NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0  Class BooleanCondition

Class BooleanCondition

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class BooleanCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Boolean condition.

This condition can be used as a kill switch for an operator. Once the condition is set to false, the operator will enter the NEVER scheduling status and cannot be executed again. In other words ,this condition cannot currently be used to pause and resume an operator as the operator cannot be restarted once it is in the NEVER state.

==Parameters==

  • enable_tick (bool): The initial state of the boolean condition.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit BooleanCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
inline explicit BooleanCondition(bool enable_tick = true)
BooleanCondition(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm *term)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
void enable_tick()
void disable_tick()
bool check_tick_enabled()
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the condition specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm *get() const
Previous Class BlockMemoryPool
Next Class CLIParser
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 27, 2025
content here