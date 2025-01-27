Data Flow Tracking
The Holoscan SDK provides the Data Flow Tracking APIs as a mechanism to profile your application and analyze the fine-grained timing properties and data flow between operators in the graph of a fragment.
Currently, data flow tracking is only supported between the root operators and leaf operators of a graph and in simple cycles in a graph (support for tracking data flow between any pair of operators in a graph is planned for the future).
A root operator is an operator without any predecessor nodes.
A leaf operator (also known as a sink operator) is an operator without any successor nodes.
When data flow tracking is enabled, every message is tracked from the root operators to the leaf operators and in cycles. Then, the maximum (worst-case), average, and minimum end-to-end latencies of one or more paths can be retrieved using the Data Flow Tracking APIs.
The end-to-end latency between a root operator and a leaf operator is the time taken between the start of a root operator and the end of a leaf operator. Data Flow Tracking enables the support to track the end-to-end latency of every message being passed between a root operator and a leaf operator.
The reported end-to-end latency for a cyclic path is the time taken between the start of the first operator of a cycle and the time when a message is again received by the first operator of the cycle.
The API also provides the ability to retrieve the number of messages sent from the root operators.
The Data Flow Tracking feature is also illustrated in the flow_tracker
Look at the
C++and
pythonAPI documentation for exhaustive definitions
Before an application (
C++/
python) is run with the
run() method, data flow tracking can be enabled. For single fragment applications, this can be done by calling the
track() method in
C++ and using the
Tracker class in
python.
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
auto& tracker = app->track(); // Enable Data Flow Tracking
// Change tracker and application configurations
...
app->run();
from holoscan.core import Tracker
...
app = MyPingApp()
with Tracker(app) as tracker:
# Change tracker and application configurations
...
app.run()
For distributed (multi-fragment) applications, a separate tracker object is used for each Fragment so the API is slightly different than in the single fragment case.
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
auto trackers = app->track_distributed(); // Enable data flow tracking for a distributed app
// Change tracker and application configurations
...
app->run();
Note that instead of a returning a single
DataFlowTracker* like
track, the
track_distributed method returns a
std::unordered_map<std::string, DataFlowTracker*> where the keys are the names of the fragments.
with Tracker(app) as trackers:
app.run()
The
Tracker context manager detects whether the app is distributed and returns a
dict[str, DataFlowTracker] as
trackers in the distributed case. For a single fragment application, the returned value is just a single
DataFlowTracker object.
After an application has been run, data flow tracking results can be accessed by
various methods on the DataFlowTracker (
C++/
python) class.
Prints all data flow tracking results including end-to-end latencies and the number of source messages to the standard output.
-
Returns the number of paths between the root operators and the leaf operators.
-
get_path_strings()(
C++/
python)
Returns a vector of strings, where each string represents a path between the root operators and the leaf operators. A path is a comma-separated list of operator names.
-
Returns the value of different metrics based on the arguments.
get_metric(std::string pathstring, holoscan::DataFlowMetric metric)returns the value of a metric
metricfor a path
pathstring. The metric can be one of the following:
holoscan::DataFlowMetric::kMaxE2ELatency(
python): the maximum end-to-end latency in the path.
holoscan::DataFlowMetric::kAvgE2ELatency(
python): the average end-to-end latency in the path.
holoscan::DataFlowMetric::kMinE2ELatency(
python): the minimum end-to-end latency in the path.
holoscan::DataFlowMetric::kMaxMessageID(
python): the message number or ID which resulted in the maximum end-to-end latency.
holoscan::DataFlowMetric::kMinMessageID(
python): the message number or ID which resulted in the minimum end-to-end latency.
-
get_metric(holoscan::DataFlowMetric metric = DataFlowMetric::kNumSrcMessages)returns a map of source operator and its edge, and the number of messages sent from the source operator to the edge.
-
In the above example, the data flow tracking results can be printed to the standard output like the following:
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
auto& tracker = app->track(); // Enable Data Flow Tracking
// Change application configurations
...
app->run();
tracker.print();
from holoscan.core import Tracker
...
app = MyPingApp()
with Tracker(app) as trackers:
# Change tracker and application configurations
...
app.run()
tracker.print()
If this was a distributed application, there would instead be a separate
DataFlowTracker for each fragment. The overall flow tracking results for all fragments can be printed as in the following:
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
auto trackers = app->track_distributed(); // Enable data flow tracking for a distributed app
// Change application configurations
...
app->run();
// print the data flow tracking results
for (const auto& [name, tracker] : trackers) {
std::cout << "Fragment: " << name << std::endl;
tracker->print();
}
from holoscan.core import Tracker
...
app = MyPingApp()
with Tracker(app) as trackers:
# Change tracker and application configurations
...
app.run()
# print the data flow tracking results
for fragment_name, tracker in trackers.items():
print(f"Fragment:{fragment_name}")
tracker.print()
Data flow tracking can be customized using a few optional configuration parameters. The
track() method (
C++//
Python) (or
track_distributed method (
C++/
Python)` for distributed apps) can be configured to skip a few messages at the beginning of an application’s execution as a warm-up period. It is also possible to discard a few messages at the end of an application’s run as a wrap-up period. Additionally, outlier end-to-end latencies can be ignored by setting a latency threshold value (in ms) which is the minimum latency below which the observed latencies are ignored.
Finally, it is possible to limit the timestamping of messages at all nodes except the root and leaf
operators, so that the overhead of timestamping and sending timestamped messages are reduced. In
this way, end-to-end latencies are still calculated, but pathwise fine-grained data are not stored
for unique pairs of root and leaf operators.
For Python, it is recommended to use the
Tracker context manager class instead of the
track or
track_distributed methods. This class will autodetect if the application is a single fragment or distributed app, using the appropriate method for each.
For effective benchmarking, it is common practice to include warm-up and cool-down periods by skipping the initial and final messages.
Listing 37 Optional parameters to
track()
Fragment::track(uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip,
uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard,
int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold,
bool is_limited_tracking = false);
Listing 38 Optional parameters to
Tracker
Tracker(num_start_messages_to_skip=num_start_messages_to_skip,
num_last_messages_to_discard=num_last_messages_to_discard,
latency_threshold=latency_threshold,
is_limited_tracking=False)
The default values of these parameters of
track() are as follows:
kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip: 10
kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard: 10
kDefaultLatencyThreshold: 0 (do not filter out any latency values)
is_limited_tracking: false
These parameters can also be configured using the helper functions:
set_skip_starting_messages,
set_discard_last_messages,
set_skip_latencies,
and
set_limited_tracking,
The Data Flow Tracking API provides the ability to log every message’s graph-traversal information to a file. This enables you to analyze the data flow at a granular level. When logging is enabled, every message’s received and sent timestamps at every operator between the root and the leaf operators are logged after a message has been processed at the leaf operator.
The logging is enabled by calling the
enable_logging method in
C++ and by providing the
filename parameter to
Tracker in
python.
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
auto& tracker = app->track(); // Enable Data Flow Tracking
tracker.enable_logging("logging_file_name.log");
...
app->run();
from holoscan.core import Tracker
...
app = MyPingApp()
with Tracker(app, filename="logger.log") as tracker:
...
app.run()
The logger file logs the paths of the messages after a leaf operator has finished its
compute method. Every path in the logfile includes an array of tuples of the form:
“(root operator name, message receive timestamp, message publish timestamp) -> … -> (leaf operator name, message receive timestamp, message publish timestamp)”.
This log file can further be analyzed to understand latency distributions, bottlenecks, data flow, and other characteristics of an application.
For flow tracking in distributed applications that span multiple machines, system administrators must ensure that the clocks of all machines are synchronized. It is up to the administrator’s preference on how to synchronize the clocks. Linux PTP is a popular and commonly used mechanism for clock synchronization.
Install the
linuxptp package on all machines:
git clone http://git.code.sf.net/p/linuxptp/code linuxptp
cd linuxptp/
make
sudo make install
The Ubuntu
linuxptp package can also be used. However, the above repository provides access to
different PTP configurations.
Check PTP Hardware Timestamping Support
Check if your machine and network interface card supports PTP hardware timestamping:
$ sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install ethtool
$ ethtool -T <interface_name>
If the output of the above command is like the one provided below, it means PTP hardware timestamping may be supported:
$ ethtool -T eno1
Time stamping parameters for eno1:
Capabilities:
hardware-transmit (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_HARDWARE)
software-transmit (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_TX_SOFTWARE)
hardware-receive (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_HARDWARE)
software-receive (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RX_SOFTWARE)
software-system-clock (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_SOFTWARE)
hardware-raw-clock (SOF_TIMESTAMPING_RAW_HARDWARE)
PTP Hardware Clock: 0
Hardware Transmit Timestamp Modes:
off (HWTSTAMP_TX_OFF)
on (HWTSTAMP_TX_ON)
Hardware Receive Filter Modes:
none (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_NONE)
all (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_ALL)
ptpv1-l4-sync (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V1_L4_SYNC)
ptpv1-l4-delay-req (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V1_L4_DELAY_REQ)
ptpv2-l4-sync (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L4_SYNC)
ptpv2-l4-delay-req (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L4_DELAY_REQ)
ptpv2-l2-sync (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L2_SYNC)
ptpv2-l2-delay-req (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_L2_DELAY_REQ)
ptpv2-event (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_EVENT)
ptpv2-sync (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_SYNC)
ptpv2-delay-req (HWTSTAMP_FILTER_PTP_V2_DELAY_REQ)
However, if the output is the one provided below, it means PTP hardware timestamping is not supported:
$ ethtool -T eno1
$ ethtool -T eno1
Time stamping parameters for eno1:
Capabilities:
software-transmit
software-receive
software-system-clock
PTP Hardware Clock: none
Hardware Transmit Timestamp Modes: none
Hardware Receive Filter Modes: none
Without PTP Hardware Timestamping Support
Even if PTP hardware timestamping is not supported, it is possible to synchronize the clocks of different machines using software-based clock synchronization. Here, we show an example of how to synchronize the clocks of two machines using the automotive PTP profiles. Developers and administrators can use their own profiles.
