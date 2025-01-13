Tutorials#

The NVIDIA NIM for Large Language Models (LLMs) playbooks demonstrate how to use NVIDIA NIM for LLMs to self-host RAG, deploy on Hugging Face, and fine-tune with LoRA.

The Build a RAG using a locally hosted NIM playbook demonstrates how to build an RAG using NVIDIA NIM for LLMs with a locally hosted Llama3-8b-instruct NIM and deploy it using NVIDIA AI Endpoints for LangChain.

The Llama 3 LoRA Fine-Tuning and Deployment with NeMo Framework and NVIDIA NIM playbook demonstrates how to perform LoRA PEFT on a Llama 3 8B Instruct using a dataset for bio-medical domain question answering and deploy multiple LoRA adapters with NVIDIA NIM for LLMs.