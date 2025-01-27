The Scheduler component is a critical part of the system responsible for governing the execution of operators in a graph by enforcing conditions associated with each operator. Its primary responsibility includes orchestrating the execution of all operators defined in the graph while keeping track of their execution states.

The Holoscan SDK offers multiple schedulers that can cater to various use cases. These schedulers are:

Greedy Scheduler: This basic single-threaded scheduler tests conditions in a greedy manner. It is suitable for simple use cases and provides predictable execution. However, it may not be ideal for large-scale applications as it may incur significant overhead in condition execution. MultiThread Scheduler: The multithread scheduler is designed to handle complex execution patterns in large-scale applications. This scheduler consists of a dispatcher thread that monitors the status of each operator and dispatches it to a thread pool of worker threads responsible for executing them. Once execution is complete, worker threads enqueue the operator back on the dispatch queue. The multithread scheduler offers superior performance and scalability over the greedy scheduler. Event-Based Scheduler: The event-based scheduler is also a multi-thread scheduler, but as the name indicates it is event-based rather than polling based. Instead of having a thread that constantly polls for the execution readiness of each operator, it instead waits for an event to be received which indicates that an operator is ready to execute. The event-based scheduler will have a lower latency than using the multi-thread scheduler with a long polling interval ( check_recession_period_ms ), but without the high CPU usage seen for a multi-thread scheduler with a very short polling interval.

It is essential to select the appropriate scheduler for the use case at hand to ensure optimal performance and efficient resource utilization. Since most parameters of the schedulers overlap, it is easy to switch between them to test which may be most performant for a given application.