Class ExecutionContext
Defined in File execution_context.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutionContext(Class GXFExecutionContext)
-
class ExecutionContext
Class to hold the execution context.
This class provides the execution context for the operator.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutionContext
Public Functions
-
ExecutionContext() = default
Construct a new Execution Context object.
-
virtual ~ExecutionContext() = default
-
inline InputContext *input() const
Get the input context.
- Returns
The pointer to the input context.
-
inline OutputContext *output() const
Get the output context.
- Returns
The pointer to the output context.
-
inline void *context() const
Get the context.
- Returns
The pointer to the context.
-
virtual expected<cudaStream_t, RuntimeError> allocate_cuda_stream(const std::string &stream_name = "") = 0
allocate a new GXF CudaStream object and return the contained cudaStream_t
-
virtual void synchronize_streams(const std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> &cuda_streams, cudaStream_t target_cuda_stream) = 0
synchronize all of the streams in cuda_streams with target_cuda_stream
-
virtual expected<int, RuntimeError> device_from_stream(cudaStream_t stream) = 0
determine the CUDA device corresponding to the given stream
Protected Attributes
-
InputContext *input_context_ = nullptr
The input context.
-
OutputContext *output_context_ = nullptr
The output context.
-
void *context_ = nullptr
The context.
