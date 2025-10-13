Software Tools

The Parabricks somatic (Somatic Variant Caller), germline (GATK Germline Pipeline) and deepvariant_germline tools are collections of several other individual tools that are commonly used together, all wrapped up as a single tool. For example, the deepvariant_germline takes FASTA and FASTQ files as input and produces a VCF and BAM file as output. Internally, it runs BWA mem alignment, performs coordinate sorting, marks duplicates, and then runs DeepVariant.

The following tools are available in the NVIDIA Parabricks software. Click on one of the tool names below for tool-specific options.