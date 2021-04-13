Installation Guide
NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide
This document details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your environment.
There are two ways install the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU software:
- Using the SDK Manager which provides a GUI for full BlueField-2 installation
- Manual installation with a step-by-step procedure
1.1. Supported Platforms
|Model Number
|Description
|MBF2H322A-AEEOT
|NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto Enabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
|MBF2H322A-AENOT
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
|MBF2H332A-AEEOT
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
|MBF2H332A-AENOT
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
|MBF2H516A-CEEOT
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|MBF2H516A-CENOT
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|MBF2H516A-EEEOT
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|MBF2H516A-EENOT
|BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|MBF2H516B-CENOT
|BlueField-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB Management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|MBF2H516B-EENOT
|BlueField-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|MBF2M322A-AEEOT
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
|MBF2M322A-AENOT
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
|MBF2M332A-AEEOT
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
|MBF2M332A-AENOT
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
|MBF2M516A-CEEOT
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|MBF2M516A-CENOT
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|MBF2M516A-EEEOT
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
|MBF2M516A-EENOT
|BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
1.2. Hardware Prerequisites
This quick start guide assumes that an NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU has been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in your DPU's hardware user guide.
1.3. DOCA Packages
|Component
|Version
|Description
|
HOST (x86)
|DOCA SDK & runtime
|5.3
|OFED runtime and SDK packages
|20.11
|DPDK runtime and SDK packages
|DOCA tools
|1.0
|RXP tools
|1.0
|DPI tools
|
Arm emulated (Qemu) development container
|3.6
|Ubuntu Arm BlueField OS container
|
Target BlueField-2 DPU (Arm)
|BlueField OS
|3.6
|BlueField OS image and firmware
|DOCA SDK
|0.1
|DOCA SDK libraries and drivers
|DOCA runtime
|1.0
|DOCA runtime libraries and drivers
|DOCA tools
|1.0
|DOCA tools for BlueField target
1.4. Supported Operating System
|Installation Method
|Host Machine
|Target Hardware (BlueField-2 DPU)
|Manual installation
|CentOS 7.6/8.0/8.2
|Ubuntu 20.04
|Ubuntu 18.04/20.04
|SDK Manager installation
|CentOS 8.0/8.2
|Ubuntu 18.04/20.04
NVIDIA SDK Manager supports DOCA installation, including software packages on the host and the BlueField-2 target.
Please refer to NVIDIA SDK Manager installation guide for DOCA for detailed instructions. Developers must have access to DOCA to install the relevant SDK packages. Visit the DOCA developer zone landing page to request access.
This guide provides the minimal first-steps instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system.
3.1. Installation Files
3.2. Software Prerequisites
- Download the following packages listed in the table under section Installation Files depending on the OS of the host you are using:
- BlueField OS image
- OFED Runtime
Note:
Alternatively, you may choose not to install MLNX_OFED (step 2). In this case, you must download the following pacakges:
- MFT
- RShim
- To continue with OFED Runtime installation, run:
sudo tar -xvf MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<version>-x86_64.tgz sudo ./mlnxofedinstall --ovs-dpdk --auto-add-kernel-support
Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField-2 [...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW>
- To continue without OFED Runtime:
- Install RShim.
- For Ubuntu, run:
sudo dpkg --force-all -i rshim-<version>.deb sudo dpkg --force-all -i mft-<version>.deb
- For CentOS, run:
sudo rpm -Uhv rshim-<version>.rpm sudo rpm -Uhv mft-<version>.rpm
- For Ubuntu, run:
- Install MFT.
- For Ubuntu, run:
sudo tar -xvf mft-<version>-deb.tgz sudo ./mft-<version>-deb/install.sh sudo mst start
- For CentOS, run:
sudo tar -xvf mft-<version>-rpm.tgz sudo ./mft-<version>-rpm/install.sh sudo mst start
- For Ubuntu, run:
- Install RShim.
- Reset the nvconfig params to their default values:
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -y reset Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/<device>? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.Note:
You may retrieve the
<device>parameter by using the command: sudo mst status –v.
