Username and Password with your values.
Download and Launch NVIDIA NIM for LLMs#
Use the following command to pull and run the NIM using Docker.
To modify the docker run parameters, see Docker Run Parameters.
Now, you can jump to running inference.
Option 2: From NGC#
Generate an API key#
An NGC API key is required to access NGC resources and a key can be generated here: https://org.ngc.nvidia.com/setup/personal-keys.
When creating an NGC API key, ensure that at least “NGC Catalog” is selected from the “Services Included” dropdown. More Services can be included if this key is to be reused for other purposes.
Export the API key#
Pass the value of the API key to the
docker run command in the next section as the
NGC_API_KEY environment variable to download the appropriate models and resources when starting the NIM.
If you’re not familiar with how to create the
NGC_API_KEY environment variable, the simplest way is to export it in your terminal:
export NGC_API_KEY=<value>
Run one of the following commands to make the key available at startup:
# If using bash
echo "export NGC_API_KEY=<value>" >> ~/.bashrc
# If using zsh
echo "export NGC_API_KEY=<value>" >> ~/.zshrc
Note
Other, more secure options include saving the value in a file, so that you can retrieve with
cat $NGC_API_KEY_FILE, or using a password manager.
Docker login to NGC#
To pull the NIM container image from NGC, first authenticate with the NVIDIA Container Registry with the following command:
echo "$NGC_API_KEY" | docker login nvcr.io --username '$oauthtoken' --password-stdin
Use
$oauthtoken as the username and
NGC_API_KEY as the password. The
$oauthtoken username is a special name that indicates that you will authenticate with an API key and not a user name and password.
List available NIMs#
This documentation uses the
ngc CLI tool in a number of examples.
See the NGC CLI documentation
for information on downloading and configure the tool.
Use the following command to list the available NIMs, in CSV format.
ngc registry image list --format_type csv nvcr.io/nim/meta/*
This command should produce output in the following format:
Name,Repository,Latest Tag,Image Size,Updated Date,Permission,Signed Tag?,Access Type,Associated Products
<name1>,<repository1>,<latest tag1>,<image size1>,<updated date1>,<permission1>,<signed tag?1>,<access type1>,<associated products1>
...
<nameN>,<repositoryN>,<latest tagN>,<image sizeN>,<updated dateN>,<permissionN>,<signed tag?N>,<access typeN>,<associated productsN>
Use the Repository and Latest Tag fields when you call the
docker run command, as shown in the following section.
Launch NIM#
The following command launches a Docker container for the
llama3-8b-instruct model. To launch a container for a different NIM, replace the values of
Repository and
Latest_Tag with values from the previous
image list command and change the value of
CONTAINER_NAME to something appropriate.
You can tell that you have the correct
Repository and
Latest_Tag values by getting information about the model with the following command:
ngc registry model info --format_type ascii ${Repository}:${Latest_Tag}
Which should produce output like the following:
----------------------------------------------------------
Model Version Information
Id: 0.10.0+e6f46027-h100x1-fp16-balanced.24.06.15839955
Batch Size:
Memory Footprint:
Number Of Epochs:
Accuracy Reached:
GPU Model:
Access Type:
Associated Products:
Created Date: 2024-06-14T22:28:17.604Z
Description:
Status: UPLOAD_COMPLETE
Total File Count: 11
Total Size: 14.96 GB
----------------------------------------------------------
Note
To deploy models that don’t fit on a single node, see Multi-node Deployments
# Choose a container name for bookkeeping
export CONTAINER_NAME=Llama3-8B-Instruct
# The container name from the previous ngc registgry image list command
Repository=nim/meta/llama3-8b-instruct
Latest_Tag=1.0.0
# Choose a LLM NIM Image from NGC
export IMG_NAME="nvcr.io/${Repository}:${Latest_Tag}"
# Choose a path on your system to cache the downloaded models
export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE=~/.cache/nim
mkdir -p "$LOCAL_NIM_CACHE"
# Start the LLM NIM
docker run -it --rm --name=$CONTAINER_NAME \
--runtime=nvidia \
--gpus all \
--shm-size=16GB \
-e NGC_API_KEY=$NGC_API_KEY \
-v "$LOCAL_NIM_CACHE:/opt/nim/.cache" \
-u $(id -u) \
-p 8000:8000 \
$IMG_NAME
Docker Run Parameters#
|
Flags
|
Description
|
|
|
|
Delete the container after it stops (see Docker docs)
|
|
Give a name to the NIM container for bookkeeping (here
|
|
Ensure NVIDIA drivers are accessible in the container.
