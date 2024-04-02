DOCA Documentation v1.0

NVIDIA DOCA SDK Documentation - v0.1 - Last updated April 13, 2021 -
DOCA SDK v0.1
- Release Notes
- NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
- EULA
- NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.
Installation Guides
- Installation Guide
- This document details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your environment.
Programming Guides
- DPI Programming Guide
- The NVIDIA DOCA DPI Programming Guide provides developers instructions to deploy the DOCA DPI library.
- DPDK Programming Guide
- This guide provides reference to DPDK's official programming guide.
- NetFlow Programming Guide
- This programming guide describes the DOCA Utils libraries used to develop DOCA-based applications over the NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
API References
- DOCA Libraries API
- This document contains DOCA APIs.
- DPDK API
- This document provides a reference to DPDK's official API documentation.
Reference Applications
- Application Recognition
- This document provides application recognition implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
- East-west Overlay Encryption
- This document describes IPsec based strongSwan solution.
- L4 OVS Firewall
- This document provides an L4 OVS firewall implementation example.
- URL Filter
- This document provides a URL filter implementation on top NVIDIA® BlueFiled®-2 DPU.
- NetFlow Exporter
- This document describes how to use NetFlow library in a DOCA application.
Tools
- DPI Compiler
- This document describes DPI compiler architecture, supported signatures format, compiler usage, etc.
- RXP Compiler
- RegEx compiler pattern syntax and RegEx writers' guide for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
- RXP Bench
- RXP Bench is a performance comparison tool for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 RXP.
DPU Runtime Guides
- Modes of Operation
- This document describes the modes of operation available for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
- vSwitch and Representors Model
- This document provides information on the control of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU embedded switch and representation of the host network functions.
- Emulated Devices
- This document describes the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to emulate and accelerate physical and virtual host functions.
- Crypto Acceleration
- This document ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to accelerate crypto operations.