class ExecutionContext

Class to hold the execution context.

This class provides the execution context for the operator.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutionContext

Public Functions

ExecutionContext ( ) = default

Construct a new Execution Context object.

virtual ~ExecutionContext ( ) = default



inline InputContext * input ( ) const

Get the input context. Returns The pointer to the input context.

inline OutputContext * output ( ) const

Get the output context. Returns The pointer to the output context.

inline void * context ( ) const

Get the context. Returns The pointer to the context.

virtual expected < cudaStream_t , RuntimeError > allocate_cuda_stream ( const std :: string & stream_name = "" ) = 0

allocate a new GXF CudaStream object and return the contained cudaStream_t

virtual void synchronize_streams ( const std :: vector < std :: optional < cudaStream_t > > & cuda_streams , cudaStream_t target_cuda_stream ) = 0

synchronize all of the streams in cuda_streams with target_cuda_stream

virtual expected < int , RuntimeError > device_from_stream ( cudaStream_t stream ) = 0

determine the CUDA device corresponding to the given stream

Protected Attributes

InputContext * input_context_ = nullptr

The input context.

OutputContext * output_context_ = nullptr

The output context.