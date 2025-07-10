DOCA Storage GGA offload SBC generator Application Guide

Usage: doca_storage_gga_offload_sbc_generator [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -d, --device Device identifier --original-input-data File containing the original data that is represented by the storage --block-size Size of each block. Default: 4096 --matrix-type Type of matrix to use. One of: cauchy, vandermonde Default: vandermonde --data-1 First half of the data in storage --data-2 Second half of the data in storage --data-p Parity data (used to perform recovery flow)