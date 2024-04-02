DOCA Documentation v1.0
NVIDIA DOCA SDK Documentation - v0.1 - Last updated April 13, 2021

Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
EULA
NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.

Installation Guides

Installation Guide
This document details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your environment.

Programming Guides

DPI Programming Guide
The NVIDIA DOCA DPI Programming Guide provides developers instructions to deploy the DOCA DPI library.
DPDK Programming Guide
This guide provides reference to DPDK's official programming guide.
NetFlow Programming Guide
This programming guide describes the DOCA Utils libraries used to develop DOCA-based applications over the NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.

API References

DOCA Libraries API
This document contains DOCA APIs.
DPDK API
This document provides a reference to DPDK's official API documentation.

Reference Applications

Application Recognition
This document provides application recognition implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
East-west Overlay Encryption
This document describes IPsec based strongSwan solution.
L4 OVS Firewall
This document provides an L4 OVS firewall implementation example.
URL Filter
This document provides a URL filter implementation on top NVIDIA® BlueFiled®-2 DPU.
NetFlow Exporter
This document describes how to use NetFlow library in a DOCA application.

Tools

DPI Compiler
This document describes DPI compiler architecture, supported signatures format, compiler usage, etc.
RXP Compiler
RegEx compiler pattern syntax and RegEx writers' guide for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
RXP Bench
RXP Bench is a performance comparison tool for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 RXP.

DPU Runtime Guides

Modes of Operation
This document describes the modes of operation available for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
vSwitch and Representors Model
This document provides information on the control of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU embedded switch and representation of the host network functions.
Emulated Devices
This document describes the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to emulate and accelerate physical and virtual host functions.
Crypto Acceleration
This document ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to accelerate crypto operations.