|
|
Expose all NVIDIA GPUs inside the container. See the configuration page for mounting specific GPUs.
|
|
Allocate host memory for multi-GPU communication. Not required for single GPU models or GPUs with NVLink enabled.
|
|
Provide the container with the token necessary to download adequate models and resources from NGC. See Export the API key.
|
|
Mount a cache directory from your system (
|
|
Use the same user as your system user inside the NIM container to avoid permission mismatches when downloading models in your local cache directory.
|
|
Forward the port where the NIM server is published inside the container to access from the host system. The left-hand side of
|
|
Name and version of the LLM NIM container from NGC. The LLM NIM server automatically starts if no argument is provided after this.
Note
See the Configuring a NIM topic for information about additional configuration settings.
Note
If you have an issue with permission mismatches when downloading models in your local cache directory, add the
-u $(id -u) option to the
docker run call.
Note
NIM automatically selects the most suitable profile based on your system specification. For details, see Automatic Profile Selection
Run Inference#
During startup the NIM container downloads the required resources and begins serving the model behind an API endpoint. The following message indicates a successful startup.
INFO: Application startup complete.
INFO: Uvicorn running on http://0.0.0.0:8000 (Press CTRL+C to quit)
Once you see this message you can validate the deployment of NIM by executing an inference request. In a new terminal, run the following command to show a list of models available for inference:
curl -X GET 'http://0.0.0.0:8000/v1/models'
Tip
Pipe the results of
curl commands into a tool like
jq or
python -m json.tool to make the output of the API easier to read.
For example:
curl -s http://0.0.0.0:8000/v1/models | jq.
This command should produce output similar to the following:
{
"object": "list",
"data": [
{
"id": "meta/llama3-8b-instruct",
"object": "model",
"created": 1715659875,
"owned_by": "vllm",
"root": "meta/llama3-8b-instruct",
"parent": null,
"permission": [
{
"id": "modelperm-e39aaffe7015444eba964fa7736ae653",
"object": "model_permission",
"created": 1715659875,
"allow_create_engine": false,
"allow_sampling": true,
"allow_logprobs": true,
"allow_search_indices": false,
"allow_view": true,
"allow_fine_tuning": false,
"organization": "*",
"group": null,
"is_blocking": false
}
]
}
]
}
OpenAI Completion Request#
The Completions endpoint is typically used for
base models. With the Completions endpoint, prompts are sent as plain strings, and the model produces the most likely text completions subject to the other parameters chosen. To stream the result, set
"stream": true.
Important
Update the model name to suit your requirements. For example, for a
llama3-8b-instruct model,
you might use the following command:
curl -X 'POST' \
'http://0.0.0.0:8000/v1/completions' \
-H 'accept: application/json' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"model": "meta/llama3-8b-instruct",
"prompt": "Once upon a time",
"max_tokens": 64
}'
You can also use the OpenAI Python API library.
from openai import OpenAI
client = OpenAI(base_url="http://0.0.0.0:8000/v1", api_key="not-used")
prompt = "Once upon a time"
response = client.completions.create(
model="meta/llama3-8b-instruct",
prompt=prompt,
max_tokens=16,
stream=False
)
completion = response.choices[0].text
print(completion)
# Prints:
# , there was a young man named Jack who lived in a small village at the
OpenAI Chat Completion Request#
The Chat Completions endpoint is typically used with
chat or
instruct tuned models that are designed to be used through a conversational approach. With the Chat Completions endpoint, prompts are sent in the form of messages with roles and contents, giving a natural way to keep track of a multi-turn conversation. To stream the result, set
"stream": true.
Important
Update model name according to your requirements. For example, for a
llama3-8b-instruct model, you might use the following command:
curl -X 'POST' \
'http://0.0.0.0:8000/v1/chat/completions' \
-H 'accept: application/json' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"model": "meta/llama3-8b-instruct",
"messages": [
{
"role":"user",
"content":"Hello! How are you?"