Select one machine as the clock server and the others as the clients. On the server, run the following command:
sudo ptp4l -i eno1 -f linuxptp/configs/automotive-master.cfg -m -S
ptp4l[7526757.990]: port 1 (eno1): INITIALIZING to MASTER on INIT_COMPLETE
ptp4l[7526757.991]: port 0 (/var/run/ptp4l): INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
ptp4l[7526757.991]: port 0 (/var/run/ptp4lro): INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
On the clients, run the following command:
$ sudo ptp4l -i eno1 -f linuxptp/configs/automotive-slave.cfg -m -S
ptp4l[7370954.836]: port 1 (eno1): INITIALIZING to SLAVE on INIT_COMPLETE
ptp4l[7370954.836]: port 0 (/var/run/ptp4l): INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
ptp4l[7370954.836]: port 0 (/var/run/ptp4lro): INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
ptp4l[7370956.785]: rms 5451145770 max 5451387307 freq -32919 +/- 0 delay 72882 +/- 0
ptp4l[7370957.785]: rms 5451209853 max 5451525811 freq -32919 +/- 0 delay 71671 +/- 0
...
... wait until rms value drops in the range of orders of microseconds
ptp4l[7371017.791]: rms 196201 max 324853 freq -13722 +/- 34129 delay 73814 +/- 0
ptp4l[7371018.791]: rms 167568 max 249998 freq +6509 +/- 30532 delay 73609 +/- 0
ptp4l[7371019.791]: rms 158762 max 216309 freq -8778 +/- 28459 delay 73060 +/- 0
CLOCK_REALTIME on both the Linux machines are synchronized to the range of microseconds. Now,
different fragments of a distributed application can be run on these machines, with flow tracking,
end-to-end latency of an application can be measured across these machines.
Eventually, the
ptp4l commands can be added as system-d services to start automatically on boot.
With PTP Hardware Timestamping Support
If PTP hardware timestamping is supported, the physical clock of the network interface card can be
synchronized to the system clock,
CLOCK_REALTIME. This can be done by running the following
commands
$ sudo ptp4l -i eno1 -f linuxptp/configs/gPTP.cfg --step_threshold=1 -m &
ptp4l[7527677.746]: port 1 (eno1): INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
ptp4l[7527677.747]: port 0 (/var/run/ptp4l): INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
ptp4l[7527677.747]: port 0 (/var/run/ptp4lro): INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
ptp4l[7527681.663]: port 1 (eno1): LISTENING to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES
ptp4l[7527681.663]: selected local clock f02f74.fffe.cb3590 as best master
ptp4l[7527681.663]: port 1 (eno1): assuming the grand master role
$ sudo pmc -u -b 0 -t 1 "SET GRANDMASTER_SETTINGS_NP clockClass 248 \
clockAccuracy 0xfe offsetScaledLogVariance 0xffff \
currentUtcOffset 37 leap61 0 leap59 0 currentUtcOffsetValid 1 \
ptpTimescale 1 timeTraceable 1 frequencyTraceable 0 \
timeSource 0xa0"
sending: SET GRANDMASTER_SETTINGS_NP
ptp4l[7527704.409]: port 1 (eno1): assuming the grand master role
f02f74.fffe.cb3590-0 seq 0 RESPONSE MANAGEMENT GRANDMASTER_SETTINGS_NP
clockClass 248
clockAccuracy 0xfe
offsetScaledLogVariance 0xffff
currentUtcOffset 37
leap61 0
leap59 0
currentUtcOffsetValid 1
ptpTimescale 1
timeTraceable 1
frequencyTraceable 0
timeSource 0xa0
$ sudo phc2sys -s eno1 -c CLOCK_REALTIME --step_threshold=1 --transportSpecific=1 -w -m
phc2sys[7527727.996]: ioctl PTP_SYS_OFFSET_PRECISE: Invalid argument
phc2sys[7527728.997]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 7422791 s0 freq +628 delay 1394
phc2sys[7527729.997]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 7422778 s1 freq +615 delay 1474
phc2sys[7527730.997]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 118 s2 freq +733 delay 1375
phc2sys[7527731.997]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 57 s2 freq +708 delay 1294
phc2sys[7527732.998]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset -42 s2 freq +626 delay 1422
phc2sys[7527733.998]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 52 s2 freq +707 delay 1392
phc2sys[7527734.998]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset -65 s2 freq +606 delay 1421
phc2sys[7527735.998]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset -48 s2 freq +603 delay 1453
phc2sys[7527736.999]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset -2 s2 freq +635 delay 1392
From here on, clocks on other machines can also be synchronized to the above server clock.
Further references: