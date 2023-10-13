Software Tools
The following tools are available in the Clara Parabricks software. Click on a tool name for tool-specific options.
The Parabricks somatic (Somatic Variant Caller), germline (GATK Germline Pipeline) and deepvariant_germline tools are collections of several other individual tools that are commonly used together, all wrapped up as a single tool. For example, the deepvariant_germline takes FASTA and FASTQ files as input and produces a VCF and BAM file as output. Internally, it runs BWA mem alignment, performs coordinate sorting, marks duplicates, and then runs DeepVariant.
|
Tool
|
Details
|
Apply BQSR report to a BAM file and generate a new BAM file
|
Convert a BAM file to FASTQ
|
Collect WGS Metrics on a BAM file
|
Sort a BAM file
|
Collect BQSR report on a BAM file
|
Collect multiple classes of metrics on a BAM file
|
Annotate variants based on a dbsnp
|
Run GPU-DeepVariant for calling germline variants
|
Run the germline pipeline from FASTQ to VCF using a deep neural network analysis
|
Run bwa mem, co-ordinate sorting, marking duplicates, and Base Quality Score Recalibration
|
Convert a GVCF to VCF
|
Run the germline pipeline from FASTQ to VCF
|
Run GPU-HaplotypeCaller for calling germline variants
|
Index a GVCF file
|
Run GPU-Mutect2 for tumor-normal analysis
|
Generate the final VCF output of doing mutect pon
|
Build an index for PON file, which is the prerequisite to performing mutect pon
|
Run RNA-seq data through the fq2bam pipeline
|
Run the somatic pipeline from FASTQ to VCF
|
Identify candidate fusion transcripts supported by Illumina reads