},
{
"role":"assistant",
"content":"Hi! I am quite well, how can I help you today?"
},
{
"role":"user",
"content":"Can you write me a song?"
}
],
"max_tokens": 32
}'
You can also use the OpenAI Python API library.
from openai import OpenAI
client = OpenAI(base_url="http://0.0.0.0:8000/v1", api_key="not-used")
messages = [
{"role": "user", "content": "Hello! How are you?"},
{"role": "assistant", "content": "Hi! I am quite well, how can I help you today?"},
{"role": "user", "content": "Write a short limerick about the wonders of GPU computing."}
]
chat_response = client.chat.completions.create(
model="meta/llama3-8b-instruct",
messages=messages,
max_tokens=32,
stream=False
)
assistant_message = chat_response.choices[0].message
print(assistant_message)
# Prints:
# ChatCompletionMessage(content='There once was a GPU so fine,\nProcessed data in parallel so divine,\nIt crunched with great zest,\nAnd computational quest,\nUnleashing speed, a true wonder sublime!', role='assistant', function_call=None, tool_calls=None)
Attention
If you encounter a
BadRequestError with an error message indicating that you are missing the
messages or
prompt field, you might inadvertently be using the wrong endpoint.
For example, if you make a Completions request with a request body intended for Chat Completions, you get the following error:
{
"object": "error",
"message": "[{'type': 'missing', 'loc': ('body', 'prompt'), 'msg': 'Field required', ...",
"type": "BadRequestError",
"param": null,
"code": 400
}
Conversely, if you make a Chat Completions request with a request body intended for Completions, you get the following error:
{
"object": "error",
"message": "[{'type': 'missing', 'loc': ('body', 'messages'), 'msg': 'Field required', ...",
"type": "BadRequestError",
"param": null,
"code": 400
}
Verify that the endpoint you are using, such as
/v1/completions or
/v1/chat/completions, is correctly configured for your request.
Parameter-Efficient Fine-Tuning#
Parameter-Efficient Fine-Tuning (PEFT) methods enable efficient adaptation of large pretrained models. Currently NIM only supports LoRA PEFT. See Parameter-Efficient Fine-Tuning for details.
Stopping the container#
If a Docker container is launched with the
--name command line option, you can use the following command to stop the running container.
docker stop $CONTAINER_NAME
Use
docker kill if
stop is not responsive. Follow that command by
docker rm $CONTAINER_NAME if you do not intend to restart the container as-is (with
docker start $CONTAINER_NAME), in which case you need to re-use the
docker run ... instructions from the beginning of this section to start a new container for your NIM.
If you did not start a container with
--name, examine the output of the
docker ps command to get a container ID for the given image you used.
Kubernetes Installation#
The
nim-deploy GitHub repository showcases several reference implementations for Kubernetes installations. These examples are experimental, and might require modification for you to run in your particular cluster set-up.
Serving models from local assets#
NIM for LLMs provides utilities which enable downloading models to a local directory either as a model repository or to NIM cache. See the Utilities section for details.
Use the following commands to launch a NIM container. From there, you can view and download models locally.
# Choose a container name for bookkeeping
export CONTAINER_NAME=Llama-3.1-8B-instruct
# The container name from the previous ngc registgry image list command
Repository=nim/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct
Latest_Tag=1.1.0
# Choose a LLM NIM Image from NGC
export IMG_NAME="nvcr.io/${Repository}:${Latest_Tag}"
# Choose a path on your system to cache the downloaded models
export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE=~/.cache/downloaded-nim
mkdir -p "$LOCAL_NIM_CACHE"
# Add write permissions to the NIM cache for downloading model assets
chmod -R a+w "$LOCAL_NIM_CACHE"
docker run -it --rm --name=$CONTAINER_NAME \
-e LOG_LEVEL=$LOG_LEVEL \
-e NGC_API_KEY=$NGC_API_KEY \
--gpus all \
-v $LOCAL_NIM_CACHE:/opt/nim/.cache \
-u $(id -u) \
$IMG_NAME \
bash -i
Use the
list-model-profiles command to list the available profiles.
