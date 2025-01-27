Class DoubleBufferReceiver
Defined in File double_buffer_receiver.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Receiver(Class Receiver)
class DoubleBufferReceiver : public holoscan::Receiver
Double buffer receiver class.
The DoubleBufferReceiver class is used to receive messages from another operator within a fragment.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit DoubleBufferReceiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
DoubleBufferReceiver() = default
DoubleBufferReceiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver *component)
DoubleBufferReceiver(const std::string &name, AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver *component)
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
void track()
Track the data flow of the receiver and use holoscan::AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver as the GXF Component.
nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver *get() const
Public Members
Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
