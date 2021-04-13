2. Modules

Only packets enqueued for processing will be returned by this API. Packets will return in the order they were enqueued.

Parameters

flow_ctx The flow context handler. pkt The mbuf to be processed. initiator Indicates to which direction the packet belongs. Typically, the first packet will arrive from the initiator. payload_offset Indicates where the packet's payload begins. user_data Private user data to b returned when the DPI job is dequeued.

Returns

doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t or other error code.

Description

This function is thread-safe per queue. For best performance it should always be called form the same thread/queue on which the flow was created. See Multithreading section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.

Once a packet is enqueued, the DPI engine will increase ref count in the mbuf. User must not change or reuse the mbuf while it is being processed. See "Packet Ownership" section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.

The injected packet has to be stripped of FCS. A packet will not be enqueued if: