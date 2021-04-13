Emulated Devices
NVIDIA DOCA Emulated Devices
This document describes the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to emulate and accelerate physical and virtual host functions.
NVIDIA mediated devices deliver flexibility in allowing to create accelerated devices without SR-IOV on the BlueField® system. These mediated devices support NIC and RDMA and offer the same level of ASAP2 offloads as SR-IOV VFs. Mediates devices are supported using mlx5 sub-function acceleration technology. Two sub-function devices are created on the BlueField device upon boot (one per port if the port is in switchdev mode) using commands from /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf:
/sbin/mlnx-sf -a create -d 0000:03:00.0 -u 61a59715-aeec-42d5-be83-f8f42ba8b049 --mac 12:11:11:11:11:11
/sbin/mlnx-sf -a create -d 0000:03:00.1 -u 5b198182-1901-4c29-97a0-6623f3d02065 --mac 12:11:11:11:11:12
The help menu for
mlnx-sf is presented below:
Usage: mlnx-sf [ OPTIONS ]
OPTIONS:
-a, -action, --action <action> Perform action
action: { enable | create | configure | remove | show | set_max_mdevs | query_mdevs_num }
-d, -device, --device <device> PCI device <domain>:<bus>:<device>.<func> (E.g.: 0000:03:00.0)
-m, -max_mdevs, --max_mdevs <max mdevs number> Set maximum number of MDEVs
-u, -uuid, --uuid <uuid> UUID to create SF with
-M, -mac, --mac <MAC> MAC to create SF with
-p, -permanent, --permanent [<conf file>] Store configuration to be used after reboot and/or driver restart. Default (/etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf).
-V, -version, --version Display script version and exit
-D, -dryrun, --dryrun Display commands only
-v, -verbose, --verbose Run script in verbose mode (print out every step of execution)
-h, -help, --help Display help
"/etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf" can be updated manually or using "mlnx-sf" tool with "-p" parameter.
1.1. Related Configuration
Interface names are configured using the UDEV rule under:
/etc/udev/rules.d/82-net-setup-link.rules.
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", ATTR{phys_switch_id}!="", ATTR{phys_port_name}!="", \
IMPORT{program}="/etc/infiniband/vf-net-link-name.sh $attr{phys_switch_id} $attr{phys_port_name}" \
NAME="$env{NAME}", RUN+="/sbin/ethtool -L $env{NAME} combined 4"
# MDEV network interfaces
ACTION=="add", SUBSYSTEM=="net", DEVPATH=="/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/0000:02:02.0/0000:03:00.0/61a59715-aeec-42d5-be83-f8f42ba8b049/net/eth[0-9]", NAME="p0m0"
ACTION=="add", SUBSYSTEM=="net", DEVPATH=="/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/0000:02:02.0/0000:03:00.1/5b198182-1901-4c29-97a0-6623f3d02065/net/eth[0-9]", NAME="p1m0"
NVMe SNAP uses
p0m0 as its default interface. See
/etc/nvme_snap/sf1.conf.
This feature is supported at beta level. Please contact NVIDIA Support for enablement.
This feature enables users to create VirtIO-net emulated PCIe devices in the system where the NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU is connected. This is done by the virtio-net-controller software module present in the DPU. Virtio-net emulated devices allow users to hot plug up to 127 virtio-net PCIe PF Ethernet NIC devices and virtio-net PCI VF Ethernet NIC devices in the host system where the DPU is plugged in.
DPU software also enables users to create virtio block PCI PF and SR-IOV PCI VF devices. This is covered in the NVIDIA Mellanox NVMe SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP Documentation.
2.1. VirtIO-net PF Devices
This section covers managing virtio-net PCI PF devices using virtio-net-controller.
2.1.1. VirtIO-net PF Device Configuration
- Run the following command on the DPU:
$ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
- Cold reboot the host system.
- Apply the following configuration on the DPU in three steps:
$ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 $ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=16 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=0 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=0 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=16 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_VENDOR_ID=0x1af4 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_DEVICE_ID=0x1041 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_CLASS_CODE=0x028000 \ ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER=1 \ ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIER=1 \ SRIOV_EN=0 \ PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10 \ PF_TOTAL_SF=64 $ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1 s \ PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10 \ PF_TOTAL_SF=64
- Cold reboot the host system a second time.
2.1.2. Creating Hotplug VirtIO-net PF Device
VirtIO emulated network PCIe devices are created and destroyed using virtio-net-controller application console. When this application is terminated, all created VirtIO-net emulated devices are hot unplugged.
- Start virtio-net controller on the DPU. Run:
$ virtio_net_controller -i mlx5_0
- Create a hotplug virtio-net device. Run:
$ create virtio-net dev 0x0 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93 1500 3 1024
This creates one hotplug virtio-net device with MAC address 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93, MTU 1500, and 3 VirtIO queues with a depth of 1024 entries. This device is uniquely identified by its index. This index is used to query and update device attributes. This device is uniquely identified by its index. This index is used to query and update device attributes.
- Set the link state up of the newly create device. Run:
$ change virtio-net dev 0 link 1
- Change the SF netdevice's queue parameters. The SF's netdevice is printed by the dump command of the virtio-net-controller. It is also printed during the create command. Run:
$ ethtool -L <sf_netdev> combined 1 $ ethtool -G <sf_netdev> rx 16 $ ethtool -G <sf_netdev> tx 128
- Bring up the representor port of the device. Run:
$ ip link set dev pf0sf1 up $ ovs-vsctl add-port <bridge> pf0sf1
Once steps 1-5 are completed, virtio-net device should be available in the host system.
- To show all the device configurations of virtio-net device that you created, run:
$ show virtio-net dev 0
- To list all the virtio-net devices, run:
$ list virtio-net devices
- Once usage is complete, to hot-unplug a VirtIO net device, run:
$ destroy virtio-net dev 0
This section covers managing virtio-net PCI SR-IOV VF devices using virtio-net-controller.
3.1. Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Device Configuration
Virtio-net SR-IOV VF is only supported with statically configured PF, hot-plugged PF is not currently supported.
- On the x86 host, blacklist kernel modules virtio_pci and virtio_net by adding them to /etc/modprobe.d/blacklist.conf:
blacklist virtio_pci blacklist virtio_net
- On the x86 host, enable SR-IOV. Please refer to MLNX_OFED documentation under Features Overview and Configuration > Virtualization > Single Root IO Virtualization (SR-IOV) > Setting Up SR-IOV for instructions on how to do that. Make sure the parameters
intel_iommu=on iommu=pt pci=reallocexist in grub.conf file.
- Reboot x86 host, make sure those modules are not loaded.
# lsmod | grep -i virtioNote:
Please make sure those modules are blacklisted before proceeding. If those modules are built into kernel image, they are not blacklistable. In that case, users must have a way to start the
virtio_net_controllerfrom Arm using SSH or serial/oob interfaces. This can be achieved by connecting the RShim/serial cable to another host, or setting up the OOB interface.
- Run the following command on the DPU:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
- Cold reboot the host system.
- Apply the following configuration on the DPU in three steps.
-
$ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
-
$ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=16 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=4 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_VENDOR_ID=0x1af4 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_DEVICE_ID=0x1041 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_CLASS_CODE=0x028000 \ ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER=1 \ ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIER=1 \ SRIOV_EN=1 \ PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \ PF_TOTAL_SF=508
-
$ mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1 s PF_TOTAL_SF=170 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8
-
- Cold reboot the host system.
3.2. Creating Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Devices
The virtio-net-controller application console must be kept alive to maintain the functionality of the static PF and its VFs.
- Start virtio-net controller on the DPU. Run:
# virtio_net_controller -i mlx5_0
- On the x86 host, make sure the static virtio network device presents.
# lspci | grep -i virtio 85:00.3 Network controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device
- On x86 host, run:
# modprobe -v virtio_pci # modprobe -v virtio_net
# ethtool -i p7p3 driver: virtio_net version: 1.0.0 firmware-version: expansion-rom-version: bus-info: 0000:85:00.3 supports-statistics: no supports-test: no supports-eeprom-access: no supports-register-dump: no supports-priv-flags: no
- To create SR-IOV VF devices on the x86 host, run:
# echo 2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/0000\:85\:00.3/sriov_numvfs
# lspci | grep -i virt 85:00.3 Network controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device 85:04.5 Network controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device 85:04.6 Network controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device
- From the DPU virtio-net controller, run:
virtio-net-controller> list virtio-net devices PF VF BDF SF-Rep Fw Open Stat Features Queues Msix MAC MTU 0 85:0.3 pf0sf1 Y Y 0x0f 0x2300470028 8 0 0cc47aff2292 1500 0 85:4.5 pf0sf2 Y Y 0x0f 0x300470028 8 0 c6237b326745 1500 1 85:4.6 pf0sf3 Y Y 0x0f 0x300470028 8 0 724833666998 1500
Bring up corresponding SF and add to OVS bridge:
# ip link set dev pf0sf2 up # ovs-vsctl add-port <bridge> pf0sf2
Now the VF should be functional.