- Skip this step if your BlueField DPU is Ethernet only. Please refer to Supported Platforms to learn your DPU type. If you have a VPI DPU, the default link type of the ports will be configured to IB. To verify your link type, run:
sudo mst start sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -e q | grep -i link_type Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * LINK_TYPE_P1 IB(1) ETH(2) IB(1) * LINK_TYPE_P2 IB(1) ETH(2) IB(1)Note:
If your DPU is Ethernet capable only, then the sudo mlxconfig -d <device> command will not provide an output.
# sudo mlxconfig -d <device> s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2
- Assign a static IP to tmfifo_net0 (RShim host interface).
- For Ubuntu, edit the file /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml by adding the following lines:
tmfifo_net0: addresses: [192.168.100.1/24] dhcp4: false
sudo cat /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml # This file describes the network interfaces available on your system # For more information, see netplan(5). network: version: 2 renderer: networkd ethernets: eno1: dhcp4: yes tmfifo_net0: addresses: [192.168.100.1/24] dhcp4: no
- For CentOS:
- Create the file /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0.
- Set the following lines:
DEVICE=tmfifo_net0 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes PREFIX=24 IPADDR=192.168.100.1 NM_CONTROLLED=no
- For Ubuntu, edit the file /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml by adding the following lines:
- Execute network restart for implemented
tmfifo_net0static configuration.
- For CentOS:
/etc/init.d/network restart
- For Ubuntu:
/etc/init.d/networking restart
- For CentOS:
- Verify that RShim is active.
sudo systemctl status rshim
active (running). If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:
sudo systemctl enable rshim sudo systemctl start rshim
3.3. Image Installation
Ubuntu users are required to provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BlueField OS image installation. This password needs to be defined in a bf.cfg configuration file. To set the password for the "ubuntu" user:
- Create password hash. Run:
# openssl passwd -1 Password: Verifying - Password: $1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
- Add the password hash in quotes to the bf.cfg file:
# sudo vim bf.cfg ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'
--configflag to provide the file containing the password:
sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb> --config bf.cfg
The following is an example of Ubuntu installation assuming the "pv" tool has been installed (to view the installation progress).
sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim0 --bfb DOCA_v1.0_BlueField_OS_Ubuntu_20.04-5.3-1.0.0.0-3.6.0.11699-1-aarch64.bfb --config bf.cfg Pushing bfb 1.08GiB 0:00:57 [19.5MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop… INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: Installation finished INFO[MISC]: Rebooting...
Note:
The --config flag is necessary for Ubuntu users only. If this flag is not used by Ubuntu users, then upon first login to the BlueField device, they will be asked to update their password.Note:
This installation sets up the OVS bridge.
3.4. Firmware Upgrade
To upgrade firmware:
- SSH to your BlueField device via 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured). The default credentials for Ubuntu are as follows:
- Username: ubuntu
- Password: unique password
For example:
ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2 Password: <unique-password>
- Perform the following step only if:
- Your BlueField device is a controller
- If you did not install OFED Runtime
Upgrade firmware in BlueField DPU. Run:
sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl
Example output:
Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField-2 [...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW>
- For the firmware upgrade to take effect:
- Run the following command on the BlueField DPU and x86 host:
sudo mst start
- Run the command below on the BlueField DPU and immediately afterwards on the x86 host. Do not wait for the command to complete on the BlueField DPU before issuing the command on the host.
sudo mlxfwreset -d /dev/mst/<device> -l 3 -y resetNote:
If your BlueField device is a controller you must power cycle the controller as mlxfwreset is not supported.
- Run the following command on the BlueField DPU and x86 host:
3.5. Post-installation Procedure
- Restart OFED Runtime. Run:
sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart Unloading HCA driver: [ OK ] Loading HCA driver and Access Layer: [ OK ]
- Configure the physical function (PF) interfaces.
sudo ifconfig <interface-1> <network-1/mask> up sudo ifconfig <interface-2> <network-2/mask> up
sudo ifconfig p2p1 192.168.200.32/24 up sudo ifconfig p2p2 192.168.201.32/24 up
4.1. Host Setup
Download the following packages listed in the table under section Installation Files depending on the OS of the host you are using:
- DPDK Packages
- DPI Tools
- RXP Tools (RXP Compiler and RXPBench)
Perform the following procedure:
- Install DPDK Package.
- For Ubuntu, run:
apt install mlnx-dpdk-dev_<current_version>_amd64.deb apt install mlnx-dpdk_<current_version>_amd64.deb
- For CentOS, run:
yum install -y mlnx-dpdk-<current_version>.x86_64.rpm yum install -y mlnx-dpdk-devel- <current_version>.x86_64.rpm
- For Ubuntu, run:
- Install RXP tools (RXP compiler and bench).
- For Ubuntu, run:
- Install rxp-compiler. Run:
apt install rxp-compiler_<current_version>_amd64.deb
- Install rxpbench.
- For Ubuntu 18.04:
sudo apt install libhyperscan4 apt install rxpbench_< current_version >_amd64.deb
- For Ubuntu 20.04:
sudo apt install libhyperscan5 apt install rxpbench_< current_version >_amd64.deb
- For Ubuntu 18.04:
- Install rxp-compiler. Run:
- For CentOS, run:
- Install rxp-compiler. Run:
yum install -y rxp-compiler-<current_version>-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
- Install rxpbench.
- For CentOS 8.2:
sudo yum install hyperscan-5.3.0 yum install -y rxpbench-<>.x86_64.rpm
- For CentOS 7.x:
yum install epel-release sudo yum install http://repo.openfusion.net/centos7-x86_64/hyperscan-5.3.0-1.of.el7.x86_64.rpm yum install -y rxpbench-<>.x86_64.rpm
- For CentOS 8.2:
- Install rxp-compiler. Run:
- For Ubuntu, run:
- Install DOCA DPI Tools.
- For Ubuntu:
apt remove doca-dpi-tools apt install doca-dpi-tools_<current_version>_amd64.deb
- For CentOS:
yum remove doca-dpi-tools yum install doca-dpi-tools-<current_version>-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
- For Ubuntu:
4.2. Target Setup
- Download the DOCA SDK, DOCA Runtime, and DOCA Tools package from section Installation Files.
- Copy deb repo package into BlueField. Run:
scp -r doca-repo-aarch64-ubuntu2004-local_1.0-0.5.3.0.3.6.bf.3.6.0.11691_arm64.deb ubuntu@192.168.100.2:/tmp/
- Unpack the deb repo. Run:
# dpkg -i <repo_file>
# sudo dpkg -i doca-repo-aarch64-ubuntu2004-local_1.0-0.5.3.0.3.6.bf.3.6.0.11691_arm64.deb
- Run apt update.
# apt-get update
- Run apt install for DOCA SDK, DOCA runtime, DOCA tools:
# sudo apt install doca-sdk # sudo apt install doca-runtime # sudo apt install doca-tools
- Make sure Docker is installed on your host. Run:
docker version
If docker is not installed, please visit the official Install Docker Engine for installation instructions.
- Install QEMU on the host.
Note:
This step is for x86 hosts only. If you are working on an aarch64 host, please move to the next step.
- For Ubuntu host, run:
sudo apt-get install qemu binfmt-support qemu-user-static sudo docker run --rm --privileged multiarch/qemu-user-static --reset -p yes
- For CentOS 7.x host, run:
sudo yum install epel-release sudo yum install qemu-system-arm cat /etc/binfmt.d/qemu-aarch64.conf sudo systemctl restart systemd-binfmtNote:
If qemu-aarch64.conf does not exist or is empty, please execute "*".
- For CentOS 8.0 or 8.2 host, run:
sudo yum install epel-release sudo yum install qemu-kvm cat /etc/binfmt.d/qemu-aarch64.conf sudo systemctl restart systemd-binfmtNote:
If qemu-aarch64.conf does not exist or is empty, please execute "*".
- For Fedora host, run:
sudo yum install qemu-system-aarch64 cat /etc/binfmt.d/qemu-aarch64.conf sudo systemctl restart systemd-binfmtNote:
If the file /etc/binfmt.d/qemu-aarch64.conf does not exist, run:
echo ":qemu-aarch64:M::\x7fELF\x02\x01\x01\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x02\x00\xb7:\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xfc\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xfe\xff\xff:/usr/bin/qemu-aarch64-static:" > /etc/binfmt.d/qemu-aarch64.conf
- For Ubuntu host, run:
- Load the docker image.
- Make sure the docker service is started. Run:
systemctl daemon-reload systemctl start docker
- Go to the location the tar file is saved at and run the following command from the host:
sudo docker load -i <filename>
For example:
sudo docker load -i bfb_builder_ubuntu20.04-5.3-1.0.0.0-3.6.0.11699-1.tar
Note:
The loading process may take a while. After the image is loaded, you can find its ID using the command docker images.
- Make sure the docker service is started. Run:
- Run the docker image.
sudo docker run -v <source-code-folder>:<dest-folder-on-docker> --privileged -it -e container=docker <image-name/ID>
sudo docker run -v /<...>/buildEnv:/app --privileged -it -e container=docker mellanox/bluefield:bfb_builder_ubuntu20.04-5.3-1.0.0.0-3.6.0.11699-1
Or, for example, if you use a loaded image with the ID 185c50ecb31d, the command will be:
sudo docker run -v /<...>/buildEnv:/app --privileged -it -e container=docker 185c50ecb31d
After you run this command, you will have a shell inside the container, where you can build your project using the gcc command.Note:
Please make sure you map a folder that everyone has write privileges to. Otherwise, the docker will not be able to write the output file to it.Note:
The folder will be mapped to the "dest" folder. In this example the folder /app inside the docker will be mapped to /<...>/buildEnv.
Notice
This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation nor any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries (collectively: “NVIDIA”) make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assume no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality.
NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice.
Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete.
NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.
NVIDIA products are not designed, authorized, or warranted to be suitable for use in medical, military, aircraft, space, or life support equipment, nor in applications where failure or malfunction of the NVIDIA product can reasonably be expected to result in personal injury, death, or property or environmental damage. NVIDIA accepts no liability for inclusion and/or use of NVIDIA products in such equipment or applications and therefore such inclusion and/or use is at customer’s own risk.
NVIDIA makes no representation or warranty that products based on this document will be suitable for any specified use. Testing of all parameters of each product is not necessarily performed by NVIDIA. It is customer’s sole responsibility to evaluate and determine the applicability of any information contained in this document, ensure the product is suitable and fit for the application planned by customer, and perform the necessary testing for the application in order to avoid a default of the application or the product. Weaknesses in customer’s product designs may affect the quality and reliability of the NVIDIA product and may result in additional or different conditions and/or requirements beyond those contained in this document. NVIDIA accepts no liability related to any default, damage, costs, or problem which may be based on or attributable to: (i) the use of the NVIDIA product in any manner that is contrary to this document or (ii) customer product designs.
No license, either expressed or implied, is granted under any NVIDIA patent right, copyright, or other NVIDIA intellectual property right under this document. Information published by NVIDIA regarding third-party products or services does not constitute a license from NVIDIA to use such products or services or a warranty or endorsement thereof. Use of such information may require a license from a third party under the patents or other intellectual property rights of the third party, or a license from NVIDIA under the patents or other intellectual property rights of NVIDIA.
Reproduction of information in this document is permissible only if approved in advance by NVIDIA in writing, reproduced without alteration and in full compliance with all applicable export laws and regulations, and accompanied by all associated conditions, limitations, and notices.
THIS DOCUMENT AND ALL NVIDIA DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS, REFERENCE BOARDS, FILES, DRAWINGS, DIAGNOSTICS, LISTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS (TOGETHER AND SEPARATELY, “MATERIALS”) ARE BEING PROVIDED “AS IS.” NVIDIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE MATERIALS, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, HOWEVER CAUSED AND REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OF LIABILITY, ARISING OUT OF ANY USE OF THIS DOCUMENT, EVEN IF NVIDIA HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Notwithstanding any damages that customer might incur for any reason whatsoever, NVIDIA’s aggregate and cumulative liability towards customer for the products described herein shall be limited in accordance with the Terms of Sale for the product.
Trademarks
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and Mellanox are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and/or NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and in other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
Copyright
© 2021 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved.