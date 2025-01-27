NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0  Class CodecRegistry

Class CodecRegistry

Class Documentation

class CodecRegistry

Class to set codecs for data types.

This class is used to set codecs (serializer + deserializer) for data types.

Public Types

using GXFEndpoint = nvidia::gxf::Endpoint
using SerializeFunc = std::function<nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t>(const Message&, GXFEndpoint*)>

Function type for serializing a data type.

using DeserializeFunc = std::function<nvidia::gxf::Expected<Message>(GXFEndpoint*)>

Function type for deserializing a data type.

using Codec = std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc>

Function pair type for serialization and deserialization of a data type.

Public Functions

inline Codec &get_codec(const std::type_index &index)

Get the codec function pair.

Parameters

index – The type index of the parameter.

Returns

The reference to the Codec object.

inline Codec &get_codec(const std::string &codec_name)

Get the codec function pair.

Parameters

codec_name – The name of the codec.

Returns

The reference to the Codec object.

inline SerializeFunc &get_serializer(const std::string &codec_name)

Get the serializer function.

Parameters

codec_name – The name of the codec.

Returns

The reference to the Serializer function.

inline SerializeFunc &get_serializer(const std::type_index &index)

Get the serializer function.

Parameters

index – The type index of the parameter.

Returns

The reference to the Serializer function.

inline DeserializeFunc &get_deserializer(const std::string &codec_name)

Get the deserializer function.

Parameters

codec_name – The name of the codec.

Returns

The reference to the Deserializer function.

inline DeserializeFunc &get_deserializer(const std::type_index &index)

Get the deserializer function.

Parameters

index – The type index of the parameter.

Returns

The reference to the Deserializer function.

inline expected<std::type_index, RuntimeError> name_to_index(const std::string &codec_name)

Get the std::type_index corresponding to a codec name.

Parameters

codec_name – The name of the codec.

Returns

The std::type_index corresponding to the name.

inline expected<std::string, RuntimeError> index_to_name(const std::type_index &index)

Get the codec name corresponding to a std::type_index.

Parameters

index – The std::type_index corresponding to the parameter.

Returns

The name of the codec.

template<typename typeT>
inline void add_codec(std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc> &codec, const std::string &codec_name, bool overwrite = true)

Add a codec for the type.

Template Parameters

typeT – the type of the parameter.

Parameters

  • codec – a pair containing a serialization function and deserialization function.

  • codec_name – the name of the codec to add.

  • overwrite – if true, any existing codec with matching codec_name will be overwritten.

inline void add_codec(const std::type_index &index, std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc> &codec, const std::string &codec_name, bool overwrite = true)

Add a codec for the type.

Parameters

  • index – the type index of the parameter.

  • codec – a pair containing a serialization function and deserialization function.

  • codec_name – the name of the codec to add.

  • overwrite – if true, any existing codec with matching codec_name will be overwritten.

template<typename typeT>
inline void add_codec(const std::string &codec_name, bool overwrite = true)

Add a codec for the type.

Template Parameters

typeT – the type for which a codec is being added

Parameters

  • index – the type index of the parameter.

  • codec – a pair containing a serialization function and deserialization function.

  • codec_name – The name of the codec to add.

  • overwrite – if true, any existing codec with matching codec_name will be overwritten.

Public Static Functions

static CodecRegistry &get_instance()

Get the instance object.

Returns

The reference to the CodecRegistry instance.

static inline nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> serialize(const Message &message, GXFEndpoint *gxf_endpoint)

Serialize the message object.

Template Parameters

typeT – The data type within the message.

Parameters

  • message – The message to serialize.

  • endpoint – The serialization endpoint (buffer).

template<typename typeT>
static inline nvidia::gxf::Expected<Message> deserialize(GXFEndpoint *gxf_endpoint)

Deserialize the message object.

Template Parameters

typeT – The data type within the message.

Parameters

  • message – The message to serialize.

  • endpoint – The serialization endpoint (buffer).

Public Static Attributes

static SerializeFunc none_serialize = []([[maybe_unused]] constMessage& message,[[maybe_unused]] GXFEndpoint* buffer) -> nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> {HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable toserializemessage");return 0;}
static DeserializeFunc none_deserialize = []([[maybe_unused]] GXFEndpoint* buffer) -> nvidia::gxf::Expected<Message> {HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable todeserializemessage");returnMessage();}
static Codec none_codec = std::make_pair(none_serialize, none_deserialize)

Default Codec for Arg.

Previous Class Clock
Next Class Component
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 27, 2025
content here