DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Application Guide

Virtio-fs is a virtualization file system designed for efficient and secure file sharing between a host and guest VMs. It uses the Virtio framework to establish a high-performance communication channel, bypassing traditional network-based file system protocols to improve throughput and reduce latency.

Virtio-fs maps files and directories from a host or remote storage system into the guest’s address space, achieving near-native file system performance.

Virtio-fs emulation allows this functionality to be simulated in virtualized or development environments without the need for dedicated hardware devices.

Virtio-fs uses the FUSE protocol to forward file system operations from the guest VM to the host. Key FUSE operations include:

LOOKUP – Resolves file names and retrieves attributes.

GETATTR – Fetches file metadata.

READ/WRITE – Performs I/O operations.

MKDIR/MKNOD/UNLINK – Manages file and directory creation and deletion.

Virtio-fs employs request and response queues to communicate between guest and host:

Request queue – The guest places file system operation requests.

Response queue – The host returns operation results or error statuses.

The virtio-fs initialization process involves:

Setting up virtio-fs request and response queues. Establishing shared memory regions for efficient data transfer. Negotiating feature capabilities between guest and host. Mounting the shared filesystem into the guest environment.

While virtio-fs typically interfaces with local host storage, integrating libnfs enables seamless file sharing with remote NFS targets. libnfs provides a user-space NFS client implementation, allowing the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Application to translate virtio-fs requests into NFS protocol operations.

Guest VM submits a file system request (e.g., open, read). Virtio-fs forwards the request to the host via the Virtio request queue. The DPU processes the request and uses libnfs to communicate with the NFS server. The NFS server executes the file operation and returns the result to the DPU. The DPU forwards the response to the guest VM via the Virtio response queue.

Proper reset and shutdown procedures ensure file system integrity and resource cleanup: