Third Party Hardware Setup

GPU compute performance is a key component of the Holoscan hardware platforms, and in order to optimize GPU-based video processing applications and provide lowest possible latency, the Holoscan SDK now supports AJA Video Systems capture cards and Emergent Vision Technologies high-speed cameras. The following sections will provide more information on how to setup the system with these technologies.

