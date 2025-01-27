Class GXFComponentResource
Defined in File gxf_component_resource.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
class GXFComponentResource : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Class that wraps a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.
Public Functions
template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline explicit GXFComponentResource(const char *gxf_typename, ArgsT&&... args)
GXFComponentResource() = default
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
Protected Functions
virtual void set_parameters() override
This method is invoked by
GXFResource::initialize(). By overriding this method, we can modify how GXF Codelet’s parameters are set from the arguments.
Protected Attributes
std::shared_ptr<gxf::ComponentInfo> gxf_component_info_
The GXF component info.
std::list<Parameter<void*>> parameters_
The fake parameters for the description.
