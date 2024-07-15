LLRNet: Model training and testing

The wireless ML design flow using Aerial is depicted in the figure below.

In this notebook, we use the generated LLRNet data for training and validating LLRNet as part of the PUSCH receiver chain, implemented using pyAerial, with the Aerial cuPHY library working as the backend. The LLRNet is plugged in the PUSCH receiver chain in place of the conventional soft demapper. So this notebook works as an example of using pyAerial for model validation.

Finally, the model is exported into a format consumed by the TensorRT inference engine that is used for integrating the model into Aerial CUDA-Accelerated RAN for testing the model with real hardware in an over the air environment.