list-model-profiles
#SYSTEM INFO
#- Free GPUs:
# - [26b3:10de] (0) NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada Generation (RTX A6000 Ada) [current utilization: 1%]
# - [26b3:10de] (1) NVIDIA RTX 5880 Ada Generation (RTX A6000 Ada) [current utilization: 1%]
# - [1d01:10de] (2) NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 [current utilization: 2%]
#MODEL PROFILES
#- Compatible with system and runnable:
# - 19031a45cf096b683c4d66fff2a072c0e164a24f19728a58771ebfc4c9ade44f (vllm-fp16-tp2)
# - 8835c31752fbc67ef658b20a9f78e056914fdef0660206d82f252d62fd96064d (vllm-fp16-tp1)
# - With LoRA support:
# - c5ffce8f82de1ce607df62a4b983e29347908fb9274a0b7a24537d6ff8390eb9 (vllm-fp16-tp2-lora)
# - 8d3824f766182a754159e88ad5a0bd465b1b4cf69ecf80bd6d6833753e945740 (vllm-fp16-tp1-lora)
#- Incompatible with system:
# - dcd85d5e877e954f26c4a7248cd3b98c489fbde5f1cf68b4af11d665fa55778e (tensorrt_llm-h100-fp8-tp2-latency)
# - f59d52b0715ee1ecf01e6759dea23655b93ed26b12e57126d9ec43b397ea2b87 (tensorrt_llm-l40s-fp8-tp2-latency)
# - 30b562864b5b1e3b236f7b6d6a0998efbed491e4917323d04590f715aa9897dc (tensorrt_llm-h100-fp8-tp1-throughput)
# - 09e2f8e68f78ce94bf79d15b40a21333cea5d09dbe01ede63f6c957f4fcfab7b (tensorrt_llm-l40s-fp8-tp1-throughput)
# - a93a1a6b72643f2b2ee5e80ef25904f4d3f942a87f8d32da9e617eeccfaae04c (tensorrt_llm-a100-fp16-tp2-latency)
# - e0f4a47844733eb57f9f9c3566432acb8d20482a1d06ec1c0d71ece448e21086 (tensorrt_llm-a10g-fp16-tp2-latency)
# - 879b05541189ce8f6323656b25b7dff1930faca2abe552431848e62b7e767080 (tensorrt_llm-h100-fp16-tp2-latency)
# - 24199f79a562b187c52e644489177b6a4eae0c9fdad6f7d0a8cb3677f5b1bc89 (tensorrt_llm-l40s-fp16-tp2-latency)
# - 751382df4272eafc83f541f364d61b35aed9cce8c7b0c869269cea5a366cd08c (tensorrt_llm-a100-fp16-tp1-throughput)
# - c334b76d50783655bdf62b8138511456f7b23083553d310268d0d05f254c012b (tensorrt_llm-a10g-fp16-tp1-throughput)
# - cb52cbc73a6a71392094380f920a3548f27c5fcc9dab02a98dc1bcb3be9cf8d1 (tensorrt_llm-h100-fp16-tp1-throughput)
# - d8dd8af82e0035d7ca50b994d85a3740dbd84ddb4ed330e30c509e041ba79f80 (tensorrt_llm-l40s-fp16-tp1-throughput)
# - 9137f4d51dadb93c6b5864a19fd7c035bf0b718f3e15ae9474233ebd6468c359 (tensorrt_llm-a10g-fp16-tp2-throughput-lora)
# - cce57ae50c3af15625c1668d5ac4ccbe82f40fa2e8379cc7b842cc6c976fd334 (tensorrt_llm-a100-fp16-tp1-throughput-lora)
# - 3bdf6456ff21c19d5c7cc37010790448a4be613a1fd12916655dfab5a0dd9b8e (tensorrt_llm-h100-fp16-tp1-throughput-lora)
# - 388140213ee9615e643bda09d85082a21f51622c07bde3d0811d7c6998873a0b (tensorrt_llm-l40s-fp16-tp1-throughput-lora)
You can download any of these profiles to the NIM cache using the
download-to-cache command. The following example downloads the
tensorrt_llm-l40s-fp8-tp1-throughput profile to the NIM cache.
download-to-cache --profile 09e2f8e68f78ce94bf79d15b40a21333cea5d09dbe01ede63f6c957f4fcfab7b
You can also let the
download-to-cache decide the most optimal profile given the hardware to download by providing no profiles to download, as shown in the following example.
download-to-cache
Further information on
download-to-cache tool, execute the following command:
download-to-cache -h
# Downloads selected or default model profiles to NIM cache. Can be used to pre-
# cache profiles prior to deployment.
# options:
# -h, --help show this help message and exit
# --profiles [PROFILES ...], -p [PROFILES ...]
# Profile hashes to download. If none are provided, the
# optimal profile is downloaded. Multiple profiles can
# be specified separated by spaces.
# --all Set this to download all profiles to cache
# --lora Set this to download default lora profile. This
# expects --profiles and --all arguments are not
# specified.
NIM supports serving models in an Air Gap system (also known as air wall, air-gapping or disconnected network).
If NIM detects a previously loaded profile in the cache, it serves that profile from the cache.
After downloading the profiles to cache using
download-to-cache, the cache can be transferred to an air-gapped system to run a NIM without any internet connection or with no connection to the NGC registry.
To see this in action, do not provide the NGC_API_KEY, as shown in the following example.
# Create an example air-gapped directory where the downloaded NIM will be deployed
export AIR_GAP_NIM_CACHE=~/.cache/air-gap-nim-cache
mkdir -p "$AIR_GAP_NIM_CACHE"
# Transport the downloaded NIM to an air-gapped directory
cp -r "$LOCAL_NIM_CACHE"/* "$AIR_GAP_NIM_CACHE"
# Choose a container name for bookkeeping
export CONTAINER_NAME=Llama-3.1-8B-instruct
# The container name from the previous ngc registgry image list command
Repository=nim/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct
Latest_Tag=1.1.0
# Choose a LLM NIM Image from NGC
export IMG_NAME="nvcr.io/${Repository}:${Latest_Tag}"
# Assuming the command run prior was `download-to-cache`, downloading the optimal profile
docker run -it --rm --name=$CONTAINER_NAME \
--runtime=nvidia \
--gpus all \
--shm-size=16GB \
-v "$AIR_GAP_NIM_CACHE:/opt/nim/.cache" \
-u $(id -u) \
-p 8000:8000 \
$IMG_NAME
# Assuming the command run prior was `download-to-cache --profile 09e2f8e68f78ce94bf79d15b40a21333cea5d09dbe01ede63f6c957f4fcfab7b`
docker run -it --rm --name=$CONTAINER_NAME \
--runtime=nvidia \
--gpus all \
--shm-size=16GB \
-e NIM_MODEL_PROFILE=09e2f8e68f78ce94bf79d15b40a21333cea5d09dbe01ede63f6c957f4fcfab7b \
-v "$AIR_GAP_NIM_CACHE:/opt/nim/.cache" \
-u $(id -u) \
-p 8000:8000 \
$IMG_NAME
Once you have downloaded a profile, another option for the air gap route is to deploy the created model repository using the
create-model-store command within the NIM Container to create a repository for a single model, as shown in the following example.
create-model-store --profile 09e2f8e68f78ce94bf79d15b40a21333cea5d09dbe01ede63f6c957f4fcfab7b --model-store /path/to/model-repository
# Choose a container name for bookkeeping
export CONTAINER_NAME=Llama-3.1-8B-instruct
# The container name from the previous ngc registgry image list command
Repository=nim/meta/llama-3.1-8b-instruct
Latest_Tag=1.1.0
# Choose a LLM NIM Image from NGC
export IMG_NAME="nvcr.io/${Repository}:${Latest_Tag}"
# Choose a path on your system to cache the downloaded models
export LOCAL_NIM_CACHE=~/.cache/nim
mkdir -p "$LOCAL_NIM_CACHE"
export MODEL_REPO=/path/to/model-repository
export NIM_SERVED_MODEL_NAME=my-model
docker run -it --rm --name=$CONTAINER_NAME \
--runtime=nvidia \
--gpus all \
--shm-size=16GB \
-e NIM_MODEL_NAME=/model-repo \
-e NIM_SERVED_MODEL_NAME \
-v $MODEL_REPO:/model-repo \
-u $(id -u) \
-p 8000:8000 \
$IMG_NAME
You can also run a docker container and transport a ready cache from a connected to an air gap system or a model repository.