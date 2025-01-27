NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.8.0
Class Documentation

class ComponentInfo

A class that encapsulates the information about a GXF component.

This class provides methods to access various properties of a GXF component, such as its receiver and transmitter TIDs, parameter keys, parameter infos, etc.

Public Functions

ComponentInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t tid)

Construct a new component info object.

Parameters

  • context – The GXF context.

  • tid – The TID of the component.

~ComponentInfo()

Destroy the component info object.

gxf_tid_t receiver_tid() const

Get the receiver TID of the component.

Returns

The receiver TID.

gxf_tid_t transmitter_tid() const

Get the transmitter TID of the component.

Returns

The transmitter TID.

const gxf_component_info_t &component_info() const

Get the component info.

Returns

The component info.

const std::vector<const char*> &parameter_keys() const

Get the parameter keys of the component.

Returns

The parameter keys.

const std::vector<gxf_parameter_info_t> &parameter_infos() const

Get the parameter infos of the component.

Returns

The parameter infos.

const std::unordered_map<std::string, gxf_parameter_info_t> &parameter_info_map() const

Get the parameter info map of the component.

Returns

The parameter info map.

const std::vector<const char*> &receiver_parameters() const

Get the receiver parameters of the component.

Returns

The receiver parameters.

const std::vector<const char*> &transmitter_parameters() const

Get the transmitter parameters of the component.

Returns

The transmitter parameters.

const std::vector<const char*> &normal_parameters() const

Get the normal parameters of the component.

Returns

The normal parameters.

Public Static Functions

static ArgType get_arg_type(const gxf_parameter_info_t &param_info)

Get the arg type object.

Returns the Holoscan argument type for the given GXF parameter info.

Parameters

param_info – The GXF parameter info.

Returns

The argument type of the parameter.

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int MAX_PARAM_COUNT = 512

Maximum number of parameters a component can have.

