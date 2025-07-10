DOCA Storage Target RDMA Application Guide

The doca_storage_target_rdma application is divided into two main functional areas:

Control-time and shared resources

Per-thread data path resources

The application execution follows two primary phases:

Control phase

Data path phase

This phase begins once a storage service connects via TCP.The application then waits for specific control commands:

Query storage Report on the storage dimmensions

Init storage Validate requested core count Prepare local memory Import remote memory Create worker objects

Wait for RDMA connection requests Wait for a number of RDMA connections based on the specified core count from init storage

Start storage Wait until all connections are ready to process tasks Submit initial tasks Launch threads



Issuing the start storage command initiates the data path phase. While the data threads begin execution, the main thread continues to wait for final control commands to complete the application's lifecycle:

Stop storage

Shutdown

This phase is executed per thread and involves each thread performing I/O operations requested by the client: