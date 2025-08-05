NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): VMware vSphere Deployment Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): VMware vSphere Deployment Guide  Configuring MIG for vGPU

Configuring MIG for vGPU

Starting with vGPU 19.0, MIG-backed vGPU is supported on VMware vSphere 9.0, allowing vGPUs to be created from individual MIG slices and assigned to virtual machines. This model combines MIG’s hardware-level spatial partitioning with the temporal partitioning capabilities of vGPU, offering flexibility in how GPU resources are shared across workloads.

More information on MIG-backed vGPU is available here.

To configure and manage MIG-backed vGPU, refer to the following:
Previous Building VMware Horizon
Next Installing and configuring the NVIDIA vGPU Manager VIB
© Copyright © 2013-2025, NVIDIA Corporation. Last updated on Aug 5, 2025.
content here