Behavior Trees

Each behavior tree codelet can have a set of parameters defining how it should behave. Note that in all the examples given below, the naming convention for configuring the children parameter for root codelets is [child_codelet_name\child_codelet_scheduling_term] .

After each tick period, switches its own status to the configured desired constant status.

Parameter Description s_term scheduling term used for scheduling the entity itself constant_status The desired status to switch to during each tick time.

An example diagram depicting Constant behavior used in conjunction with a Sequence behavior defined for root entity is shown below:

Here, the child1 is configured to return a constant status of success ( GXF\_BEHAVIOR\_SUCCESS ) and child2 returns failure ( GXF\_BEHAVIOR\_FAILURE ), resulting into the root node (configured to exhibit sequence behavior) returning GXF\_BEHAVIOR\_FAILURE .

The controller for each child can be configured to repeat the execution on failure. A code snippet of configuring the example described is shown below.

Copy Copied! name: root components: - name: root_controller type: nvidia::gxf::EntityCountFailureRepeatController parameters: max_repeat_count: 0 - name: root_st type: nvidia::gxf::BTSchedulingTerm parameters: is_root: true - name: root_codelet type: nvidia::gxf::SequenceBehavior parameters: children: [ child1/child1_st, child2/child2_st ] s_term: root_st --- name: child2 components: - name: child2_controller type: nvidia::gxf::EntityCountFailureRepeatController parameters: max_repeat_count: 3 return_behavior_running_if_failure_repeat: true - name: child2_st type: nvidia::gxf::BTSchedulingTerm parameters: is_root: false - name: child2_codelet type: nvidia::gxf::ConstantBehavior parameters: s_term: child2_st constant_status: 1

Runs its child nodes in parallel. By default, succeeds when all child nodes succeed, and fails when all child nodes fail. This behavior can be customized using the parameters below.

Parameter Description s_term scheduling term used for scheduling the entity itself children Child entities success_threshold Number of successful children required for success. A value of -1 means all children must succeed for this node to succeed. failure_threshold Number of failed children required for failure. A value of -1 means all children must fail for this node to fail.

The diagram below shows a graphical representation of a parallel behavior configured with failure\_threshold configured as -1 . Hence, the root node returns GXF\_BEHAVIOR\_SUCCESS even if one child returns a failure status.

A code snippet to configure the example described is shown below.

Copy Copied! name: root components: - name: root_controller type: nvidia::gxf::EntityCountFailureRepeatController parameters: max_repeat_count: 0 - name: root_st type: nvidia::gxf::BTSchedulingTerm parameters: is_root: true - name: root_codelet type: nvidia::gxf::ParallelBehavior parameters: children: [ child1/child1_st, child2/child2_st ] s_term: root_st success_threshold: 1 failure_threshold: -1

Repeats its only child entity. By default, won’t repeat when the child entity fails. This can be customized using the parameters below.

Parameter Description s_term scheduling term used for scheduling the entity itself repeat_after_failure Denotes whether to repeat the child after it has failed.

The diagram below shows a graphical representation of a repeat behavior. The root entity can be configured to repeat the only child to repeat after failure. It succeeds when the child entity succeeds.

A code snippet to configure a repeat behavior is as shown below -

Copy Copied! name: repeat_knock components: - name: repeat_knock_controller type: nvidia::gxf::EntityCountFailureRepeatController parameters: max_repeat_count: 0 - name: repeat_knock_st type: nvidia::gxf::BTSchedulingTerm parameters: is_root: false - name: repeat_codelet type: nvidia::gxf::RepeatBehavior parameters: s_term: repeat_knock_st children: [ knock_on_door/knock_on_door_st ] repeat_after_failure: true ---

Runs all child entities in sequence until one succeeds, then reports success. If all child entities fail (or no child entities are present), this codelet fails.

Parameter Description s_term scheduling term used for scheduling the entity itself children Child entities

The diagram below shows a graphical representation of a Selector behavior. The root entity starts child\_1 , child\_2 , and child\_3 in a sequence. Although child\_1 and child\_2 fail, the root entity will return success since child\_3 returns successfully.

A code snippet to configure a selector behavior is as shown below.

Copy Copied! name: root components: - name: root_controller type: nvidia::gxf::EntityCountFailureRepeatController parameters: max_repeat_count: 0 - name: root_st type: nvidia::gxf::BTSchedulingTerm parameters: is_root: true - name: root_sel_codelet type: nvidia::gxf::SelectorBehavior parameters: children: [ door_distance/door_distance_st, door_detected/door_detected_st, knock/knock_st ] s_term: root_st --- name: door_distance components: - name: door_distance_controller type: nvidia::gxf::EntityCountFailureRepeatController parameters: max_repeat_count: 0 - name: door_distance_st type: nvidia::gxf::BTSchedulingTerm parameters: is_root: false - name: door_dist type: nvidia::gxf::SequenceBehavior parameters: children: [] s_term: door_distance_st ---

Runs its child entities in sequence, in the order in which they are defined. Succeeds when all child entities succeed or fails as soon as one child entity fails.

Parameter Description s_term scheduling term used for scheduling the entity itself children Child entities

The diagram below shows a graphical representation of a Sequence behavior. The root entity starts child\_1 , child\_2 and child\_3 in a sequence. Although child\_1 and child\_2 pass, the root entity will return failure since child\_3 returns failure .

A code snippet to configure a sequence behavior is as shown below.

Copy Copied! name: root components: - name: root_controller type: nvidia::gxf::EntityCountFailureRepeatController parameters: max_repeat_count: 0 - name: root_st type: nvidia::gxf::BTSchedulingTerm parameters: is_root: true - name: root_codelet type: nvidia::gxf::SequenceBehavior parameters: children: [ child1/child1_st, child2/child2_st ] s_term: root_st

Runs the child entity with the index defined as desired\_behavior .

Parameter Description s_term scheduling term used for scheduling the entity itself children Child entities desired_behavior The index of child entity to switch to when this entity runs

In the code snippet shown below, the desired behavior of the root entity is designated to be the the child at index 1 (scene). Hence, that is the entity that is run.

Copy Copied! name: root components: - name: root_controller type: nvidia::gxf::EntityCountFailureRepeatController parameters: max_repeat_count: 0 - name: root_st type: nvidia::gxf::BTSchedulingTerm parameters: is_root: true - name: root_switch_codelet type: nvidia::gxf::SwitchBehavior parameters: children: [ scene/scene_st, ref/ref_st ] s_term: root_st desired_behavior: 0 --- name: scene components: - name: scene_controller type: nvidia::gxf::EntityCountFailureRepeatController parameters: max_repeat_count: 0 - name: scene_st type: nvidia::gxf::BTSchedulingTerm parameters: is_root: false - name: scene_seq type: nvidia::gxf::SequenceBehavior parameters: children: [ pose/pose_st, det/det_st, seg/seg_st ] s_term: scene_st ---

Waits for a specified amount of time delay and switches to the configured result switch\_status afterwards.

Parameter Description s_term scheduling term used for scheduling the entity itself clock Clock switch_status Configured result to switch to after the specified delay delay Configured delay

In the diagram shown below, the child entity switches to failure after a configured delay period. The root entity hence returns failure.

A code snippet for the same shown below.