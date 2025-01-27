Using Holoscan Operators in GXF Applications
For users who are familiar with the GXF development ecosystem (used in Holoscan SDK 0.2), we provide an export feature to leverage native Holoscan operators as GXF codelets to execute in GXF applications and GraphComposer.
We demonstrate how to wrap a native C++ Holoscan operator as a GXF codelet in the
wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension, as described below.
This section assumes you are already familiar with how to create a native C++ operator.
To be compatible with GXF codelets, inputs and outputs specified in
Operator::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) must be of type
holoscan::gxf::Entity, as shown in the PingTxNativeOp and the PingRxNativeOp implementations of this example, in contrast to the PingTxOp and PingRxOp built-in operators of the SDK.
For more details regarding the use of
holoscan::gxf::Entity, follow the documentation on Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators.
To wrap the native operator as a GXF codelet in a GXF extension, we provide the CMake
wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension function in the SDK. An example of how it wraps
PingTxNativeOp and
PingRxNativeOp can be found here.
It leverages the CMake target names of the operators defined in their respective
CMakeLists.txt(ping_tx_native_op, ping_rx_native_op)
The function parameters are documented at the top of the WrapOperatorAsGXFExtension.cmake file (ignore implementation below).
A unique GXF extension is currently needed for each native operator to export (operators cannot be bundled in a single extension at this time).
Wrapping other GXF entities than operators (as codelets) is not currently supported.
This section assumes you are familiar with how to create a GXF application.
As shown in the
gxf_app/CMakeLists.txt here, you need to list the following extensions in
create_gxe_application() to use your wrapped codelets:
GXF::std
gxf_holoscan_wrapper
The name of the CMake target for the created extension, defined by the
EXTENSION_TARGET_NAMEargument passed to
wrap_operator_as_gxf_extensionin the previous section.
The codelet class name (defined by the
CODELET_NAMESPACE::CODELET_NAME arguments passed to
wrap_operator_as_gxf_extension in the previous section) can then be used as a component
type in a GXF application node, as shown in the YAML app definition of the example, connecting the two ping operators.